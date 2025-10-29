Live: Alphabet (GOOGL) Up 2% Before Earnings – Will Shares Soar After Hours?
Key Points
- Alphabet (Nasdaq: GOOGL) reports its Q3 earnings tonight and Wall Street expects $2.26 in adjusted EPS and revenue of $100.14 billion. Alphabet shares have been rallying recently as third-party data shows search continues to grow and Alphabet’s AI efforts continue to gain momentum. We expect Alphabet to report earnings at about 4:05 p.m. ET. Once their earnings release, all you have to do is leave this page open and new updates will post automatically from our team of technology experts.
CapEx guidance jumped to $85 B for 2025 last quarter, signaling an AI infrastructure arms race. We’ll see if Alphabet gives updated commentary on its conference call this quarter.
Live Updates
Here's How Alphabet Has Performed After Its Last Four Earnings Announcements
|Quarter
|EPS Surprise
|1-Day Move
|7-Day Move
|14-Day Move
|Q2 2025
|+5.0%
|+1.0%
|+4.3%
|+5.9%
|Q1 2025
|+39.8%
|+1.7%
|+6.2%
|+8.0%
|Q4 2024
|+0.9%
|−7.3%
|−4.6%
|−3.8%
|Q3 2024
|+14.6%
|+2.9%
|+6.7%
|+10.4%
Average 7-Day Post-Earnings Change: +4.1%
Alphabet’s (Nasdaq:GOOGL) world-class growth engine will be tested again when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2025 results after the close today.
CEO Sundar Pichai called Q2 “a standout quarter” as every major business , Search, YouTube, Cloud, and subscriptions, delivered double-digit growth. The company also raised full-year CapEx guidance to $85 billion, reflecting escalating investment in AI infrastructure. Investors will now look for proof that these billions are translating into sustained monetization rather than simply higher depreciation.
What to Expect When Alphabet Reports
|Metric
|Q3 FY 2025 Estimate
|Q4 FY 2025 Estimate
|FY 2025 Estimate
|FY 2026 Estimate
|EPS (Normalized)
|$2.26
|$2.56
|$9.92
|$10.72
|Revenue
|$100.14 B
|$108.93 B
|$395.5 B
|$442.6 B
|YoY Growth (Q3 Revenue)
|+13.5%
|+12.9%
|+13.0%
|+11.9%
Key Areas to Watch
-
AI-Driven Search Evolution- Pichai said in Q2 that “AI Mode has launched in the U.S. and India and is going well,”0- with AI Overviews now topping 2 billion monthly users. Analysts will watch whether these features deepen engagement and sustain click-through monetization despite smaller ad surfaces.
-
Google Cloud Momentum- Cloud revenue surged 32% YoY in Q2 with operating margin expanding to 20.7% and backlog reaching $106 billion. Management expects tight capacity through 2026, making utilization and pricing key metrics for future earnings power.
-
CapEx and Margin Trade-Offs- CFO Anat Ashkenazi lifted full-year CapEx from $75 billion to $85 billion — two-thirds earmarked for servers and one-third for data centers. Depreciation rose 35% in Q2 and will accelerate again in Q3. The focus now shifts to whether operating leverage can offset that headwind.
-
YouTube and Subscription Leverage- YouTube ads grew 13% YoY, while subscription revenue climbed 20% in Q2. Premium and Music growth, plus AI-powered tools like Veo 3 and Gemini integration, will drive commentary around recurring revenue diversification.
-
Agentic AI and Productivity Ecosystem –Pichai highlighted progress toward “agentic AI” experiences that automate task chains, forecasting 2026 as the year of broad adoption. Early traction in Gemini Pro subscriptions and Workspace AI tools will be crucial signposts.