Live Nasdaq Composite: NFLX Pops 3%, BAC Up in Skittish Markets stockcam / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Key Points The markets came out of the gate in a good mood, sending all three of the stock market averages higher, albeit fractional gains.

Netflix is lifting the Nasdaq Composite higher on an analyst upgrade.

Bank of America reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

Live Updates Live Coverage

The markets came out of the gate in the green as investors turn their attention to earnings season. Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) is the latest financial institution to report, and its results were better than expected, helping to lift market sentiment in a tariff-ridden environment. Citigroup (NYSE: C) also reported a strong quarter, sending the stock 3% higher and continuing the impressive results among financial institutions.

While wider stock market gains are fractional, all three of the major stock market averages are moving higher today while sectors of the economy are split between red and green, as financials lead the gainers with a 0.56% advance.

Big Tech stocks in the Nasdaq Composite are mixed, with Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) tacking on 1% while yesterday’s winner Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) trades relatively flat. A notable gainer today is Netflix (Nasdaq: NFLX), which is adding nearly 3% at last check. NFLX stock is inching closer to the $1,000-per share threshold once again and is looking the other way at tariffs. Netflix stock has ballooned by over 50% in the past 12- month stretch.

Bank of America reported a strong quarter on robust interest income in the current volatile stock market backdrop. The stock is soaring nearly 5% in response. The financial institution reported an 11% profit increase to $7.4 billion while revenues climbed nearly 6% higher to $27.5 billion. Net interest income soared to $14.6 billion, exceeding Wall Street estimates, on strong equities trading volumes.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 49.41 (+0.11%)

Nasdaq Composite: Up 71.13 (+0.42%)

S&P 500: Up 14.99 (+0.22%)

Analyst Calls

Wall Street analysts are making calls on the following stocks today:

BofA analysts reiterated a “buy” rating on NFLX stock ahead of the content streaming company’s quarterly earnings due out next week, fueling today’s gains.

Roth MKM has begun coverage on RedCloud (Nasdaq: RCT) with a “buy” rating, owing to the e-commerce platform’s market opportunity.

Baird analysts like water tech stock Itron (Nasdaq: ITRI) for its predictable business in during uncertain times.

Escape Credit Card Debt Quicksand With a 0% Card Today (sponsor) Looking for a smarter way to tackle your credit card debt? A balance transfer card could be your ticket to financial freedom, finally eliminating your debt once and for all. We’ve assembled a list of the top balance transfer cards available today. Many offer a 0% introductory APR, giving YOU the chance to pay down your balance without the added cost of interest. Even better, many come with no annual fee—so you can focus on eliminating debt and keeping more money in your pocket. Click here to get started today.