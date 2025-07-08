Trading Under $75, This Hidden AI Stock Is a Buy Right Now 24/7 Wall St.

Key Points in This Article: A surge in demand for AI chips is driving industry growth, with the market projected to soar from $45 billion in 2023 to over $200 billion by 2030, creating opportunities for undervalued semiconductor stocks.

Beyond well-known names like Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices , and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing , lesser-known companies in the AI chip space offer attractive valuations and strong potential for long-term gains.

Innovative firms quietly advancing AI and data center technologies are positioned to capitalize on the sector’s expansion, making them compelling picks for savvy investors.

The AI Boom and Hidden Opportunities

The artificial intelligence (AI) industry is booming, driven by soaring demand for advanced chips that power everything from generative AI models to data center infrastructure.

While giants like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) dominate headlines, lesser-known players in the semiconductor space offer compelling investment opportunities. These companies often trade at more attractive valuations and are well-positioned to capitalize on the AI revolution’s exponential growth.

The global AI chip market, valued at $45 billion in 2023, is projected to exceed $200 billion by 2030, creating room for innovative firms to thrive. Beyond the marquee names, savvy investors can find hidden gems with robust growth prospects and undervalued stocks, making them prime candidates for long-term gains in this transformative sector.

The Hidden AI Contender

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) is a chip designer specializing in high-performance semiconductors for data centers, networking, and AI applications. Its portfolio includes custom AI processors, data center interconnects, and advanced switching and storage solutions, positioning it as a critical enabler of the AI-driven digital economy.

Despite its stock dropping 4.7% yesterday amid concerns over President Trump’s looming tariff deadline and new 25% tariffs on Japan and South Korea, Marvell remains a compelling buy. Coupled with threats of further tariffs on BRICS nations, investors likely fear higher costs impacting Marvell’s supply chain and margins. However, the company’s long-term growth potential overshadows these short-term headwinds.

Attractive Valuation Amid Market Challenges

Marvell’s stock is down 35% in 2025, trading just under $75 per share, a discount to the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100’s average forward price-to-earnings ratio of 29.4. At 24 times projected earnings, Marvell offers a rare opportunity to invest in a fast-growing company at a reasonable valuation.

The company’s focus on custom AI processors is particularly promising. In 2023, Marvell held a modest 5% share of the $6.6 billion custom AI chip market but aims to capture 20% of a projected $55 billion market by 2028. This could translate to $11 billion in custom AI revenue alone, a significant leap from its current figures.

Expanding in the Data Center Market

Beyond AI processors, Marvell is expanding its footprint in the broader data center market, which it expects to grow from $33 billion in 2024 to $94 billion by 2028. By targeting a 20% share, up from 13% last year, Marvell could generate nearly $19 billion in data center revenue, nearly five times its fiscal 2025 data center haul of $4.16 billion.

This ambitious growth is underpinned by Marvell’s technological innovation, including its work on 2-nanometer chips that promise 20% to 35% lower power consumption and 15% higher performance compared to 3nm platforms. These advancements, combined with improved packaging for high-bandwidth memory, make Marvell’s chips attractive to AI-focused customers.

Growing Customer Base and Competitive Edge

Marvell’s customer base is also expanding. The company currently serves four clients for its custom AI chips but plans to grow this to 10 by 2028 through aggressive product development and a robust pipeline of over 50 potential design wins. Its full-service approach, including design and manufacturing partnerships, gives it a competitive edge over rivals.

Despite recent market skepticism about Marvell’s relationships with key customers like Amazon Web Services and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), analysts remain optimistic, projecting double-digit revenue growth over the next few years. If Marvell achieves its data center and AI targets, it could significantly outperform these forecasts.

A Smart Long-Term Investment

While tariff-related uncertainties and market volatility have weighed on Marvell’s stock, its valuation and growth trajectory make it a standout opportunity. For investors with as little as $75, Marvell offers exposure to the AI boom at a fraction of the cost of its larger peers.

With a clear path to market share gains and revenue growth, Marvell Technology is poised to deliver substantial long-term returns, making MRVL stock a smart buy today.

