Live: Alphabet (GOOGL) Up 2% Before Earnings – Will Shares Soar After Hours?

Key Points Alphabet (Nasdaq: GOOGL) reports its Q3 earnings tonight and Wall Street expects $2.26 in adjusted EPS and revenue of $100.14 billion. Alphabet shares have been rallying recently as third-party data shows search continues to grow and Alphabet’s AI efforts continue to gain momentum. We expect Alphabet to report earnings at about 4:05 p.m. ET. Once their earnings release, all you have to do is leave this page open and new updates will post automatically from our team of technology experts.

(Nasdaq: GOOGL) reports its Q3 earnings tonight and Wall Street expects $2.26 in adjusted EPS and revenue of $100.14 billion. Alphabet shares have been rallying recently as third-party data shows search continues to grow and Alphabet’s AI efforts continue to gain momentum. We expect Alphabet to report earnings at about 4:05 p.m. ET. Once their earnings release, all you have to do is leave this page open and new updates will post automatically from our team of technology experts. CapEx guidance jumped to $85 B for 2025 last quarter, signaling an AI infrastructure arms race. We’ll see if Alphabet gives updated commentary on its conference call this quarter.

Alphabet’s (Nasdaq:GOOGL) world-class growth engine will be tested again when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2025 results after the close today.

CEO Sundar Pichai called Q2 “a standout quarter” as every major business , Search, YouTube, Cloud, and subscriptions, delivered double-digit growth. The company also raised full-year CapEx guidance to $85 billion, reflecting escalating investment in AI infrastructure. Investors will now look for proof that these billions are translating into sustained monetization rather than simply higher depreciation.

What to Expect When Alphabet Reports

Metric Q3 FY 2025 Estimate Q4 FY 2025 Estimate FY 2025 Estimate FY 2026 Estimate EPS (Normalized) $2.26 $2.56 $9.92 $10.72 Revenue $100.14 B $108.93 B $395.5 B $442.6 B YoY Growth (Q3 Revenue) +13.5% +12.9% +13.0% +11.9%

Key Areas to Watch