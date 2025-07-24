Complete Breakdown of Alphabet's 2Q Earnings 247 wall street

Key Points AI Overviews and Mode boost Search queries 10% globally, signaling real traction in AI-native monetization.

CapEx jumps to $22.4B as Cloud demand surges, slashing free cash flow 61% year-over-year.

Alphabet (Nasdaq:GOOG) has delivered one of its most strategically revealing quarters yet — a strong affirmation that its pivot to AI-first monetization is not just a product shift, but now a financial engine. Revenue surged 14% year-over-year to $96.4 billion, while adjusted EPS came in at $2.31, beating estimates by more than 5%. Growth came from across the business: Search, YouTube, and especially Google Cloud, which saw revenue rocket up 32% as enterprise demand for Gemini-based tools surged.

Search monetization showed notable strength, supported by expanding adoption of AI Overviews and AI Mode, now reaching over 100 million monthly users. Management emphasized that AI Overviews are lifting query volume — by 10% globally for applicable searches. Meanwhile, YouTube Shorts has hit a monetization milestone, now matching or exceeding in-stream ad revenue per watch hour in major markets like the U.S.

But the quarter wasn’t without trade-offs. Alphabet’s capital expenditures spiked to $22.4 billion, and the company raised full-year guidance to $85 billion, up from $75 billion previously. That move, while intended to meet massive AI infrastructure demand, led to a sharp contraction in free cash flow — down 61% year-over-year to just $5.3 billion. Analysts flagged the ballooning depreciation and tight server supply as near-term concerns, even as longer-term cloud momentum remains intact.

CEO Sundar Pichai noted that Gemini now powers over 450 million monthly active users, and enterprise clients are scaling adoption: 85,000 companies now build with Gemini, including Salesforce, BBVA, and Target. The Cloud backlog reached $106 billion, and the company has already signed as many $1B+ cloud deals in 1H25 as in all of 2024.

Keep this window open as we post our breakdown Alphabet’s quarter live.

