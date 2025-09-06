Why Jensen Huang Went All-In on This AI Sleeper Hit -- Is It Your Next 10x Play? Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

Key Points

’s (NVDA) portfolio hinges on a single AI infrastructure stock. Its explosive growth stems from tech partnerships and surging AI demand.

However, high debt and intense competition temper the excitement.

Fueling the Next Generation of AI Growth

As the dominant face of artificial intelligence (AI), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has become an investment proxy for the technology. Buying into Nvidia means you’re buying into AI’s future growth and NVDA stock is your portfolio’s ticket to AI exposure.

Yet Nvidia also seeks to shape the future of AI by using its vast resources to direct investments into publicly traded companies that are playing a role in where the technology is heading. It also has a venture capital arm — Nventures — that has invested in more than two dozen companies, most recently participating in a funding round by Honeywell’s (NYSE:HON) Quantinuum, a quantum computing outfit.

Where Nventures’ investments are small — on average around $6.5 million for seed money, but scaling up into the tens of millions of dollars for later funding rounds — its in-house investment portfolio is willing to make much bigger bets.

However, none has been bigger than its investment in CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), which builds data centers tailored for AI workloads. According to Nvidia’s recent SEC filings, it has a $3.96 billion stake in the cloud infrastructure provider, a huge increase from the near-$900 million position it held after CoreWeave’s March IPO and represents over 90% of Nvidia’s total portfolio.

If Nvidia’s visionary CEO Jensen Huang is willing to go all-in on CoreWeave, should you invest in it, too?

Why Huang Sees CRWV as AI’s Unsung Hero

In the six months since its IPO, CoreWeave stock has more than doubled, fueled by soaring demand for AI computing power. Anchored by Nvidia’s cutting-edge GPUs, this investment is a strategic play to dominate the future of AI.

Launched in 2017, CRWV pivoted from crypto mining to AI workloads, harnessing Nvidia’s H100 and Blackwell GPUs to serve tech titans like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and OpenAI. Nvidia’s stake in the company reflects a symbiotic dynamic: Nvidia supplies chips, CRWV scales AI infrastructure.

Expansions like a $6 billion Pennsylvania data center and a $9 billion Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) acquisition position CRWV to claim a slice of the $200 billion AI cloud market by 2030. Its ability to optimize GPU performance for AI training sets it apart from the competition, making it a linchpin in Huang’s vision for an AI-driven future.

His relentless buying of CRWV stock signals unwavering belief in CRWV’s role as the backbone of next-gen computing.

Numbers That Dazzle

CoreWeave’s financials are impressive. First-half 2025 revenue hit $1.8 billion, a 276% leap year-over-year, driven by exclusive GPU contracts with OpenAI. Its $30 billion contract backlog — doubling since the IPO — locks in multi-year growth.

Trading at a $47 billion market cap and 10 times forward sales, CRWV carries a premium, yet analysts project profitability by 2026 as economies of scale take hold. Nvidia’s stake, now worth billions, underscores CRWV’s pivotal role in the AI boom, powering models like ChatGPT. With AI workloads forecast to consume 10% of global electricity by 2030, CRWV’s energy-efficient data centers — optimized for Nvidia GPUs — offer a competitive edge over generalists like Amazon‘s (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS.

Strategic moves, like expanding into Europe with a $2 billion U.K. facility, further cement CRWV’s global ambitions, aligning with the projected 30% CAGR in AI infrastructure demand through the decade’s end.

The Shadows Behind the Hype

Yet CRWV’s ascent comes with glaring risks. Its debt has ballooned from the aggressive expansion it is undertaking, with rising interest costs on its growing $7.4 billion long-term debt fueled a $1.73 per-share loss in H1 2025.

Further, Microsoft accounts for 60% of CoreWeave’s revenue, a big risk if the tech giant shifted to in-house AI farms. Competitors like Lambda Labs and Together AI are also scaling fast, while hyperscalers like Google Cloud expand their own AI offerings.

CoreWeave insiders also dumped almost $1.8 billion worth of stock when the lockup provision after the IPO expired last month, flooding the market with as many as 18.8 million shares. Its no coincidence that CRWV stock is down 40% since then. They’ve also lost half their post-IPO peak value.

Investors buying in now face a high-risk, high-reward scenario in a stock that’s anything but a safe haven.

Key Takeaways

CRWV’s role in AI infrastructure is tantalizing, but its $11 billion in current and long-term debt, ongoing losses, and client concentration highlight its speculative nature. A small investment for risk-tolerant investors, but safer bets exist for AI exposure.

Established players like Microsoft or Amazon, with diversified revenues and robust cloud ecosystems, offer stability. AI-focused ETFs, like those tracking infrastructure or semiconductor indices, spread risk across the sector. Huang’s bold wager on CRWV is a masterclass in conviction, but for most retail investors, prioritizing resilience over chasing a volatile rocket is the prudent choice.

