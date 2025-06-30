How Does the Average Social Security Benefit Compare to the Poverty Level in Every State? Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels and JJ Gouin from Getty Images

Key Points Social Security benefits only replace 40% of pre-retirement income.

In many states, earning the average benefit would put you very close to the federal poverty level.

You should aim to have supplementary savings in retirement so you don’t have to struggle.

Social Security benefits are not as high as many people might expect. In fact, if you are trying to live on your Social Security alone, you may find yourself with very little money to spare, and you may struggle to afford the basics. That’s because Social Security is only meant to replace 40% of pre-retirement earnings, and most people simply can’t get by on so little.

To really understand just how ungenerous Social Security benefits can be, let’s take a look at how the average benefit compares with the poverty level in the U.S. The information is based on the average monthly benefit by state published in the Social Security Administration’s 2024 snapshot, as well as a federal poverty level of $15,650.00, which is the federal poverty level for a household of one.

1. Alabama

Gustavo Frazao/Shutterstock.com

The average annual benefit in Alabama is $22,269.12, which is $6,619.12 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.

2. Alaska

TripWalkers/Shutterstock.com

The average annual benefit in Alaska is $22,049.88. Alaska has a different federal poverty level, which is $19,550 for a family of one. So, the average benefit is $2,499.88 higher than the poverty level for Alaska.

3. Arizona

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock.com

The average annual benefit in Arizona is $23,390.40, which is $7,740.40 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.

4. Arkansas

Oleksii Liskonih/iStock.com

The average annual benefit in Arkansas is $21,476.88, which is $5,826.88 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.

5. California

AlessandraRC / iStock via Getty Images

The average annual benefit in California is $22,390.20, which is $6,740.20 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.

6. Colorado

bauhaus1000 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The average annual benefit in Colorado $23,494.20, which is $7,844.20 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.

7. Connecticut

Jennifer Yakey-Ault / iStock via Getty Images

The average annual benefit in Connecticut $25,362.60, which is $9,712.60 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.

8. Delaware

AndreyKrav/iStock via Getty Images

The average annual benefit in Delaware is $25,075.20, which is $9,425.20 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.

9. Florida

joiseyshowaa / Flickr

The average annual benefit in Florida is $22,724.40, which is $7,074.40 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.

10. Georgia

Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock.com

The average annual benefit in Georgia is $22,307.04, which is $6,657.04 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.

11. Hawaii

okimo / iStock via Getty Images

The average annual benefit in Hawaii is $22,900.80. Hawaii also has a different federal poverty level, like Alaska does. Hawaii’s federal poverty level is $17,990, so the average Social Security check is $4,910.80 above the poverty level.

12. Idaho

Kirk Fisher/Shutterstock.com

The average annual benefit in Idaho is $22,563.24, which is $6,913.24 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.

13. Illinois

2020 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The average annual benefit in Illinois is $23,208.60, which is $7,558.60 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.

14. Indiana

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

The average annual benefit in Indiana is $23,588.04, which is $7,938.04 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.

15. Iowa

gustavofrazao/iStock via Getty Images

The average annual benefit in Iowa is $23,056.20, which is $7,406.20 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.

16. Kansas

Stephanie L Bishop / Shutterstock.com

The average annual benefit in Kansas is $23,784.12, which is $8,134.12 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.

17. Kentucky

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

The average annual benefit in Kentucky is $21,634.56, which is $5,984.56 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.

18. Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana by szeke / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

The average annual benefit in Louisiana is $21,810.48, which is $6,160.48 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.

19. Maine

Portland Head Light, Near Portland, Maine by Ken Lund / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

The average annual benefit in Maine is $21,788.28, which is $6,138.28 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.

20. Maryland

kenlund / Flickr

The average annual benefit in Maryland is $25,673.40, which is $10,023.40 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.

21. Massachusetts

Ajay Suresh from New York, NY, USA / Wikimedia Commons

The average annual benefit in Massachusetts is $24,031.20, which is $8,381.20 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.

22. Michigan

zimmytws / iStock via Getty Images

The average annual benefit in Michigan is $23,966.76, which is $8,316.76 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.

23. Minnesota

rasilja / iStock via Getty Images

The average annual benefit in Minnesota is $24,186.96, which is $8,536.96 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.

24. Mississippi

CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.com

25. Missouri

The average annual benefit in Mississippi is $21,777.00, which is $6,127.00 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.

RudyBalasko / iStock via Getty Images

The average annual benefit in Missouri is $22,431.84, which is $6,781.84 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.

26. Montana

Vaclav Sebek / Shutterstock.com

The average annual benefit in Montana is $21,807.84, which is $6,157.84 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.

27. Nebraska

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

The average annual benefit in Nebraska is $23,246.76, which is $7,596.76 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.

28. Nevada

RedTango/Shutterstock.com

The average annual benefit in Nevada is $22,110.24, which is $6,460.24 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.

29. New Hampshire

New hampshire in autumn by Someone35 / BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)

The average annual benefit in New Hampshire is $25,133.16, which is $9,483.16 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.

30. New Jersey

phillyskater / iStock via Getty Images

The average annual benefit in New Jersey is $25,324.92, which is $9,674.92 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.

31. New Mexico

New Mexico Desert by a4gpa / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

The average annual benefit in New Mexico is $21,590.76, which is $5,940.76 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.

32. New York

New York City, Lower Manhattan, Church St. by (vincent desjardins) / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

The average annual benefit in New York is $23,415.84, which is $7,765.84 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.

33. North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina by James Willamor / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

The average annual benefit in North Carolina is $22,912.00, which is $7,262.00 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.

34. North Dakota

ZakZeinert / Shutterstock.com

The average annual benefit in North Dakota is $22,271.64, which is $6,621.64 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.

35. Ohio

springfieldhomer / Flickr

The average annual benefit in Ohio is $22,292.64, which is $6,642.64 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.

36. Oklahoma

Alexander Lukatskiy / Shutterstock.com

The average annual benefit in Oklahoma is $22,275.48, which is $6,625.48 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.

37. Oregon

arboursabroad.com/Shutterstock.com

The average annual benefit in Oregon is $22,991.80, which is $7,341.80 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.

38. Pennsylvania

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

The average annual benefit in Pennsylvania is $23,743.08, which is $8,093.08 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.

39. Rhode Island

Brett Godfrey / Shutterstock.com

The average annual benefit in Rhode Island is $23,659.08, which is $8,009.08 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.

40. South Carolina

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

The average annual benefit in South Carolina is $23,113.56, which is $7,463.56 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.

41. South Dakota

Pic_Manji / Shutterstock.com

The average annual benefit in South Dakota is $22,179.48, which is $6,529.48 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.

42. Tennessee

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

The average annual benefit in Tennessee is $22,675.32, which is $7,025.32 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.

43. Texas

Berry Medley / Shutterstock.com

The average annual Social Security benefit in Texas is $22,385.16, which is $6,735.16 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.

44. Utah

(c) Salil Bhatt / iStock via Getty Images

The average annual benefit in Utah is $23,858.76, which is $8,208.76 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.

45. Vermont

Fall Foliage Along Norton Pond Northeast Kingdom Vermont 2021 Season by Anthony Quintano / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

The average annual benefit in Vermont is $23,530.92, which is $7,880.92 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.

46. Virginia

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

The average annual benefit in Virginia is $23,817.48, which is $8,167.48 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.

47. Washington

Skyline Seattle by michaelrighi / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

The average annual benefit in Washington is $24,261.48, which is $8,611.48 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.

48. West Virginia

J K Laws / Shutterstock.com

The average annual benefit in West Virginia is $22,066.20, which is $6,416.20 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.

49. Wisconsin

Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

The average annual benefit in Wisconsin is $23,484.60, which is $7,834.60 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.

50. Wyoming

Ingo70/Shutterstock.com

The average annual benefit in Wyoming is $23,405.52, which is $7,755.52 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.

Since benefits are so close to the federal poverty level, retirees who want to have a more lavish lifestyle will need savings to supplement Social Security. A financial advisor can help seniors create a retirement savings plan so they don’t have to struggle to get by.

