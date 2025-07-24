Earnings Live: DOW Slices Dividend, Full Coverage and Analysis

Key Points
-
DOW trimmed its dividend in half after missing on EPS and revenue.
-
Sales dropped 6% as China import pressure and delays wrecked havoc on top line numbers.
-
Live Updates
Segment Highlights
Packaging & Specialty Plastics
-
Sales: $5.03B (▼9% YoY)
-
Op. EBIT: $71M (▼$632M YoY)
-
Issues: April tariff chaos sank prices by $0.03/lb; Poly-7 ramp cut merchant ethylene sales
-
Outlook: Margin and volume rebound expected in Q3; July price hikes “fully baked in” to forecast
Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure
-
Sales: $2.79B (▼6%)
-
Op. EBIT: -$185M
-
Headwinds: Weak PU demand, China import pressure, delayed construction recovery
-
Offsetting tailwinds: New Seadrift alkoxylation unit will support Q3 rebound
Performance Materials & Coatings
-
Sales: $2.13B (▼5%)
-
Op. EBIT: $152M (▲$6M YoY)
-
Strength: Downstream silicones in mobility and personal care drove growth
-
Caution: Siloxanes pricing remains depressed from Q2 lows in China
Management Commentary
CEO Jim Fitterling and CFO Jeff Tate emphasized that Dow’s long-term earnings power remains near $8.6B in EBITDA, consistent with 2018–2021 levels, but that the timeline for recovery has clearly shifted:
“We’re in year three of this downturn… this is not a dividend reset for payout’s sake — this is about protecting long-term shareholder value,” said Fitterling
“You can’t just flip on growth. These projects need to be built now to be ready when the upcycle comes,” he added, noting Poly-7 is already sold out.
Dividend Cut Marks Strategic Inflection Point
Dow made a bold move in Q2, announcing a 50% reduction in its quarterly dividend from $0.70 to $0.35 per share — its first cut since becoming an independent company. The move, which slashes Dow’s annual dividend obligation by roughly $1 billion, is being framed as a necessary step to preserve financial flexibility amid what CEO Jim Fitterling called one of the “longest downturns” in industry history.
With the earnings pressure the downturn has created, the fixed dollar amount of our dividend was outsized… this limited our flexibility to navigate the cycle,”
CEO Jim Fitterling
The dividend cut follows two rounds of job reductions this year and the closure of three upstream assets in Europe, as Dow takes an aggressive posture to protect its investment-grade credit rating and free up capital for core reinvestment.
Despite the halving, the dividend remains competitive:
-
Yield still exceeds 4.5%, ranking Dow among the top 30 dividend payers in the S&P 500.
-
Management reiterated a commitment to returning ~65% of operating net income via dividends and repurchases across the cycle.
this is not a signal that our investment thesis has changed — it’s a shift in timing, not strategy
CFO Jeff Tate
In short, Dow is preserving optionality at the bottom of the cycle — aiming to come out stronger, more agile, and better positioned for capital deployment when the recovery arrives.
Dow Inc.(NYSE:DOW) reported an EPS loss of -$0.42, far below the consensus of -$0.17, alongside revenue of $10.1B vs. estimates of $10.55B — a clear miss on both fronts. In response to continued macro pressure and “anti-competitive” import pricing, the company cut its dividend in half, launched a wave of cost-saving initiatives, and outlined a $6B cash-enhancement roadmap through 2026.
|Metric
|Actual
|Estimate
|Result
|Revenue
|$10.10B
|$10.55B
|❌ Miss
|EPS (Adjusted)
|-$0.42
|-$0.17
|❌ Miss
|Operating EBIT
|-$21M
|+$230M QoQ
|❌ Miss QoQ
|Free Cash Flow
|-$1.13B
|❌ Negative
Guidance: Sequential Lift, But No Recovery Yet
While Dow declined to give formal full-year guidance, CFO Jeff Tate forecast Q3 EBITDA of ~$800M, up from $703M in Q2. The improvement will stem from:
-
Polyethylene margin expansion and pricing power returning post-June
-
Ramp-up of Poly-7 and alkoxylation projects
-
Cost savings now expected to hit $400M in 2025 vs. $300M prior
However, weaker seasonal demand, lingering oversupply, and continued equity JV losses will weigh on performance .
