Ready to Retire? Rotate Into These 3 High-Yield ETFs Now Funtap / Shutterstock.com

Key Points Unless you have millions socked away for your retirement years, you’ll want to create a steady, dependable stream of passive income.

According to Empower.com, “Nearly half of Americans (45%) feel financially prepared for retirement or felt so prior to retiring.”

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

If you’re ready to retire, put more of your money to work today.

Don’t wait to do it. Just do it.

Get in touch with your financial advisor, review your options, and take action.

24/7 Wall St.

After all, unless you have millions socked away for your retirement years, you’ll want to create a steady, dependable stream of passive income.

That’s especially true for Americans who aren’t in a financial comfort zone just yet.

According to Empower.com, “Nearly half of Americans (45%) feel financially prepared for retirement or felt so prior to retiring. While 55% of Baby Boomers feel prepared, about one in three Gen Z adults (32%) feels prepared for retirement.”

Also, “While Social Security remains a major source of income for retirement, with 72% of Americans expecting to or already relying on it, more than half of Americans (55%) plan to or currently rely on personal savings and investments such as 401(k) plans and IRAs. 27% of Americans depend or plan to depend on passive income sources such as dividends and annuities,” they added.

In short, it doesn’t hurt to put your money to work.

One way to do that is with high-yield exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Here are three you may want to consider today.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA: JEPI) generates income by combining some of the top blue-chip stocks – Amazon, Mastercard, Nvidia – with options strategies.

All of which help produce hefty monthly income for investors. In fact, last checked, the JEPI ETF yields about 8.62%, which isn’t too shabby at all. With an expense ratio of 0.35%, the ETF holds 122 stocks, including Visa, Mastercard, Trane Technologies, Microsoft, Oracle, The Southern Company, and Nvidia, to name just a few.

Its last dividend of $0.39953 was paid on July 3. Before that, the JEPI ETP paid a dividend of $0.54001 on June 4.

Making JEPI even more attractive, its combination of quality stock with options premium income offers a strong mix of growth potential and steady cash flow. The approach also helps protect your portfolio against market downturns and potential inflation risks.

S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

With an expense ratio of 0.35%, the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS: NOBL) focuses on S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, which are some of the highest quality stocks on the market that have grown their dividends for at least 25 years.

That focus on dividends makes the NOBL ETF even more attractive for investors looking for reliable income and a strong history of growth.

Even better, NOBL yields 2.09% with quarterly dividends. Its last dividend of $0.550012 was paid on July 1. Before that, NOBL paid a dividend of $0.465379 on April 1. Some of its 69 holdings include Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, Nucor Corp., Cardinal Health, Albemarle, Stanley Black & Decker, T. Rowe Price, and Archer-Daniels-Midland.

KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

With a yield of about 7.65%, the Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ: KBWY) invests at least 90% of its total assets in the securities of small and mid-cap equity REITs that trade in the U.S. and carry respectable yields.

Some of its top holdings include Global Net Lease, Service Properties Trust, Global Medical REIT, Gladstone Commercial, EPR Properties, and Omega Healthcare, to name a few.

It also has an expense ratio of 0.35% and just paid a monthly dividend of just over 12 cents per share on June 27. Before that, it paid a dividend of just over 12 cents on May 23.

If you’re looking for more high-yielding ETFs for retirement, you may also want to check out:

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF

With an expense ratio of 0.43%, the VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA: MORT) replicates the price and yield performance of the MVIS US Mortgage REITs Index, which tracks the performance of U.S. mortgage REITs.

The Hoya Capital Housing ETF

There’s also The Hoya Capital ETF (AMEX: HOMZ), which offers exposure to the U.S. residential housing industry, including rental operators, homebuilders, home improvement companies, and real estate services companies. Some of its top holdings include Lowe’s, Home Depot, UMH Properties, Sun Communities, AvalonBay Communities, and Equity Residential.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF

With an expense ratio of 0.13% and a dividend yield of 3.87%, the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is attractive and oversold.

It actively invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. Some of its top holdings include Prologis, American Tower, Equinix, Digital Realty Trust, Simon Property Group, and Realty Income Corp., to name a few.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

There’s also the iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT).

With an expense ratio of 0.08%, the ETF offers exposure to U.S. real estate equities. That includes names such as Prologis REIT, Equinix, Welltower, Digital Realty Trust, Public Storage REIT, and Iron Mountain, to name a few of the top ones.

Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how it works: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today! (sponsor)