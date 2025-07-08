Why This Fast-Growing Stock Is the One Nuclear Energy Stock to Buy bigjom jom / Shutterstock.com

Key Points in This Article: Nuclear power is gaining traction in 2025 due to rising energy demands from AI and electrification, with Trump’s executive orders pushing for streamlined regulations and reactor deployment.

The World Bank’s renewed support for nuclear financing and Google’s fusion deal with Commonwealth Fusion Systems highlight nuclear’s potential, though fusion remains distant.

Smaller nuclear firms faced a setback when the DOE chose Westinghouse and Radiant for DOME tests, causing stock declines, but one innovative company remains a standout investment.

Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better. Click here to learn more.

The Nuclear Power Renaissance

Nuclear power has surged back into the spotlight in 2025 as a cornerstone of the global clean energy transition. Driven by soaring energy demands from artificial intelligence (AI) data centers and electrification, governments and corporations are increasingly turning to nuclear energy for its low-carbon, reliable baseload power.

President Trump’s May executive orders aim to accelerate nuclear deployment by streamlining regulations, reducing Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) staffing, and encouraging reactor construction on federal lands. These orders signal a robust commitment to reviving domestic nuclear capabilities without direct public funding, though they open pathways for private financing.

Meanwhile, the World Bank’s reversal in June of its decade-plus-long ban on nuclear project financing, marks a pivotal shift as it enables advanced nuclear projects in developing nations. Further, fusion — the holy grail of nuclear energy because it promises limitless clean power — got a major boost after Google signed a landmark agreement with Bill Gates-backed Commonwealth Fusion Systems. But fusion remains years from commercial viability, leaving fission as the immediate solution and underscoring its potential for future growth.

The Disappointment of Missed Opportunities

Despite nuclear’s resurgence, not all companies have capitalized equally. Nuclear energy stocks, particularly those focused on smaller-scale reactors, faced a setback earlier this month when the Department of Energy (DOE) selected established firms Westinghouse Electric (which is jointly owned by Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)) and Radiant Industries for the first tests at its Demonstration of Microreactor Experiments (DOME) facility at Idaho National Laboratory.

This decision sidelined smaller microreactor developers, whose stocks, including those of innovative firms, dropped significantly — some by nearly 9%. The DOME tests could have been a breakthrough for emerging players to demonstrate their technologies’ scalability and safety, but the DOE’s preference for legacy companies highlighted the challenges smaller firms face in gaining traction.

Yet, amidst this competitive landscape, one fast-growing nuclear energy stock stands out as a compelling investment opportunity, poised to lead the charge in delivering scalable, clean energy solutions.

Pioneering the Future

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) is at the forefront of nuclear innovation, designing compact, scalable reactors that promise safer and more cost-effective energy. Founded on research from Oregon State University and Idaho National Laboratory, NuScale’s flagship NuScale Power Module (NPM) generates 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe) per module, scalable up to 924 MWe in a 12-module configuration.

In May, the NRC approved NuScale’s advanced 77 MWe design, making it the only U.S. company with such certification, making it the U.S. company furthest along in regulatory approval for commercial deployment. Despite a 2023 setback when its Utah project was canceled due to rising costs, NuScale has rebounded, securing international agreements in Romania and Ghana, supported by a $98 million U.S. Export-Import Bank loan for a Romanian project.

Why SMR Should Brighten Your Portfolio

SMR stock has blown up in 2025, nearly tripling in value over the last three months (a 184% gain), fueled by its NRC approval and growing global interest in nuclear power. While the DOE’s DOME decision caused the stock to tumble, analysts remain optimistic, though there is a consensus hold rating on its shares.

NuScale’s ability to serve hyperscale data centers, utilities, and industrial operations with carbon-free, reliable power aligns with the AI-driven energy demand surge. Unlike fusion, which remains decades away, NuScale’s fission-based technology is ready for near-term deployment, offering investors exposure to a proven, scalable solution.

With Fluor (NYSE:FLR) as a majority shareholder — though planning to reduce its stake to 20% to 25% — NuScale is well-capitalized to navigate market challenges. Its innovative design, regulatory edge, and alignment with global clean energy goals make NuScale Power the one nuclear energy stock to buy for investors seeking growth in the nuclear renaissance.

Most People Don’t Realize How Cheap Money Is Right Now Millions of Americans have missed the best money opportunity right under their noses. Personal loan ares are shockingly affordable today, and can be a secret weapon for that home improvement project, paying off a credit card, or covering an unexpected emergency. With rates starting at just 6.40% APR, frankly it’d be crazy to not consider one. It’s the smart time to take action. Compare top loan offers in under 2 minutes—with zero impact on your credit score—and get matched with lenders ready to help you move forward. See Your Loan Options Now