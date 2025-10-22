S&P 500
Live News & Earnings

Live Earnings: Complete IBM Q3 Coverage

By Joel South

Oct 22, 2025  |  Updated 4:29 PM ET

Key Points

  • IBM’s Q3 report will test whether Red Hat and watsonx can offset a cooling mainframe cycle.
  • Free cash flow delivery remains the cornerstone of IBM’s dividend and capital return narrative.
Live Updates

Live Coverage Updates appear automatically as they are published.

Pre vs. Post Snapshot

Live

IBM stock still down 5.5% after hours.

Metric Pre-Earnings Estimate Post Actual Take
Revenue $16.10 B $16.33 B Beat – Software & Infra outperformance
EPS (Normalized) $2.45 $2.65 Beat – margin expansion & AI mix
FCF >$2.2 B est. $2.37 B Beat – strong conversion

Sentiment:

  • ✅ Broad beat; guidance raised; FCF execution excellent.

  • ⚠️ Consulting slower; elevated debt; macro watchpoint into Q4.

  • 🧭 AI/Red Hat/Automation remain IBM’s growth anchors heading into 2026.

What Changed

Live
KPI Q3 2025 YoY Change Commentary
Total Revenue $16.33 B +9% (+7% cc) Strongest pace in over 2 years driven by broad-based strength.
Software Rev. $7.21 B +10% (+9% cc) Red Hat +14%; Automation +24%; Data +8%; Transaction Proc. –1%.
Consulting Rev. $5.32 B +3% (+2% cc) Slower growth; utilization in regulated verticals under scrutiny.
Infrastructure Rev. $3.56 B +17% (+15% cc) zSystems +61%; Hybrid Infra +28%; clear mainframe tailwind.
Gross Margin (Non-GAAP) 58.7% +120 bps Mix shift toward software recurring ARR.
Operating EPS $2.65 +15% Upside from margin expansion & disciplined cost control.
Free Cash Flow $2.37 B +15% Record YTD $7.2 B; targeting $14 B FY.
Debt / Cash $63.1 B / $14.9 B Debt +8.1 B YTD Reflects capex + acquisitions; liquidity intact.

  • Outlook Raised: FY revenue > 5% cc and FCF ≈ $14 B vs. > $13.5 B prior.

  • AI Momentum: watsonx & generative AI book of business surpasses $9.5 B.

  • Segment Profit Lift: double-digit margin expansion across Software (+270 bps) and Infrastructure (+420 bps).

  • zSystems Cycle: 61% YoY surge confirms durable refresh demand.

  • Consulting Pacing: +3% growth (+2% cc) trails peers → investors cautious.

  • Dividend: reaffirmed $1.68 quarterly → 109-year payout streak intact.

Guidance Update

Live

IBM raised both its revenue growth and free cash flow outlook for FY2025.

Metric Prior View New View Flag Investor Note
Revenue Growth ~5% constant currency > 5% constant currency 📈 Slight Raise Accelerating demand across Software & Infrastructure.
Free Cash Flow > $13.5 B ~ $14 B 📈 Raised Reinforces dividend safety & buyback optionality.
FX Impact Neutral +1.5 ppt tailwind ⚖️ Flat Adds modest uplift to FY totals.

Management notes

Live

“We accelerated performance across all of our segments and again exceeded expectations for revenue, profit and free cash flow. Clients globally continue to leverage our technology and domain expertise to drive productivity with AI. Our AI book of business now stands at more than $9.5 billion.”
— Arvind Krishna, Chairman & CEO

CEO Krishna emphasized AI commercialization and Red Hat hybrid-cloud traction as growth catalysts, positioning IBM as a picks-and-shovels leader in enterprise AI deployment.

Numbers Are In

Live

IMB stock is down 5% despite an earnings and revenue beat this quarter. Lets dive into the numbers:

Metric Actual Consensus Beat/Miss
Revenue $16.33 B $16.10 B ✅ Beat
EPS (Operating, Non-GAAP) $2.65 $2.45 ✅ Beat
Free Cash Flow $2.37 B $2.2 B est. ✅ Beat

IBM posts broad-based revenue acceleration and raises full-year outlook, yet shares slide on cautious Consulting growth and cost optics. IBM exceeded Street expectations on both top and bottom lines, with 9% revenue growth (7% constant currency) and 15% YoY operating EPS growth.

Despite the double beat and a guidance raise, the stock’s ~5% after-hours pullback reflects profit-taking and investor caution on a softer Consulting growth rate (+3%) and elevated debt load ($63.1 B)

Earnings History & Stock Reaction

Live
Quarter EPS Surprise 1-Day Move 7-Day Move 14-Day Move
Q2 2025 +5.47% –0.6% +3.2% +4.1%
Q1 2025 +12.12% +1.8% +5.9% +6.3%
Q4 2024 +3.81% +2.4% +6.8% +7.5%
Q3 2024 +3.33% –1.0% +0.9% +2.7%
Average (4 qtrs) +6.18% +0.65% +4.2% +5.15%

IBM has beaten EPS consensus for four straight quarters, yet share reactions have been muted immediately post-earnings, suggesting that forward commentary—particularly on AI monetization and FCF trajectory—drives price discovery more than headline beats.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) heads into its third-quarter earnings tonight, up 30% year-to-date.  After a stronger-than-expected second quarter—powered by software growth and robust mainframe refresh demand—attention now turns to where the company guidance for 2016 looks. Sentiment on whether AI-enabled software and Red Hat’s hybrid-cloud momentum can drive another leg of margin expansion while free cash flow keeps pace with capital returns.

What to Expect When IBM Reports

Period Revenue EPS (Normalized) YoY Growth
Q3 2025E (Sep) $16.10 B $2.45 +7.5% revenue, +6.4% EPS
Q4 2025E (Dec) $19.16 B $4.33 +9.1% revenue, +10.5% EPS
FY 2025E $66.76 B $11.13 +6.4% revenue, +7.7% EPS
FY 2026E $69.66 B $11.90 +4.4% revenue, +7.0% EPS

Key Areas to Watch When IBM Reports

  • Red Hat and watsonx adoption curve – Management last quarter pointed to broadening AI workloads and faster Red Hat attach. Analysts will watch ARR growth, cross-sell rates, and signs that AI is contributing to incremental software revenue.

  • Consulting pipeline and margins – Consulting held up through macro uncertainty; utilization and large-deal signings in regulated sectors remain critical swing factors for EBIT margin.

  • Mainframe normalization – zSystems and storage outperformed in Q2; investors want clarity on demand cadence as the upgrade cycle moderates.

  • Recurring revenue mix and gross margin – A higher share of ratable software could sustain >60% non-GAAP gross margin, a key support for valuation.

  • Free cash flow conversion – IBM raised FY free cash flow to >$13.5 B last quarter. Meeting or beating that run-rate underpins dividend safety and buyback flexibility.

Live Earnings: Complete IBM Q3 Coverage

Continue Reading

