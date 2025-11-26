Wall Street Loves Broadcom, Oscar Health, and Amazon Stocks Today

Analysts at Piper Sandler upgraded Oscar Health to an overweight rating with a price target of $25 from $13.

Amazon

JPMorgan just reiterated an outperform rating on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

The firm says the dip is an opportunity, noting that shares re-traced to pre-earnings levels and are now about 10% off November highs. Just yesterday, Goldman Sachs reiterated its buy rating on Amazon, noting that it’s well-positioned for the holidays.

Not long ago, analysts at KeyBanc Capital said Amazon should benefit from the AI boom. The analysts say Amazon’s AWS is still growing strong. It also believes that the ramp of gigawatt data center clusters and customers like Anthropic are potential drivers of revenue acceleration into 2026. The analysts have an overweight rating on AMZN with a $300 price target.

Broadcom

Heading into earnings next week, Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) just saw a price target hike from Goldman Sachs. With a new target of $435, up from $380, the firm expects to see further sustained strength in artificial intelligence.

It also expects to see updated 2026 AI revenue guidance above 100% year-over-year. “The analyst sees AI revenue for fiscal year 2026 to come in at $45.4 billion, marking an approximate year-over-year rise of 128%. This could reach $77.3 billion in 2027, rising 70% year over year,” added CNBC.

Analysts at Raymond James also resumed their outperform rating on Broadcom. With a price target of $420 a share, the firm “cited Broadcom’s position as a share gainer in the AI sector, providing operators with customized alternatives to general-purpose processors. Raymond James expects continued upward estimate revisions to support its positive rating on the stock,” as noted by Investing.com.

Oscar Health

Analysts at Piper Sandler upgraded Oscar Health (NYSE: OSCR) to an overweight rating with a price target of $25 from $13. The firm noted that with enhanced premium tax credits (E-APTCs) expiring at the end of the year, OSCR’s market share and margins should expand.

“If the E-APTCs are allowed to expire at the end of CY25, OSCR believes Individual ACA Marketplace enrollment could decline (20.0%) to (30.0%) in CY26. This projection implies that the Individual ACA Market sheds ~6.1M lives y/y; with enrollment collapsing from ~24.3M in CY25 to ~18.2M in CY26,” said the firm, as quoted by CNBC. “It reflects the confluence of expiring E-APTCs and federal efforts to strengthen program integrity.”