After Hitting All-Time High, Can Microsoft Reach $600 This Year? 24/7 Wall St.

Key Points in This Article: Microsoft’ s ( s ( MSFT ) robust growth in Azure and AI-driven Copilot integrations positions it to reach $600 per share if revenue and EPS growth are sustained.

Risks like macroeconomic pressures, competition, and regulatory scrutiny could hinder MSFT’s climb.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock hit an all-time high of $500.76 per share on June 30, reflecting a 12% year-to-date gain and 37% rise from its April low. Although MSFT has retreated about 2%, the tech giant’s dominance in cloud services (Azure), productivity software (Office 365), and artificial intelligence (AI) (Copilot, OpenAI partnership) fuels investor optimism.

However, reaching $600 per share — a 22% increase from current levels — requires sustained business momentum and favorable stock market conditions.

Let’s see whether MSFT has a path to a record $600 per share by the end of the year, or if this is as good as it gets.

Reaching for $600

Microsoft’s business fundamentals are robust, with its Intelligent Cloud segment, led by Azure, driving growth. In its fiscal third quarter, Microsoft reported $70.1 billion in revenue, up 15% year-over-year on a currency-adjusted basis, and $3.46 EPS, surpassing estimates and 19% higher from last year.

Azure grew 31%, including a 13% gain from AI services, while AI integrations, including Copilot across Microsoft 365 and Azure’s support for Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) Blackwell GPUs, position it to capture rising enterprise AI demand. Some analysts project Azure will maintain 28% annual growth through 2026, potentially pushing revenue to $200 billion by 2028.

Investments in AI infrastructure, with $80 billion in fiscal year 2025 capital expenditures, support greater data center expansion, though moderating capex growth signals improved margins (Q4 cloud margins were forecast at 67%).

Microsoft’s subscription-based model (Office 365, Teams) ensures stable recurring revenue, with a 70% gross margin and 43% operating margin. To reach $600 per share, Microsoft must sustain double-digit revenue growth, particularly in cloud and AI, while expanding earnings to $15 to $16 per share by 2026 through efficiency and buybacks. Wall Street has a consensus forecast of $15.14 per share two years out, a 28% jump from fiscal 2024.

Fundamentals and Technicals Back Growth

From a stock perspective, reaching $600 requires a P/E multiple expansion or significant earnings growth. At a current P/E of 38 (with trailing earnings of $13.00 per share), MSFT trades at a premium, but analysts forecast a forward P/E of 32.5 with earnings hitting $13.40 per share this year.

The $600 price implies a P/E of around 38, reasonable if Azure and AI monetization exceed expectations. Analyst price targets range from a low of $432 to $700 per share, with D.A. Davidson‘s Gil Luria and Dan Ives at Wedbush both setting $600 targets last week, citing optimism over Microsoft’s AI ambitions.

Technical analysis supports bullish sentiment after an early-June golden cross where MSFT’s 50-day moving average crossed above its 200-day moving average. A breakout above a $468 per share resistance signals the potential for MSFT to hit $600 by the end of the year.

However, a 27% return on investment (ROI) by November to $628 per share seems ambitious, requiring sustained market momentum.

Potential Potholes in Road to $600

Despite Microsoft’s strengths, risks could derail MSFT’s ascent to $600 per share. Macroeconomic pressures, including a dip in consumer spending and slight GDP contraction in the first quarter, may reduce enterprise spending budgets, impacting Azure and Office 365 subscriptions.

Competition from Amazon‘s (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS and Google Cloud, with lower P/E ratios, threaten its market share. With that said, Azure is the only major cloud services platform seeing double-digit percentage growth.

Regulatory scrutiny of Microsoft’s OpenAI partnership and potential AI-related policies could also disrupt expansion. Recent layoffs — some 9,100 jobs in 2025 — signal cost-cutting, but might dent investor confidence.

There are technical risks as well, including a pullback to $465 or $430 support levels if momentum fades. Microsoft’s relative strength index (RSI) is nearing overbought territory at 69. Tariff impacts and a strong U.S. dollar could raise costs for international clients, too, slowing AI adoption.

Can MSFT Hit $600?

Microsoft’s path to $600 is plausible but challenging. Sustained Azure growth, AI monetization, and earnings expansion are critical, alongside stable market conditions. Analyst targets and technical signals support a $565 to $600 per share price range by late 2025, but macro risks and competition require vigilance.

Investors haven’t missed the boat, but timing entries near support levels of $465 per share could optimize returns.

