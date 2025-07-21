Opendoor Is Relentless as Stock Surges Again. Is It the Next Carvana? valentinrussanov / E+ via Getty Images

Key Points in This Article: Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) tock is surging again, driven by social media hype and a potential short squeeze, not operational strength.

A 26% revenue drop, $392 million in losses, and a weak housing market expose Opendoor’s fragile i-buying model.

With overbought technicals and analyst targets signaling substantial downside, Opendoor’s rally looks unsustainable.

A Meteoric Surge Ignites Hype

Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) is on fire, skyrocketing 75% in midday trading Monday, after a jaw-dropping 188% gain last week, lifting its stock to $3.94 per share.

This real estate tech disruptor, known for its i-buying platform that flips homes with algorithmic precision, is riding a wave of retail frenzy on social media. A hedge fund’s audacious call for 1,000% upside in OPEN stock has drawn parallels to Carvana’s (NASDAQ:CVNA) phoenix-like rise from near bankruptcy to a 10,000% rally since 2022.

With 573 million shares traded on Friday — six times the 90-day average of 84.8 million — and 22% of the float shorted, whispers of a short squeeze are likely fanning the flames. But with Opendoor’s fundamentals battered by a frozen housing market, is this the next Carvana, or a speculative bubble teetering on collapse?

Social Media Sparks and Short Squeeze Buzz

The catalyst for Opendoor’s rally is pure adrenaline, fueled by retail traders and social media hype rather than corporate milestones. A Reddit thread titled “Opendoor: Carvana 2.0?” exploded with over 1,000 comments, while hedge fund operator Eric Jackson of EMJ Capital lit the match on the powder keg after he called OPEN a “100-bagger” with an $82 per share price target.

This ignited a trading frenzy, with call option volumes hitting 1.7 million contracts this week, outpacing six months of prior activity. The stock’s 22% short interest has traders betting on a squeeze, as short sellers scramble to cover amid soaring prices. Yet, with an RSI of 93 screaming overbought, the rally feels more like a meme-fueled fever than a grounded ascent, raising red flags for cautious investors.

A Business Model Under Siege

Opendoor’s i-buying vision — buying homes directly and reselling them — promised to revolutionize real estate but has stumbled in a brutal market. In 2024, revenue cratered 26% to $5.15 billion, while losses swelled to $392 million, a 42.5% jump from 2023.

Soaring interest rates and a housing affordability crisis have slashed U.S. home sales to 4 million annually, down from 6 million in 2021, gutting Opendoor’s core business. Quarterly home purchases have plummeted from 15,000 in 2021 to under 4,000, and a precarious Altman Z-Score flags bankruptcy risk.

Despite $559 million in cash, Opendoor’s debt and cash burn suggest a runway barely stretching into 2026, with a proposed 1-for-10 to 1-for-50 reverse stock split to dodge Nasdaq delisting adds to its woes.

Pivoting in a Hostile Market

Opendoor’s pivot to an asset-light model, connecting sellers with agents instead of buying homes outright, aims to cut capital demands and boost margins. First-quarter revenue of $1.2 billion topped forecasts, and a 4.7% contribution margin hints at progress. Still, a $0.12 per-share loss and Q2 revenue guidance of $1.45 billion to $1.525 billion fall far short of the $8 billion needed for profitability.

With interest rates likely to stay elevated even if a hoped-for cut materializes by September, the housing market’s recovery remains distant. Competitors like Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) and Redfin are equally battered, and Opendoor’s lack of a unique edge leaves it vulnerable in a crowded, struggling sector.

Key Takeaway

Opendoor’s 260% two-week surge evokes Carvana’s meme-driven glory, but the parallels end there. Carvana thrived on operational turnarounds and market tailwinds, while Opendoor grapples with a broken model and a housing market in stasis.

Analysts’ $1.15 per share price target — 24% below current levels — and Citi’s $0.80 price target downgrade signal extreme skepticism. Jackson’s prediction of a 1,000% gain depends on an unlikely housing rebound and perfect execution, but Opendoor’s $2.78 billion market cap already appears high relative to its $5.15 billion in revenue.

Retail investors chasing the hype risk being left holding the bag if momentum fades, as fundamentals point to a sharp correction.

