Earnings Live: DOW Slices Dividend, Full Coverage and Analysis

Key Points DOW trimmed its dividend in half after missing on EPS and revenue.

Sales dropped 6% as China import pressure and delays wrecked havoc on top line numbers.

Dow Inc.(NYSE:DOW) reported an EPS loss of -$0.42, far below the consensus of -$0.17, alongside revenue of $10.1B vs. estimates of $10.55B — a clear miss on both fronts. In response to continued macro pressure and “anti-competitive” import pricing, the company cut its dividend in half, launched a wave of cost-saving initiatives, and outlined a $6B cash-enhancement roadmap through 2026.

Metric Actual Estimate Result Revenue $10.10B $10.55B ❌ Miss EPS (Adjusted) -$0.42 -$0.17 ❌ Miss Operating EBIT -$21M +$230M QoQ ❌ Miss QoQ Free Cash Flow -$1.13B ❌ Negative

Guidance: Sequential Lift, But No Recovery Yet

While Dow declined to give formal full-year guidance, CFO Jeff Tate forecast Q3 EBITDA of ~$800M, up from $703M in Q2. The improvement will stem from:

Polyethylene margin expansion and pricing power returning post-June

Ramp-up of Poly-7 and alkoxylation projects

Cost savings now expected to hit $400M in 2025 vs. $300M prior

However, weaker seasonal demand, lingering oversupply, and continued equity JV losses will weigh on performance .

