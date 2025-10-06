I have invested in dividends for 11 years — These income machines pay me every quarter like clockwork

Key Points Dividend investing builds wealth through compounding income.

It lowers portfolio volatility with steady cash flows.

These stocks deliver quarterly payouts as reliable workhorses.

Dividend investing stands out as a reliable path to building wealth because it turns company profits into a steady cash stream for shareholders. Unlike chasing high-growth stocks that can swing wildly with market moods, dividends provide predictable income that compounds over time through reinvestment.

This strategy suits long-term investors by reducing volatility — regular payouts act as a buffer during downturns, letting you buy more shares at lower prices. For retirees or those seeking financial independence, it’s a hands-off way to generate passive income without selling assets.

Historically, dividend payers have outperformed non-payers, delivering both capital appreciation and yields that beat inflation. The three dividend stocks below are the workhorses of my portfolio, paying me dividends every quarter like clockwork.

Cardinal Health (CAH)

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) ranks as a dividend star due to its essential role in the U.S. healthcare supply chain, distributing pharmaceuticals and medical products to hospitals and pharmacies nationwide. This positioning generates consistent revenue, even in economic slowdowns, as demand for drugs and supplies remains inelastic.

The company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share, yielding about 1.3% annually based on recent prices. With a free cash flow payout ratio of around 15%, it allocates only a small fraction of its cash profits to dividends, leaving ample room for reinvestment in operations and growth.

What makes CAH shine is its 30-year streak of dividend increases, a testament to disciplined financial management. Over the past decade, the payout has grown steadily, reflecting operational efficiencies and market share gains in a $200 billion industry. Future returns look solid as aging populations drive healthcare spending — projected to hit 32% of U.S. GDP by 2030.

Cardinal’s focus on high-margin segments like specialty drugs and home health could boost earnings by 10% to 12% annually. Analysts expect modest stock appreciation alongside dividend hikes, making it a low-risk anchor for income seekers. In my holdings, CAH’s clockwork-like payments have quietly compounded, proving its value in any portfolio.

Altria (MO)

Altria (NYSE:MO) earns its status as a dividend dynamo through sky-high yields and a fortress-like business model centered on iconic brands like Marlboro. As the leading U.S. cigarette maker, it commands pricing power in a declining but profitable market, where loyal adult smokers provide recession-proof cash flows.

The quarterly dividend sits at $1.06 per share, delivering a robust 6.3% yield — far above the S&P 500 average. A payout ratio near 80% shows commitment to shareholders, balanced by strong free cash flow exceeding $8 billion yearly.

This reliability stems from 56 years of consecutive dividend hikes, even as smoking rates fall. Altria has pivoted smartly, investing in smokeless products like oral nicotine pouches, where its on! brand saw volumes surge 40% last year. That diversification cushions against regulatory headwinds, while international partnerships expand reach.

Looking ahead, with U.S. tobacco volumes stabilizing and non-combustible segments accelerating, earnings could rise 4% annually through 2030. The stock’s defensive nature — down only slightly in 2022 when the market swooned 18% — promises total returns that blend yield and modest gains. For me, MO’s fat checks have been a portfolio staple, turning a mature industry into evergreen income.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rounds out the trio of top dividend performers with a blend of innovation and stability across pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and consumer health. Its diversified portfolio of blockbuster drugs like Stelara and devices for orthopedics shields against single-product risks, producing reliable earnings from global demand.

The quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share yields roughly 2.7%, supported by a sustainable 59% FCF payout ratio that allows for R&D spending without strain.

JNJ’s allure lies in 62 straight years of dividend growth, earning its Dividend King badge and investor trust. This track record reflects prudent capital allocation, with free cash flow topping $20 billion annually. The 2023 spin-off of consumer health into Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) sharpened focus on high-growth pharma and medtech, where pipeline assets target oncology and immunology.

With patents protecting revenues and an aging world boosting procedures, analysts forecast 5% to 7% earnings growth into the late 2020s. Patent cliffs loom but are offset by $50 billion in oncology drug sales by 2030. JNJ offers defensive upside — steady in volatility — with total returns historically doubling the market’s. In my portfolio, it’s the blue-chip engine driving quarterly reliability.