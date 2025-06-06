2 Dividend Kings Reshaping Their Empires—Here's The Hidden Opportunity Velishchuk Yevhen / Shutterstock.com

Key Points in This Article: Dividend Kings like Kimberly-Clark (KMB) and Procter & Gamble (PG) demonstrate financial resilience by increasing dividends for over 50 years, with recent restructurings aimed at enhancing profitability.

Kimberly-Clark’s $3.5 billion Kleenex sale and Procter & Gamble’s plan to cut 7,000 jobs and divest non-core brands focus on streamlining operations for higher margins.

These restructurings present investors with potential hidden opportunities for value creation as they streamline their operations.

Dividend Kings are companies that have increased their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years, a testament to their financial resilience and commitment to shareholders.

These elite firms, often in stable industries like consumer staples, offer investors reliable income streams and long-term stability, even in volatile markets. Their consistent dividend growth reflects strong cash flows, disciplined management, and enduring business models.

Among the 54 Dividend Kings in 2024, Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) stand out as consumer giants with iconic brands like Kleenex and Tide. Both have recently announced significant restructurings, signaling strategic shifts to enhance efficiency and focus on high-growth areas.

Kimberly-Clark has agreed to sell a majority stake in its Kleenex and tissue businesses outside North America to Brazil’s Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) as part of a joint venture. Although these moves may be disruptive in the short term, they are intended to streamline operations and boost profitability, potentially unlocking value for investors.

Kimberly-Clark’s Kleenex Sale

Kimberly-Clark’s proposed $3.5 billion sale of a majority stake in its Kleenex and tissue businesses outside North America to Brazil’s Suzano as part of a joint venture valued at approximately $3.3 billion to $3.5 billion reflects a strategic pivot toward higher-margin segments. The company, with brands like Huggies and Kotex, has faced challenges from currency fluctuations and competition, leading to a 6% sales drop in first-quarter sales despite a smaller 1.6% organic decline. The spin-off targets low-margin tissue operations, allowing Kimberly-Clark to benefit from the growth potential in its international personal care and professional segments, which generated around $3.3 billion in 2024.

This restructuring, part of the Powering Care strategy, aims to accelerate innovation and improve margins, with adjusted gross margins reaching 36.9% in Q1. The move is expected to reduce overheads and streamline supply chains, building on a 2018 program that cut 5,000 to 5,500 jobs and targeted $500 million to $550 million in savings.

By shedding less profitable assets, Kimberly-Clark aims to enhance shareholder value through focused growth and sustained dividend increases, marking its 52 years that classifies it as a Dividend King.

Procter & Gamble’s Restructuring Plan

Procter & Gamble’s two-year restructuring, announced on June 5, involves cutting 7,000 non-manufacturing jobs and divesting non-core brands to optimize its portfolio. With a market cap of $330 billion, PG dwarfs Kimberly-Clark and boasts stronger sales trends, with 2% organic revenue growth projected for 2025.

The plan, which will cost between $1 billion to $1.6 billion, targets supply chain efficiency and innovation in high-growth areas like skin care and laundry. PG’s portfolio, including Pampers and Gillette, has faced margin pressures, but its gross margins remain robust at high 40% levels. The divestitures aim to shed underperforming brands, potentially including smaller categories impacted by market shifts.

This follows a history of streamlining, with PG consistently outperforming KMB in sales growth. As a Dividend King with 69 years of dividend hikes, PG’s restructuring seeks to maintain its financial strength and market dominance while enhancing long-term profitability.

The Hidden Opportunities for Investors

For investors, these restructurings signal both risks and opportunities. Kimberly-Clark’s Kleenex spin-off may temporarily reduce revenue, but positions the company for higher margins and innovation-driven growth, supporting its 3.7% dividend yield. Procter & Gamble’s job cuts and divestitures, while costly, aim to bolster its 2.5% yield and market leadership.

The hidden opportunity is that both companies could unlock value through share buybacks or special dividends after the restructuring. By shedding low-margin assets, they can redirect capital to high-growth segments or return it to shareholders, potentially increasing their stock value.

KMB’s lower valuation (2.1 times sales compared to PG’s 5) offers value investors a chance to buy a Dividend King at a discount, while PG’s higher valuation reflects its growth potential. Investors should monitor execution risks, but these moves could serve as catalysts for long-term gains in a stable, income-generating sector.

