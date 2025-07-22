Live: Northrop Grumman Up 3% After Releasing Earnings Canva

Key Points Northrop Grumman reported its Q2 earnings this morning and is up 3.3% as of 7:25 a.m. ET.

The company beat on earnings last quarter, but the most important number the company announced is raising full-year profit expectations.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) reported this morning and investors like what they see.

In premarket trading, shares are up a little more than 3%. Let’s take a closer look at why this defense contractor should see strong share gains the day after reporting Q2 earnings.

Northrop Grumman Earnings Summarized

Northrop Grumman Corporation reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, showing a 1% increase in sales to $10.4 billion compared to the same quarter in 2024. The company achieved a diluted EPS of $8.15, which includes a $1.04 benefit from the divestiture of its training services business.

Net earnings rose to $1.2 billion, reflecting a 25% increase year-over-year. The company’s operating margin improved to 13.8% from 10.7%, driven by a $335 million increase in operating income. Northrop also raised its full-year guidance for key financial metrics, including segment operating income and free cash flow.

CEO Kathy Warden expressed confidence in the company’s performance, citing strong demand for its products and an 18% growth in international sales. Despite these positive results, free cash flow decreased by 42% due to higher net cash taxes. Northrop Grumman returned over $700 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends during the quarter.

Why Shares Are Surging

We bolded the area to watch above, which is Northrop raising their guide for 2025. That’s important, because in their last quarter Northrop had actually cut their 2025 guidance. The company now expects to earn $25 to $25.40 this year.

It’s not all good news, however.

One example that Wall Street won’t like is the company guiding toward $42.05 billion to $42.25 billion in sales, which at the midpoint is lower than previous guidance.

Still, with the company raising profit targets, Wall Street is cheering these earnings.

