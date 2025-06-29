Half of $7.5 Billion Magnetar Financial Is In an AI Stock Up 300% in 2025 24/7 Wall St.

Key Points in This Article: CoreWeave ’s ( ’s ( CRWV ) 300% stock surge since its March IPO highlights its role as a leading AI cloud-computing provider, attracting significant investments from billionaire hedge fund managers.

CoreWeave’s revenue growth and its Nvidia (NVDA) partnership are drivers of its potential, but the AI shop faces risk from high debt loads and competition.

The Rise of CoreWeave

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) is an artificial intelligence (AI) cloud-computing startup founded in 2017, specializing in providing high-performance graphics processing unit (GPU) infrastructure and proprietary chip management software for artificial intelligence workloads.

Initially a cryptocurrency mining venture, it pivoted to AI in 2019, capitalizing on the global surge in demand for data centers and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) GPUs. Its March 28 IPO raised $1.5 billion, selling 37.5 million shares at $40, below the targeted $2.7 billion and $47 to $55 per share range, and valuing the company at $23 billion.

Since then, however, CRWV stock soared 300%, reaching a $76.8 billion market cap, driven by AI enthusiasm. Billionaire hedge fund managers, including Cathie Wood, George Soros, and Ken Griffin, have all raced to buy CRWV, but none outpaces Alec Litowitz’s Magnetar Financial, which has $7.5 billion in assets under management (AUM) and holds a stake worth $3.55 billion, or 47% of the total portfolio — some six times larger than Philippe Laffont’s $534 million position at Coatue Management.

Why Billionaires are Confident in CRWV’s Potential

CoreWeave’s meteoric rise reflects its pivotal role in the AI infrastructure boom, attracting billionaire investors who see it as a linchpin in the generative AI revolution. Its business model — leasing GPU-powered data centers to AI developers like OpenAI, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Nvidia — capitalizes on the insatiable demand for computing power.

In 2024, CoreWeave’s revenue surged 736% to $1.9 billion. In the first quarter of 2025, it reported a $25.9 billion revenue backlog, bolstered by an $11.2 billion, five-year contract with OpenAI. This deal, alongside partnerships with IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), underscores its ability to secure high-profile clients, reducing reliance on Microsoft, which accounted for 62% of 2024 revenue.

Billionaires like Wood, Soros, and Griffin are betting on CoreWeave’s ability to scale its 33 data centers (up from 10 in 2023) and its deployment of over 250,000 Nvidia GPUs, including the cutting-edge GB200 NVL72 chips, positioning it as a leader in AI cloud services.

Magnetar Financial’s $3.55 billion stake, representing 30% of CoreWeave’s common stock and 47% of the hedge fund’s portfolio, reflects Litowitz’s early conviction in AI infrastructure. Starting with a $50 million loan in 2023, Magnetar’s investments via convertible notes and equity have yielded billions in potential profits, showcasing its knack for spotting undervalued trends.

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest, known for high-growth tech bets, sees CRWV as a pure-play AI stock, while Soros and Griffin, through Soros Fund Management and Citadel, view it as a hedge against private AI giants like OpenAI. Laffont’s $534 million stake at Coatue, though significant, pales beside Magnetar’s, highlighting Litowitz’s outsized bet.

CoreWeave’s 20% better GPU performance compared to other clouds, according to an internal study, and its ranking as the top AI cloud platform by SemiAnalysis, fuel this enthusiasm.

Not a Risk-Free Investment

However, risks loom. CoreWeave’s $4.9 billion long-term debt load — with $3.8 billon in debt due in less than a year — with interest rates of 10% to 15% from lenders like Blackstone (NYSE:BX) and Magnetar, and $2.86 billion in lease liabilities, strain its finances, contributing to a $314.6 million Q1 net loss.

Critics, like D.A. Davidson’s Gil Luria, rate CRWV as an underperformer due to its debt and reliance on Microsoft and Google, who are building competing AI infrastructure. Nvidia’s rapid chip innovation could also render CoreWeave’s Hopper GPUs obsolete, weakening pricing power.

Yet, billionaire investors remain undeterred, drawn by CoreWeave’s $2 billion senior notes offering in May, which was five times oversubscribed, and Nvidia’s $900 million post-IPO investment. There is also the potential for CoreWeave to acquire Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CROZ), suggesting strategic expansion could further boost its value.

Key Takeaway

CoreWeave’s 300% stock surge since its March IPO reflects its critical role in AI infrastructure, backed by billionaires investors such as Litowitz. Its revenue growth, major contracts, and Nvidia partnership make it a compelling investment, but its $7 billion debt load and customer concentration pose risks.

