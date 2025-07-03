Thinking of Buying More PLTR? Stop! These 3 AI Stocks Could Earn You More ipopba / iStock via Getty Images

Key Points in This Article: Palantir Technologies ‘ (PLTR) AI-driven data analytics platform is positioned at the leading edge of the AI revolution, but its high valuation requires careful investor scrutiny.

Three stocks offering critical AI infrastructure support represent greater diversified growth potential, potentially surpassing Palantir’s returns.

A Monster AI Stock Now and Tomorrow

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) is a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-driven data analytics firm that has transformed decision-making for governments and corporations.

Its Foundry platform and AI-enabled systems, like those in a recent $795 million U.S. Army contract, drove its 418% stock surge over the past year, fueled by 39% revenue growth in the first quarter.

With a $316 billion valuation and projected 33% long-term earnings growth, Palantir is a powerhouse in applied AI. However, its premium valuation at over 183 times earnings estimates suggests caution.

The three stocks below also play a critical role in AI’s future and may actually outperform PLTR stock over the coming years. They deserve your consideration as additions to your portfolio to generate greater returns.

Broadcom (AVGO): Powering AI Infrastructure

Broadcom’s (NASDAQ:AVGO) strength lies in its pivotal role in AI infrastructure, supplying critical networking and semiconductor solutions for data centers and high-performance computing. Its chips power AI workloads for hyperscalers like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), who are committing billions to AI capital expenditures.

Broadcom’s diversified portfolio — spanning wireless, broadband, and enterprise software — ensures durability across market cycles. Analysts forecast 26% annual EPS growth over the next five years, driven by AI demand and acquisitions like VMware, which bolsters its recurring revenue.

Trading at a more reasonable 38 times earnings estimates, AVGO offers a compelling blend of growth and value. Its recent breakout above $270 per share — a 96% gain from its April low — signals strong momentum. Unlike Palantir, which focuses on software, Broadcom’s hardware-software synergy taps directly into the AI infrastructure boom, positioning it to outpace PLTR as data center investments soar.

However, risks like trade disruptions could impact supply chains, though Broadcom’s diversified revenue offsets this compared to Palantir’s concentrated AI software exposure.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM): The AI Chip Foundry Leader

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) is the world’s leading chip foundry, producing advanced semiconductors for AI giants like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Its 62% foundry market share and 42% first-quarter revenue growth highlight its dominance. TSM’s 3 nanometer and upcoming 2 nanometer chips fuel AI innovation, with 59% of revenue from high-performance computing.

Trading at a forward P/E of 21.4x, Taiwan Semiconductor is undervalued compared to Palantir’s lofty multiples, offering a safer bet for AI growth. Analysts predict 47% revenue and 42% earnings growth through 2027, outpacing Palantir’s growth relative to valuation.

Despite geopolitical risks in Taiwan, TSM’s global expansion into the U.S. and Europe reduces concerns. Institutional buying, such as Stanley Druckenmiller’s 457% stake increase in Q, signals confidence in its future.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s foundational role in AI hardware gives it broader market exposure than Palantir’s software niche, making it a stronger long-term performer.

ASML Holdings (ASML): The Backbone of AI Chip Production

ASML Holdings (NASDAQ:ASML) has a near-monopoly on extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines. It is indispensable for manufacturing advanced AI chips used by TSM and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).

Despite an 8.4% stock decline in 2024 due to a transition to High-NA EUV systems, which enable sub-2nm chip production, extending Moore’s Law for AI and quantum computing, analysts expect 22.5% annual earnings growth over the next five years.

Trading at 26 times estimates, below its five-year average of 39X, ASML is undervalued relative to its critical role in the industry. Its machines enable the densest chips for AI applications, and as chip demand grows, ASML’s order book should recover from 2024’s lumpiness.

ASML’s High-NA EUVs, for example, hold the potential to triple transistor density, driving even greater chip performance. Unlike Palantir’s more narrow focus, ASML’s hardware is the backbone of AI chip production, offering stable growth.

Risks include geopolitical trade restrictions and order volatility, but ASML’s technological edge and growing chip demand ensure long-term upside. ASML’s critical infrastructure role makes it a stronger candidate to outperform PLTR and its laser-like focus on high-valuation software.

