2 Stocks I Plan to Hold for the Next Decade and Beyond

Key Points in This Article: Holding onto stocks that have significantly appreciated, rather than cashing out for short-term gains, preserves long-term portfolio growth and avoids capital gains taxes.

Following Warren Buffett’s advice to rarely sell, selecting high-quality stocks with strong fundamentals allows investors to benefit from decades of compounding returns.

Selling a winning stock to reinvest elsewhere introduces uncertainty, as new investments may not match the performance of the original, potentially undermining overall returns.

Lock Them Up and Throw Away the Key

Letting go of a losing stock is simple, but clinging to a winner — especially one that’s doubled, tripled, or quadrupled your initial investment — is where the real challenge lies.

We’ve all heard the adage “let your winners run,” yet the urge to lock in profits or sell enough to feel like you’re “playing with house money” can be overwhelming. That’s often a misstep. Sure, selling might reduce some risk and free up cash for new opportunities, but it can sabotage your portfolio’s long-term potential.

There is no assurance that a new stock will match the performance of the winner you sold, and cashing out triggers capital gains taxes, eroding your returns. As Warren Buffett famously advised, the best time to sell is often never.

By selecting stocks thoughtfully and committing to hold them for decades, you sidestep the stress of timing the market. Below are two stocks in my portfolio that have already soared over the past five years, and I’m confident they’ll remain cornerstones of my investments for the next decade and beyond.

Cardinal Health (CAH)

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) is a global healthcare services and products company and is one of the largest distributors of pharmaceuticals and medical products in the U.S. The reason CAH is such a compelling long-term investment is due to its critical role in the healthcare supply chain and its strong fundamentals.

The distributor benefits from the inelastic demand for healthcare, driven by an aging population and rising chronic disease prevalence. This ensures stable, but growing revenue streams, as healthcare spending is projected to increase steadily over the next decade.

Cardinal’s diversified operations, spanning pharmaceutical distribution, medical product manufacturing, and specialty solutions, offset risks from market fluctuations. CAH has demonstrated resilience through consistent profitability and a robust balance sheet, with a focus on operational efficiency and cost management.

Its commitment to shareholder value is evident in a reliable dividend that it has increased every year for the past 30 years, making it a Dividend Aristocrat. The currently yields around 1.3% annually, and with a low 22% free cash flow payout ratio, the dividend is secure with plenty of room for future growth.

Strategic acquisitions and investments in technology, like supply chain automation, position CAH to adapt to evolving industry demands. Despite regulatory and competitive pressures, its scale and established relationships with pharmacies and hospitals provide a competitive moat. For long-term investors, CAH offers stability and its dividend is a foundational stock for income investors. Cardinal Health gives you exposure to a growing sector, making it a dependable portfolio anchor.

ExxonMobil (XOM)

One of the world’s largest integrated stocks, ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM), is the second company I plan to own for the next decade and beyond. Its resilience, diversified operations, and adaptability in a transitioning energy landscape makes it a long-term position in my portfolio.

Despite volatility in oil prices, XOM’s integrated model — spanning upstream exploration, midstream transportation, and downstream refining — provides revenue stability across market cycles. The company’s focus on high-return projects, like its prolific Permian Basin assets, ensures efficient capital allocation and sustained production growth.

Exxon is also investing heavily in lower-carbon initiatives, such as carbon capture and hydrogen. The strategy aligns with global energy transition trends while maintaining its core oil and gas expertise.

The oil giant’s financial strength features a low debt-to-equity ratio and consistent free cash flow that supports a reliable dividend yield of around 3.5%, appealing to income-focused investors. Exxon’s global scale, operational efficiency, and disciplined cost management enable it to navigate regulatory and geopolitical risks effectively.

As energy demand is projected to rise over the next decade, particularly in developing markets, XOM’s diversified portfolio and strategic pivots position it for sustained growth. For long-term investors, XOM offers a blend of stability, income, and exposure to both traditional and emerging energy markets.

