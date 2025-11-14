S&P 500
Investing

This CEO Just Made a Big $1 Million Bet on Opendoor Stock

Quick Read

  • Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) rallied 485% this year from penny stock levels following a hedge fund manager’s prediction it could become a 100-bagger.
  • CEO Kaz Nejatian bought $1M of Opendoor stock at around $8 per share after Q3 results showed revenue down 33.5% and wider losses.
  • Opendoor carries nearly $2B in debt against $962M cash and targets breakeven by late 2026 through an AI-driven business pivot.
By Rich Duprey
This CEO Just Made a Big $1 Million Bet on Opendoor Stock

Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) has become the preeminent meme stock lately, rallying from penny stock territory this past summer to one where its shares have rallied more than tenfold. Overall, the stock has risen 485% this year, rewarding those who stuck with it with substantial gains amid the turmoil of considering a reverse stock split to boost the share price and regain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements. 

This dramatic recovery was not the result of a strong business performance — the housing market remains sluggish, and instant home buying remains unprofitable. Instead, it gained momentum after hedge fund manager Eric Jackson detailed on social media in July why he viewed Opendoor as a 100-bagger stock. Calling it “the next Carvana,” he pointed to its ability to leverage data for AI-based real estate solutions and using its position as the primary surviving iBuyer as the market stabilizes. 

The rally intensified when Opendoor brought in a new CEO from Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) whose strategy matches Jackson’s outlook.

A CEO’s Bold Stock Purchase

In a clear show of faith, Opendoor’s new CEO, Kaz Nejatian, just bought $1 million worth of company stock on the open market. Nejatian, who started in the role just two months ago, announced on social media that he and his family would purchase the shares as soon as trading rules allowed, which was this past Tuesday. 

“I will talk about Opendoor’s product frequently and its stock rarely.  That’s because my job is to build the product and the company, and that will have good secondary outcomes. Tomorrow is the first day I am allowed to buy OPEN and my family is buying $1M at the open.”

According to an SEC filing, Nejatian acquired 125,000 shares at a weighted average price of $8.0365, ranging from $7.97 to $8.08 per share. This transaction boosted his direct ownership to over 83 million shares.

Nejatian framed the move as a rare comment on the stock, emphasizing his focus on building the company’s products and operations for long-term success. The purchase came shortly after Opendoor’s third-quarter earnings, which showed mixed results — sales beat expectations but operating losses were wider than forecast. By putting his own money on the line, Nejatian signals strong belief in Opendoor’s turnaround potential, especially as it shifts toward AI-driven tools and platform scaling.

Risks in Opendoor’s Business

Despite the CEO’s endorsement, Opendoor faces significant hurdles. The core iBuying model — buying homes directly from sellers and reselling them — struggles in a slow real estate environment marked by high interest rates and low transaction volumes. 

In the third quarter, revenue dropped 33.5% year-over-year to $915 million, while the number of homes bought and sold both declined sharply. Gross margins narrowed to 7.2% from 11.5%, hurt by legacy inventory from past purchases. Adjusted losses came in at $0.12 per share , worse than the expected $0.07, and net losses expanded to $90 million.

The company is pivoting to AI for better pricing, automation, and add-on services like mortgages, aiming for breakeven by late 2026. However, execution risks abound, including rebuilding inventory and achieving faster home sales. Competition from firms like Redfin — which offer similar services at potentially lower costs — adds pressure. Short interest exceeds 20% of the float, reflecting market skepticism, and insider sales have raised eyebrows. 

Although it has nearly $966 billion in debt, Opendoor also had cash and equivalents of $962 million. However, any delays in the pivot could strain its finances. Expected Federal Reserve interest rate cuts may help, but they’re unlikely to spark a rapid housing rebound given ongoing affordability issues.

Key Takeaway

The CEO’s $1 million buy might draw in traders hoping for rate cuts to boost housing activity, but Opendoor’s fundamentals call for caution. Shares remain below recent highs and are retreating today after the past week’s rally. 

With ongoing losses and heavy debt, the housing market isn’t set for a fast recovery, making the stock feel speculative. Investors should at best wait for clear signs of traction in the AI pivot and improved metrics before committing, rather than chasing momentum now.

