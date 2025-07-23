Live: Complete Alphabet (GOOG) Earnings Coverage

Key Points
-
YouTube’s Connected TV dominance and Shorts monetization drive narrative into Q2 print.
-
Investors watching for AI monetization signs beyond Gemini infrastructure and Cloud services.
-
Cloud growth reacceleration remains key to sustaining top-line double-digit expansion.
-
Live Updates
Shares Are Now Green
As we predicted earlier, these earnings are just too good for shares to be in the red. Alphabet shares are now up 1.1% as of 5 p.m. ET.
More from Conference Call
“AI overviews driving 10% more queries globally for the types of queries that show them” – Sundar Pichai
Quote from Conference Call
“I also want to mention Veo 3, our state-of-the-art video generation model. It’s been a viral hit, with people sharing clips created in the Gemini app, and with our new AI filmmaking tool, Flow. Since May, over 70 million videos have been generated using Veo 3. And we recently introduced a feature in the Gemini app to turn photos into videos, which people absolutely love.”
Earnings Call is Live
And hosted on YouTube, you can view it here.
Shares Now Flat
Alpahabet’s results for last quarter were outstanding, but shares initially declined. They’ve now climbed back to being flat.
We’re surprised by the reaction so far, as the earnings seemed extremely solid. Once again, our best guess is that rising capital expenditure guidance is the largest ‘anchor’ holding back after-hours gains.
Search results were good, with the company surpassing Wall Street’s expectations. With fears that Search dominance would be eroded being the key concern headed into earnings, that’s a very big positive headed into next quarter.
Overall, we’d still expect Alphabet shares to be up tomorrow. There’s little not to like in these earnings.
Executive Quotes
“We had a standout quarter, with robust growth across the company. We are leading at the frontier of AI and shipping at an incredible pace.”
– Sundar Pichai
“With this strong and growing demand for our Cloud products and services, we are increasing our investment in capital expenditures in 2025 to approximately $85 billion and are excited by the opportunity ahead.”
– Sundar Pichai
Shares Have Turned Negative
Alphabet’s shares are now down 2%. Results looked solid, but the company once again raising capital expenditure expectations could be a reason for the negative reaction. We’ll continue digging into earnings.
Growth Rates
Let’s take a look at how Alphabet’s growth looks across some key financial metrics:
|Metric
|Q2 25
|Q2 24
|YoY Change
|Revenue
|$96.43B
|$84.74B
|13.79%
|Operating Income
|$31.27B
|$27.43B
|14.02%
|Net Income
|$28.20B
|$23.62B
|19.38%
|Cash And Equivalents
|$21.04B
|$27.23B
|-22.73%
|Total Assets
|$502.05B
|$414.77B
|21.04%
|Total Liabilities
|$139.14B
|$114.02B
|22.03%
|Shareholders Equity
|$362.92B
|$300.75B
|20.67%
|Operating Cash Flow
|$27.75B
|$26.64B
|4.16%
|Capital Expenditures
|$22.45B
|$13.19B
|70.23%
|Free Cash Flow
|$5.30B
|$13.45B
|-60.60%
Continuing To Analyze...
Here’s a more detailed sumamary of Alphabet’s earnings:
Alphabet Inc. reported strong financial results for Q2 2025, with revenues reaching $96.4 billion, a 14% increase year-over-year.
The growth was driven by double-digit increases across Google Services, YouTube ads, and Google Cloud, which saw a remarkable 32% rise in revenues.
Operating income also grew by 14% to $31.3 billion, maintaining an operating margin of 32.4%. Net income increased by 19% to $28.2 billion, and EPS rose 22% to $2.31, surpassing the estimated EPS of $2.15.
CEO Sundar Pichai highlighted the company’s leadership in AI and the strong performance of new AI features in Search and Cloud. Alphabet also announced plans to increase capital expenditures to $85 billion in 2025, reflecting confidence in future growth opportunities.
More Details...
- Alphabet’s Q2 2025 Earnings Soar with AI-Driven Growth
- Google Cloud Revenue Surges 32% in Q2 2025
- Sundar Pichai Announces $85 Billion CapEx for 2025 Amid Strong Cloud Demand
- Alphabet’s EPS Beats Estimates, Driven by AI and Cloud Expansion
- YouTube and Google Services Fuel Alphabet’s 14% Revenue Growth in Q2 2025
- Alphabet’s Net Income Jumps 19% as AI Features Boost Search Revenue
Earnings Beat
EPS of $2.31
Revenue of $96.43 billion
Both figures are solid beats.
Earnings Are Out
And Alphabet shares immediately jump 2.5%. We’ll be posting more updates shortly.
Closing Bell Rings in 30 Minutes
We are officially 30 minutes away from the closing bell.
Alphabet shares have recovered slightly from their midday lows and the company is down about .33% in late trading.
As a reminder, we’ll be posting live analysis right after earnings are released. Simply stay on this page and new updates will load. We expect earnings to release shortly after 4 p.m. ET.
AI Monetization
Alphabet’s AI story is no longer theoretical. This table outlines how different business lines — from Search to Workspace — are integrating and monetizing Gemini-powered capabilities.
|Area
|Product / Initiative
|Monetization Lever
|Search
|Gemini-powered responses
|Ads alongside AI answers
|Workspace
|Gemini for Google Docs
|$10–30/user/month pricing
|Cloud (Vertex AI)
|Generative AI APIs
|Usage-based + tiered
|YouTube
|DreamScreen, dubbing, Shorts
|Creator tools + ad lift
|Ads
|Demand Gen, Performance Max
|ROI-based pricing, CPC
What Will Search Commentary Look Like?
If you’re closely following Google’s earnings, one area to key in on is what management says about monetization from their AI overview results. The company announced ‘AI Mode’ to combat the rising threat of ChatGPT.
The more commentary the company provides on AI overviews providing not only engagement but also monetizing well, the better the reaction from Wall Street tomorrow.
Operating Margin and AI Investment
Investors want to know if Alphabet can scale AI without eroding profitability. This table tracks margin trends alongside strategic investment in infrastructure and inference workloads.
|Quarter
|Op Margin
|Commentary
|Q1 2025
|29.2%
|Operating leverage + AI infra scaling
|Q4 2024
|28.4%
|Ad recovery + Cloud breakeven
|Q3 2024
|27.1%
|Cost control, YouTube growth
|Q2 2024
|26.5%
|Lower TAC, modest Cloud margin
A Big Quarter for Alphabet
Alphabet shares are up 15% in the past month as the narrative on the company shifts.
Whereas most discussion on Alphabet months ago centered around the disruption of their search business, Wall Street has been warming up to Alphabet recently.
For one, EPS revisions have been going up as positive ‘channel checks’ on search reveal it’s proving more defensible against the growth of chatbots like ChatGPT in the near term.
In the past 90 days, there have been 26 positive EPS revisions while only 10 were negative.
Another factor is that other parts of Alphabet’s business like Waymo, Google Cloud, and YouTube have all been performing at a high level.
In addition, the company is gaining traction in usage of its own Gemini suite of AI products.
The billion-dollar question tonight will be whether Google releases good enough earnings to continue turning its narrative around.
Revenue By Segment Heading Into Q2
Alphabet’s strength lies in its breadth. This table breaks down Q1 revenue by segment, revealing where the real growth is coming from — whether it’s Search, YouTube, Cloud, or Other Bets.
Cloud returned to high-20s % growth, while Search and YouTube showed strength across both brand and performance formats
|Segment
|Revenue
|YoY Growth
|Google Search
|$46.2B
|+13%
|YouTube Ads
|$9.5B
|+10%
|Google Cloud
|$11.7B
|+28%
|Google Other
|$8.9B
|+9%
|Other Bets
|$425M
|-2%
How Did Alphabet's Stock Perform After Past Earnings
GOOG has posted four consecutive beats with consistently strong multi-day gains — investor confidence is high heading into Q2.
|Quarter
|EPS Surprise
|1-Day Move
|7-Day Move
|14-Day Move
|Q1 2025
|+39.7%
|+10.2%
|+13.5%
|+15.1%
|Q4 2024
|+0.9%
|+6.1%
|+7.8%
|+9.0%
|Q3 2024
|+1.1%
|+5.3%
|+6.7%
|+6.0%
|Q2 2024
|+2.5%
|+5.9%
|+6.3%
|+6.9%
Alphabet (Nasdaq:GOOG) reports Q2 2025 earnings after the market closes tonight. The Street expects strong double-digit top-line growth driven by continued strength in Search, YouTube, and AI-tailwind monetization through Cloud and Gemini. The Q1 call highlighted broad momentum across ad formats and product surfaces, especially YouTube Shorts and CTV, while also pointing to operating leverage across key businesses. With shares near all-time highs, this quarter’s focus will be on evidence of durable AI monetization and whether Google Cloud’s recent reacceleration can continue.
What to Expect
-
Revenue: $94.02 billion
-
EPS (Normalized): $2.20
-
FY 2025 Revenue: $388.85 billion
-
FY 2025 EPS: $9.66
Consensus implies 11.1% YoY revenue growth and a 20.1% EPS increase, reflecting operating leverage and improving ad pricing across YouTube and Search
Key Areas to Watch Tonight
1. YouTube Monetization and Shorts
YouTube Shorts engagement rose 20% YoY in Q1, and for the first time, revenue per watch hour matched or exceeded traditional in-stream ads in key markets like the U.S. Management will likely offer updated monetization data and highlight new AI-powered ad products.
2. Cloud and Gemini Enterprise Adoption
Q1 showed strong growth in Cloud workloads and rising Gemini demand across Workspace and Vertex AI. Watch for comments on margin mix, enterprise penetration, and generative AI inference workloads driving utilization.
3. Advertising Demand and Brand vs. Performance Mix
YouTube ad revenue grew 10% YoY, led by direct response campaigns, and Google continues investing in AI-enhanced ad targeting. Investors want clarity on whether performance-led growth is sustainable or cyclical.
4. YouTube TV, Subscriptions, and NFL Sunday Ticket
Subscriptions remain a $50B+ annualized business. Management recently confirmed 125M subscribers across YouTube Premium and Music, and is testing new SKUs like “Premium Lite.” Commentary on engagement, churn, and cross-sell with Sunday Ticket will be key.
5. Multimodal AI Tools for Creators and Advertisers
YouTube is investing in creator-facing AI tools like DreamScreen and multi-language dubbing. On the advertiser side, tools like Demand Gen and auto-optimized Shorts creatives are driving double-digit improvements in ROI.
