Opendoor’s CEO Sprung a Big Trap for Short Sellers. Should You Buy?

Meme stocks have created a world of volatility, and Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) is the latest darling of the stock chatrooms that has captured the attention of traders, leading to a dramatic turnaround in 2025.

What began as a near-death experience for the online home-flipping platform — trading as a penny stock amid a brutal housing market downturn — transformed into one of the year’s biggest rallies. Shares have skyrocketed nearly 900% in the past six months, fueled by retail investor enthusiasm, social media campaigns, and a leadership shakeup that brought fresh optimism. High short interest, exceeding 22% of the float, made it a prime target for squeezes.

Yet beneath the hype, the core business continues to struggle with declining revenue, shrinking home transactions, and persistent losses in a stagnant real estate sector. New CEO Kaz Nejatian, however, has wasted no time making bold moves that directly targeted bears betting against the stock.

A Striking Reversal of Fortune

Opendoor’s journey in 2025 started grimly enough. Shares dipped below $1 early on, prompting fears of delisting and even talks of a reverse stock split. The iBuying model — buying homes directly from sellers for quick resales — faced headwinds from persistently high interest rates and slow housing turnover. Opendoor’s fundamentals reflected this: third-quarter results showed year-over-year drops in homes bought and sold, along with lower contribution margins.

Yet the tide turned in the middle of the year when influential investors highlighted Opendoor’s potential as the surviving leader in digital real estate. Speculation grew around its vast data trove powering artificial intelligence (AI) tools for pricing and transactions. Retail crowds piled in, turning it into a classic meme play.

The appointment of a new CEO in September — bringing in a tech veteran focused on software innovation — added additional fuel, pushing shares up thousands of percent from summer lows.

A Direct Shot at Shorts

During Opendoor’s Q3 earnings call, Nejatian unveiled a surprise: a special distribution for shareholders of record on November 18. For every 30 shares held, investors would receive three tradable warrants — one exercisable at $9, one at $13, and one at $17, all expiring in November 2026.

Nejatian was blunt about the intent. He openly admitted the move would disrupt short sellers, noting it would “ruin the night” for some. Shares jumped over 20% in the sessions following the announcement.

But why does this create headaches for the stock’s bears? Shorting involves borrowing shares to sell, with the obligation to return them later. When a corporate action like this warrant dividend occurs, shorts must provide those warrants to the lenders.

Many borrowed shares won’t come with warrants attached unless shorts buy them separately — an expensive and complicated proposition. This forces potential cover buys, adding upward pressure on the price. Combined with the pre-record-date rush to qualify (anyone can grab 30 shares cheaply), it engineered a mini-squeeze setup. Not bad when you consider Nejatian dropped $1 million to buy Opendoor stock.

Double-Edged Sword for Long-Term Holders

The tactic thrilled retail supporters and drove immediate gains, but it carries risks. If exercised en masse, the warrants could dilute existing shares by up to 10%, spreading ownership thinner. Opendoor remains far from profitable, with Q3 showing ongoing operational declines despite cost cuts and AI initiatives.

Critics argue fixating on shorts distracts from fixing the business. History shows companies warring publicly with bears often face underlying issues. While Nejatian pushes AI-driven features and efficiency, the housing market’s recovery remains uncertain.

Key Takeaway

Opendoor’s warrant distribution is a clever, aggressive play to reward loyal holders and punish shorts in the short term, but it doesn’t resolve deep operational challenges. Investors should view the stock as high-risk speculation — exciting for traders chasing momentum, but questionable for those seeking sustainable growth.

Some will also notice that after the big run in the first few days after Nejatian’s announcement, Opendoor’s stock has been falling. Heading into noontime trading today, the stock is down 6.5% and 22% off last week’s peak. That’s classic “buy the rumor, sell the news” trading. The real big upward swing in price probably won’t hit until Friday, the distribution date when short sellers have to deliver the warrants. That doesn’t make Opendoor Technologies stock a buy — it’s still a troubled business in a troubled market.