Live: Complete Alphabet (GOOG) Earnings Coverage 247 Wall Street

Key Points YouTube’s Connected TV dominance and Shorts monetization drive narrative into Q2 print.

Investors watching for AI monetization signs beyond Gemini infrastructure and Cloud services.

Cloud growth reacceleration remains key to sustaining top-line double-digit expansion.

Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better. Click here to learn more.

Live Updates Live Coverage

Alphabet (Nasdaq:GOOG) reports Q2 2025 earnings after the market closes tonight. The Street expects strong double-digit top-line growth driven by continued strength in Search, YouTube, and AI-tailwind monetization through Cloud and Gemini. The Q1 call highlighted broad momentum across ad formats and product surfaces, especially YouTube Shorts and CTV, while also pointing to operating leverage across key businesses. With shares near all-time highs, this quarter’s focus will be on evidence of durable AI monetization and whether Google Cloud’s recent reacceleration can continue.

What to Expect

Revenue: $94.02 billion

EPS (Normalized): $2.20

FY 2025 Revenue: $388.85 billion

FY 2025 EPS: $9.66

Consensus implies 11.1% YoY revenue growth and a 20.1% EPS increase, reflecting operating leverage and improving ad pricing across YouTube and Search

Key Areas to Watch Tonight

1. YouTube Monetization and Shorts

YouTube Shorts engagement rose 20% YoY in Q1, and for the first time, revenue per watch hour matched or exceeded traditional in-stream ads in key markets like the U.S. Management will likely offer updated monetization data and highlight new AI-powered ad products.

2. Cloud and Gemini Enterprise Adoption

Q1 showed strong growth in Cloud workloads and rising Gemini demand across Workspace and Vertex AI. Watch for comments on margin mix, enterprise penetration, and generative AI inference workloads driving utilization.

3. Advertising Demand and Brand vs. Performance Mix

YouTube ad revenue grew 10% YoY, led by direct response campaigns, and Google continues investing in AI-enhanced ad targeting. Investors want clarity on whether performance-led growth is sustainable or cyclical.

4. YouTube TV, Subscriptions, and NFL Sunday Ticket

Subscriptions remain a $50B+ annualized business. Management recently confirmed 125M subscribers across YouTube Premium and Music, and is testing new SKUs like “Premium Lite.” Commentary on engagement, churn, and cross-sell with Sunday Ticket will be key.

5. Multimodal AI Tools for Creators and Advertisers

YouTube is investing in creator-facing AI tools like DreamScreen and multi-language dubbing. On the advertiser side, tools like Demand Gen and auto-optimized Shorts creatives are driving double-digit improvements in ROI.

Are You Ahead, or Behind on Retirement? (sponsor) If you’re one of the over 4 Million Americans set to retire this year, you may want to pay attention. Many people have worked their whole lives preparing to retire without ever knowing the answer to the most important question: am I ahead, or behind on my goals? Don’t make the same mistake. It’s an easy question to answer. A quick conversation with a financial advisor can help you unpack your savings, spending, and goals for your money. With Zoe Financial’s free matching tool, you can connect with trusted financial advisors in minutes. Why wait? Click here to get started today!