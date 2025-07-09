Up Over 100% in 2025, These 2 Stocks Could Double Again Avosb / Thinkstock

Key Points in This Article: Legendary money manager Peter Lynch coined the term “ten-bagger” but advocated investors take a long-term view when buying stocks.

While rapid stock gains are risky, the two stocks below have already doubled in 2025 and could double again this year.

Finding Homerun Stocks



Investing legend Peter Lynch managed Fidelity’s Magellan Fund from 1977 to 1990, delivering an astonishing average annual return of 29.2%, turning a $10,000 investment into over $280,000.

His knack for spotting undervalued companies with strong growth potential made him a Wall Street icon. Lynch famously coined terms like “ten-bagger” for stocks that rise tenfold, emphasizing long-term investing over short-term speculation.

He cautioned investors against chasing quick doubles or triples, advocating instead for buying fundamentally sound companies to hold for years, even decades. Yet, when a stock doubles in a short period, it’s a delightful outcome, provided the fundamentals remain intact.

While seeking rapid gains is risky, identifying stocks with momentum and growth potential can yield happy surprises. Below are two stocks that have more than doubled over the first six months of 2025 — and could double again this year.

CoreWeave (CRWV)

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) is an artificial intelligence (AI) cloud infrastructure provider that went public on Mar. 28 in what was a surprisingly disappointing initial public offering. With CRWV priced at $40 per share, it offered 37.5 million shares, downsized from the 49 million expected. Yet if the IPO was a bummer, CoreWeave’s performance since has been anything but. The stock has soared 287% since the IPO and trades today around $155 per share. And that’s down from its peak of $187 a stub.

CoreWeave’s GPU-centric platform, powered by Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) chips, supports AI workloads for clients like OpenAI, which helped drive first-quarter revenue 420% higher to $981.6 million from the year-ago period. An $11.2 billion OpenAI contract and $25.9 billion revenue backlog indicate robust demand for the cloud stock.

Its just-announced all-stock acquisition of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) for $9 billion enhances CoreWeave’s data center capacity by adding 1.3 gigawatts of gross capacity. Although analysts have a consensus one-year price target of $85 per share, implying 45% downside, CoreWeave’s growth is fueled by the expanding AI market and Nvidia’s Blackwell Ultra chip deployment, as hyperscalers continue to build out AI infrastructure.

If CoreWeave sustains its growth trajectory and manages debt, doubling to $310 per share by the end of December is feasible.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Digital, commission-free brokerage Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) is up 144% so far this year, trading at over $93 per share. Its user base grew to 14.4 million active users in the first quarter, up 5% year-over-year, but down slightly from the 14.9 million in Q4. Because of a surge in crypto trading volume amid Bitcoin’s rally in 2025, revenue jumped 50% to $927 million. Revenue is projected at $3.7 billion for the year, up 24% and driven by diversification into retirement accounts and credit cards.

Analysts, including Mizuho, set price targets at $73 per share, implying 21% downside, but a Street-high of $110 per share suggests there is more room to run. Jim Cramer sees HOOD stock as one to buy to protect against a stock market crash.

HOOD’s AI-driven investing tools and potential European expansion are key catalysts. It has also started a new service that offers ETFs across various expert-managed strategies and Robinhood Banking that offers high-yield savings accounts, professional tax advice, and more.

Other tailwinds include retail investor enthusiasm fueling trading and favorable crypto regulations, but regulatory risks and market volatility could hinder progress. If HOOD leverages its user growth and product expansion, doubling to $186 per share by year-end 2025 is achievable, aligning with its momentum.

Key Takeaways

CoreWeave and Robinhood have capitalized on AI infrastructure and retail investing trends, driving their respective gains in 2025. Their potential to double again depends on executing growth plans and mitigating risks like debt for CoreWeave and regulation for Robinhood.

Yet echoing Peter Lynch’s advice, investors should prioritize long-term fundamentals over short-term gains. CRWV’s AI dominance and HOOD’s platform scalability offer strong cases, but sustained momentum is critical. While doubling in six months is ambitious, their catalysts — AI demand and retail trading — puts it within the realm of possibility.

