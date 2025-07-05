These 3 Amazing Dividend Stocks Have Rewarded Shareholders Forever 24/7/ Wall St.

Key Points in This Article: Dividend investing has offered reliable income and outperformance over non-payers for at least the last 50 years.

Reinvested dividends compound returns over time, providing a buffer against market volatility, making these stocks ideal for income-focused and growth-oriented investors seeking long-term wealth creation.

The Enduring Value of Dividend Stocks

Dividend investing is a cornerstone of wealth-building for many investors, offering a steady stream of income and potential for long-term growth. Unlike non-dividend-paying stocks, which rely solely on capital appreciation, dividend stocks provide regular cash payouts, acting as a buffer against market volatility.

Research consistently highlights their outperformance. Hartford Funds and Ned Davis Research found that between 1973 and 2024, dividend-paying stocks in the S&P 500 returned an average of 9.2% annually, compared to 4.3% for non-payers. This gap stems from the financial discipline of dividend-paying companies, which often prioritize stable earnings and shareholder value.

Additionally, reinvested dividends can significantly compound returns over time, making these stocks attractive for retirees and growth-focused investors alike. The three companies below, with the longest dividend histories in the U.S., exemplify this reliability and may be valuable additions to a diversified portfolio.

Procter & Gamble (PG): Consumer Staples Giant

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), a global leader in consumer goods producing household names like Tide, Pampers, and Gillette, spans beauty, grooming, health, and home care. Since 1891, P&G has paid dividends uninterrupted, with 69 consecutive years of increases, earning it Dividend King status. Its current yield is around 2.5%, with a sustainable payout ratio of approximately 59%.

P&G’s growth potential lies in its diversified portfolio and global reach, operating in 70 countries. As emerging markets gain purchasing power, demand for its essential products is likely to rise. Despite competition from discount brands, P&G’s pricing power and brand loyalty provide resilience.

Recent fiscal reports show steady revenue, though price hikes have occasionally pressured volumes. With a focus on innovation and cost efficiency, P&G remains well-positioned for consistent dividend growth and modest capital appreciation, appealing to income-focused investors.

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK): Tools and Industrial Leader

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) is a powerhouse in tools and industrial products. It owns brands like DeWalt, Craftsman, and its namesake lines, serving both consumer and industrial markets, and has paid dividends since 1877, with 57 years of consecutive increases, another Dividend King.

Its current yield is approximately 4.6%, though a high payout ratio of 135% raises concerns, though it is helped by generating strong free cash flow (with an FCF payout ratio of 56%, the dividend seems much more secure).

Recent challenges, including a sluggish U.S. housing market and debt from acquisitions, have weighed on its stock, down 4% year-to-date. However, its diversified portfolio, including security and industrial solutions, supports long-term growth. As economic cycles favor expansion, demand for tools should rebound. If interest rates ease, SWK’s debt burden could lighten, enhancing its ability to sustain and grow dividends, making it a compelling turnaround play for patient investors.

York Water (YORW): The Dividend Record Holder

York Water (NYSE:YORW), a small-cap utility providing water and wastewater services to 55 municipalities in south-central Pennsylvania, holds the record for the longest dividend streak in the U.S. It has made payouts to its shareholders uninterrupted since 1816 — over 208 years. To get a sense of how long that is, James Madiosn, one of the U.S.’s Founding Fathers, was president!

With a dividend yield of 2.7% and a payout ratio of 49%, it has increased dividends for 28 consecutive years. Because it is not included in the S&P 500 index, YORW is not an official Dividend Aristocrat. However, it has earned Dividend Champion status.

Its monopoly-like position in a vital industry ensures predictable cash flows, ideal for dividend stability. However, high interest rates and inflation have pressured its stock, down 12% over the past year.

York’s growth potential hinges on infrastructure investments and modest customer expansion, though capital-intensive operations face rate sensitivity. If the Federal Reserve cuts rates, YORW could rebound, offering steady income and defensive qualities for investors seeking reliability over high growth.

These three companies, with their unparalleled dividend histories, showcase the power of consistent payouts and resilient business models. Whether through global consumer brands, essential tools, or critical utilities, they offer stability and growth potential, making them worthy considerations for any dividend-focused portfolio.

