Is $20 a Fair Valuation for Oscar Health (OSCR) — or a Stretch Too Far? Christian Delbert / Shutterstock.com

Key Points in This Article: Oscar Health ’s (OSCR) stock surged in June 2025 due to strong Q1 earnings but crashed after Centene’s guidance withdrawal and analyst downgrades.

Regulatory risks, rising costs, and potential ACA enrollment declines challenge OSCR’s recovery prospects.

Strong cash reserves and AI-driven innovations provide growth potential, but high valuation and competition limit upside.

Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better. Click here to learn more.

Is OSCR in Good Health?

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) is a technology-driven health insurance company specializing in individual, family, and small group plans, primarily through Affordable Care Act (ACA) exchanges.

Its platform leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics to enhance member experiences, streamline care delivery, and optimize costs. In June 2025, OSCR’s stock surged, peaking at $22.09 on July 1, driven by robust first-quarter results of $3.05 billion in revenue — up 42% year-over-year — and earnings of $0.92 per share, which beat expectations.

However, the stock has cratered 39% from that high and is 43% below its recent May 2024 peak of $23.79 per share. The downfall was initially triggered by Centene’s (NYSE:CNC) withdrawal of its 2025 guidance, which was due to rising medical costs and ACA market challenges. Analyst downgrades and ongoing sector pressures have since kept OSCR’s price depressed, raising questions about its recovery potential.

Can OSCR Bounce Back?

Analysts are cautious, with a consensus one-year price target of $12.42 per share. Barclays’ Street-high of $17 (set July 2 after the initial plunge) though the analyst paired it with an underweight rating due to ACA subsidy expiration risks and rising exchange acuity (e.g., there are more unhealthy enrollees in the program increasing its costs).

Wells Fargo and UBS downgraded OSCR to underweight and sell, citing potential 30% enrollment drops by 2026. OSCR relies heavily on ACA markets, which account for 90% of its premiums, making it vulnerable to regulatory changes. Its high P/E ratio of 30.8 and low EBIT margins stand in contrast to peers like Centene and Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH), which trade at significantly lower multiples.

These factors suggest Oscar Health has a challenging path to a $20 share price by the end of 2026.

It’s Not All Bad

Despite headwinds, OSCR boasts strengths that could fuel a rebound. Its 141% revenue growth over five years outpaces competitors, and a $3 billion cash reserve offers flexibility. AI-driven innovations, such as care routing and virtual urgent care, are designed to improve member response times and provider efficiency, potentially lowering claims costs and improving margins.

Analyst projections estimate earnings reaching $1.19 per share by the end of 2026, implying a $16 to $17 share price at a 14x multiple. If we assign a 20x multiple, we get a stock price closer to $24 per share.

However, regulatory uncertainties, such as the expiration of enhanced ACA subsidies by December 2025 (potentially reducing enrollment by 7.4 million by 2030, according to Congressional Budget Office estimates), and competition from diversified insurers like UnitedHealth temper optimism, suggesting a 14x multiple is more reasonable.

The Market Isn’t Too Hopeful

OSCR stock dropped again following additional analyst downgrades, reflecting market skepticism. While OSCR’s $1.2 billion free cash flow and the $4.5 trillion U.S. healthcare market indicate potential upside, insider selling as its stock rose in June, and reduced institutional stakes (though they still hold 90% of OSCR’s float) signal caution.

OSCR’s historical failure to reclaim its all-time high of $36.77 per share in 2021 underscores its struggle to sustain momentum amid sector volatility.

Key Takeaway

A $20 share price for Oscar Health by the end of 2026 is not reasonable. Despite its technological edge and revenue growth, regulatory uncertainties, a high valuation, and analyst downgrades suggest OSCR will struggle to overcome sector headwinds and justify such a price in the near term.

UnitedHealth Group ( Investors should temper expectations given the current market dynamics. While Wall Street had been raising its earnings estimates for the past few months, in light of the guidance suspension by Centene and NYSE:UNH ), we may see analysts revise their estimates lower in the near future.

This highlights the challenge Oscar Health faces in reaching $20 per share, given ACA subsidy risks, regulatory challenges, and competitive pressures.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Click here to get started!