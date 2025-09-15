Tesla Shares Surge Back to Where They Started the Year

Investing
By
Douglas A. McIntyre
Sep 15, 2025 | Updated 7:09 AM ET
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Sending You to Google News in 3
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are nearly back to where they were on January 1. The stock is off only 1.9% from the start of 2025. They have surged 22% in the past three months.
The rise from the lows of the period is improbable. Tesla sales have been weak in its three major markets, which are China, the United States, and the European Union. In China, it has more than a dozen local electric vehicle (EV) competitors. In Europe, sales are down by double-digit percentages this year. One reason is that there is controversy about Tesla chief Elon Musk’s involvement with politics in the region.
In the U.S. during the second quarter of the year, Tesla had an EV market share of 48%. While this put it on top of the market, there was a time when the number was close to 80%. Musk’s relationship with Donald Trump, which was strong and then hit a wall, gets some of the blame for the decline. Tesla also faces competition, primarily from Ford, GM, and Hyundai/Kia.
Based on Tesla sales so far this year, there is a chance that total global unit sales could fall sharply from 2024 to 2015. They were down very slightly from 2023 to 2024.
Its stock price was strong in January and February. There was a belief that Musk’s relationship with the president would get Tesla special treatment in the EV market. That optimism dissolved in March as the relationship fell apart. The company also posted poor first-quarter earnings.
Tesla’s share price is based on a battle between two perceptions. The first is that Tesla is just a car company and does not deserve its $1.28 trillion market cap, which makes it the world’s 10th most valuable company. It also helps make Musk the richest man in the world at $419 billion. A new pay package for Musk could take that to $1 trillion in the next 10 years.
The other point of view is that Tesla is an AI and robotics company. If this is the case, it will win the global competition for cars that are completely self-driving. These can be used in individual cars or what Tesla calls its robotaxi. The robotaxi would carry a large number of passengers.
The bull case for Tesla also involves its Optimus robot. The theory is that the company could sell hundreds of thousands of these. Tesla says it will “create a general purpose, bi-pedal, autonomous humanoid robot capable of performing unsafe, repetitive or boring tasks.”
With a little bit of convincing, Tesla could even top its highest share price of the year.
Tesla Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025–2030
The image featured for this article is © monsitj / iStock via Getty Images
Latest Podcast Episode
Eric Bleeker of The AI Investor Podcast catches up with 7investing CEO Simon Erickson
40 min
Live Updates
See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free
Live
Sep 4, 2025
Sep 3, 2025
Elon Musk’s net worth has dropped $60 billion this year. However, he is still the world’s richest man according to…
Jim Cramer’s Bullish Case for Tesla Stock In a June 11 interview on CNBC’s Squawk on the Street, Jim Cramer,…
A New Chapter in Musk’s Compensation Saga For years, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has grappled with structuring a compensation package for CEO…
The “Trump rally” is gone for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). After nearly doubling in value between Nov. 5 and Dec. 17 to…
A Sea Change in Mobility Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) robotaxi service launched in Austin on Sunday with 20 Model Y vehicles charging…
Elon Musk’s net worth fell below $400 billion for the first time in 2025. His bid to acquire the world's…
Here are the bull, bear, and base cases for the EV titan Tesla, as well as the varied viewpoints of…
As one of the Magnificent Seven stocks, Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) has never looked better. With a market cap of $536.7…
Tesla stock has been all over the map across the last few years. It was on the rise in 2023…