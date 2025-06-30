How Does the Average Social Security Benefit Compare to the Poverty Level in Every State?

Key Points
-
Social Security benefits only replace 40% of pre-retirement income.
-
In many states, earning the average benefit would put you very close to the federal poverty level.
-
You should aim to have supplementary savings in retirement so you don’t have to struggle.
-
Social Security benefits are not as high as many people might expect. In fact, if you are trying to live on your Social Security alone, you may find yourself with very little money to spare, and you may struggle to afford the basics. That’s because Social Security is only meant to replace 40% of pre-retirement earnings, and most people simply can’t get by on so little.
To really understand just how ungenerous Social Security benefits can be, let’s take a look at how the average benefit compares with the poverty level in the U.S. The information is based on the average monthly benefit by state published in the Social Security Administration’s 2024 snapshot, as well as a federal poverty level of $15,650.00, which is the federal poverty level for a household of one.
1. Alabama
The average annual benefit in Alabama is $22,269.12, which is $6,619.12 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.
2. Alaska
The average annual benefit in Alaska is $22,049.88. Alaska has a different federal poverty level, which is $19,550 for a family of one. So, the average benefit is $2,499.88 higher than the poverty level for Alaska.
3. Arizona
The average annual benefit in Arizona is $23,390.40, which is $7,740.40 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.
4. Arkansas
The average annual benefit in Arkansas is $21,476.88, which is $5,826.88 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.
5. California
The average annual benefit in California is $22,390.20, which is $6,740.20 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.
6. Colorado
The average annual benefit in Colorado $23,494.20, which is $7,844.20 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.
7. Connecticut
The average annual benefit in Connecticut $25,362.60, which is $9,712.60 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.
8. Delaware
The average annual benefit in Delaware is $25,075.20, which is $9,425.20 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.
9. Florida
The average annual benefit in Florida is $22,724.40, which is $7,074.40 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.
10. Georgia
The average annual benefit in Georgia is $22,307.04, which is $6,657.04 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.
11. Hawaii
The average annual benefit in Hawaii is $22,900.80. Hawaii also has a different federal poverty level, like Alaska does. Hawaii’s federal poverty level is $17,990, so the average Social Security check is $4,910.80 above the poverty level.
12. Idaho
The average annual benefit in Idaho is $22,563.24, which is $6,913.24 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.
13. Illinois
The average annual benefit in Illinois is $23,208.60, which is $7,558.60 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.
14. Indiana
The average annual benefit in Indiana is $23,588.04, which is $7,938.04 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.
15. Iowa
The average annual benefit in Iowa is $23,056.20, which is $7,406.20 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.
16. Kansas
The average annual benefit in Kansas is $23,784.12, which is $8,134.12 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.
17. Kentucky
The average annual benefit in Kentucky is $21,634.56, which is $5,984.56 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.
18. Louisiana
The average annual benefit in Louisiana is $21,810.48, which is $6,160.48 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.
19. Maine
The average annual benefit in Maine is $21,788.28, which is $6,138.28 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.
20. Maryland
The average annual benefit in Maryland is $25,673.40, which is $10,023.40 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.
21. Massachusetts
The average annual benefit in Massachusetts is $24,031.20, which is $8,381.20 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.
22. Michigan
The average annual benefit in Michigan is $23,966.76, which is $8,316.76 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.
23. Minnesota
The average annual benefit in Minnesota is $24,186.96, which is $8,536.96 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.
24. Mississippi
The average annual benefit in Mississippi is $21,777.00, which is $6,127.00 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.
25. Missouri
The average annual benefit in Missouri is $22,431.84, which is $6,781.84 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.
26. Montana
The average annual benefit in Montana is $21,807.84, which is $6,157.84 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.
27. Nebraska
The average annual benefit in Nebraska is $23,246.76, which is $7,596.76 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.
28. Nevada
The average annual benefit in Nevada is $22,110.24, which is $6,460.24 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.
29. New Hampshire
The average annual benefit in New Hampshire is $25,133.16, which is $9,483.16 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.
30. New Jersey
The average annual benefit in New Jersey is $25,324.92, which is $9,674.92 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.
31. New Mexico
The average annual benefit in New Mexico is $21,590.76, which is $5,940.76 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.
32. New York
The average annual benefit in New York is $23,415.84, which is $7,765.84 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.
33. North Carolina
The average annual benefit in North Carolina is $22,912.00, which is $7,262.00 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.
34. North Dakota
The average annual benefit in North Dakota is $22,271.64, which is $6,621.64 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.
35. Ohio
The average annual benefit in Ohio is $22,292.64, which is $6,642.64 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.
36. Oklahoma
The average annual benefit in Oklahoma is $22,275.48, which is $6,625.48 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.
37. Oregon
The average annual benefit in Oregon is $22,991.80, which is $7,341.80 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.
38. Pennsylvania
The average annual benefit in Pennsylvania is $23,743.08, which is $8,093.08 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.
39. Rhode Island
The average annual benefit in Rhode Island is $23,659.08, which is $8,009.08 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.
40. South Carolina
The average annual benefit in South Carolina is $23,113.56, which is $7,463.56 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.
41. South Dakota
The average annual benefit in South Dakota is $22,179.48, which is $6,529.48 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.
42. Tennessee
The average annual benefit in Tennessee is $22,675.32, which is $7,025.32 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.
43. Texas
The average annual Social Security benefit in Texas is $22,385.16, which is $6,735.16 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.
44. Utah
The average annual benefit in Utah is $23,858.76, which is $8,208.76 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.
45. Vermont
The average annual benefit in Vermont is $23,530.92, which is $7,880.92 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.
46. Virginia
The average annual benefit in Virginia is $23,817.48, which is $8,167.48 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.
47. Washington
The average annual benefit in Washington is $24,261.48, which is $8,611.48 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.
48. West Virginia
The average annual benefit in West Virginia is $22,066.20, which is $6,416.20 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.
49. Wisconsin
The average annual benefit in Wisconsin is $23,484.60, which is $7,834.60 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.
50. Wyoming
The average annual benefit in Wyoming is $23,405.52, which is $7,755.52 above the federal poverty level for a single-person family.
Since benefits are so close to the federal poverty level, retirees who want to have a more lavish lifestyle will need savings to supplement Social Security. A financial advisor can help seniors create a retirement savings plan so they don’t have to struggle to get by.
