Jim Cramer says he is blown away by the growth of Coreweave, and here are the top 5 reasons why

Key Points in This Article: CoreWeave ’s ( ’s ( CRWV ) explosive growth and AI infrastructure leadership have driven a 313% stock surge since its March IPO, capturing investor enthusiasm.

Jim Cramer’s bullishness on CRWV reflects its strong fundamentals, but high debt and valuation risks warrant caution for investors.

The AI Powerhouse Captivating Jim Cramer

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) has quickly become an artificial intelligence (AI) cloud-computing dynamo, providing high-performance graphics processing unit (GPU) infrastructure and proprietary software for AI workloads.

It started off life as a cryptocurrency mining operation, but pivoted to AI in 2019 as it saw an opportunity to capitalize on surging demand for data centers and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) GPUs.

Its March IPO raised $1.5 billion at $40 per share, surprisingly below the $47 to $55 per share range considering its subsequent performance. Valuing the company at $23 billion, CRWV stock skyrocketed 313%, though it has given back about 11.5% of its value after hitting its peak of $187 per share earlier this month.

Now, with a $70 billion market cap, this explosive growth stock, driven by AI enthusiasm and major contracts with OpenAI and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), has drawn attention from investors like Cathie Wood and George Soros.

However, CoreWeave’s trajectory remains robust, fueled by its critical role in the AI revolution.

Jim Cramer’s Gets Excited

Jim Cramer, the garrulous host of CNBC’s Mad Money and former hedge fund manager, is known for his bold market calls and knack for spotting high-growth stocks. On May 14, he posted on X, “Phew, you know I liked that Coreweave but even I am blown away by that growth,” encapsulating his awe at CoreWeave’s performance.

Cramer’s frequent CNBC commentary, including Squawk on the Street and Mad Money, highlights his bullish stance on CRWV, though he’s cautioned investors about its high valuation, urging discipline after a 210% post-IPO surge by May 29.

Below are the top five reasons Cramer says he is impressed by the AI cloud stock’s growth, reflecting its transformative potential and market momentum.

Reason No. 1: Explosive Revenue Growth

CoreWeave’s first-quarter revenue soared revenue surged 736% to $1.9 billion, exceeding analyst estimates. Cramer said at the time,, “The demand for their computing power is clearly there,” countering IPO skepticism about an AI bubble. This growth, driven by AI clients like Microsoft, underscores CoreWeave’s ability to meet surging demand and impressing Cramer with its financial strength.

Reason No. 2: Massive Revenue Backlog

A $25.9 billion revenue backlog, including an $11.2 billion OpenAI contract, signals long-term stability. Cramer lauded CEO Michael Intrator’s claim of “acceleration of customer demand” during a May 15 CNBC interview, as the executive note CRWV wassunaffected by economic headwinds. This backlog, equivalent to 26 years of Q1 revenue, reassures Cramer of CoreWeave’s enduring growth, setting it apart from volatile AI peers.

Reason No. 3: Strategic Nvidia Partnership

Cramer’s visit to CoreWeave’s Las Vegas data center, which he described on Mad Money earlier this month, left him awestruck by its “sheer power” and reliability. CoreWeave’s deployment of 250,000+ Nvidia GPUs, including GB200 NVL72 chips, and Nvidia’s $900 million investment in CRWV after its IPO, back up its technological edge.

Cramer refuted claims that Nvidia “created” CoreWeave, emphasizing its independent innovation, which is a key driver of his enthusiasm.

Reason No. 4: Meme Stock Frenzy and Short Squeeze

Last Friday, Cramer likened CoreWeave’s 300% rally to a “meme stock” surge, driven by retail traders targeting its 8.5% short interest. On Mad Money again, he noted “panicked short sellers” pushed CRWV to $187, a move he didn’t fully anticipate. This market dynamic, boosting visibility, captivates Cramer, though he advises investors take profits due to valuation concerns.

Reason No. 5: Operational Excellence and Customer Trust

Cramer praised CoreWeave’s reliability, stating, “When something breaks, CoreWeave is there.” Its 33 data centers, up from 10 in 2023, and a 20% performance edge over competitors, according to SemiAnalysis, support clients like Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) and IBM (NYSE:IBM). Cramer’s confidence in management, reinforced by Intrator’s assurance of CoreWeave meeting its $8 billion debt terms, underscores the AI shop’s execution strength.

Key Takeaway

Cramer’s admiration for CoreWeave stems from massive growth in revenue and backlog, industry partnerships, a meme-driven rally, and superior operational prowess.

However, its debt load, $315 million Q1 loss, and stretched valuation, pose risks. Investors should balance Cramer’s bullishness with these concerns, waiting for a better price and viewing dips as potential buying opportunities.

