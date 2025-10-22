Live Earnings: Complete IBM Q3 Coverage

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points IBM’s Q3 report will test whether Red Hat and watsonx can offset a cooling mainframe cycle.

Free cash flow delivery remains the cornerstone of IBM’s dividend and capital return narrative.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) heads into its third-quarter earnings tonight, up 30% year-to-date. After a stronger-than-expected second quarter—powered by software growth and robust mainframe refresh demand—attention now turns to where the company guidance for 2016 looks. Sentiment on whether AI-enabled software and Red Hat’s hybrid-cloud momentum can drive another leg of margin expansion while free cash flow keeps pace with capital returns.

What to Expect When IBM Reports

Period Revenue EPS (Normalized) YoY Growth Q3 2025E (Sep) $16.10 B $2.45 +7.5% revenue, +6.4% EPS Q4 2025E (Dec) $19.16 B $4.33 +9.1% revenue, +10.5% EPS FY 2025E $66.76 B $11.13 +6.4% revenue, +7.7% EPS FY 2026E $69.66 B $11.90 +4.4% revenue, +7.0% EPS

Key Areas to Watch When IBM Reports