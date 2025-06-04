Greif Inc. (GEF) Earnings Live: Stock Hunts Redemption in Punishing Climate

Key Points Three consecutive EPS misses have dampened sentiment despite FCF strength

Stock is down 8% YTD, but rebounded 3.5% into Q2 earnings

Focus now on volume bottoming and margin resilience amid raw material deflation

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here. (Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

Greif (NYSE: GEF) heads into its Q2 FY2025 earnings with a muted setup. While shares have modestly rebounded over the last month, they remain in a year-to-date drawdown following weaker-than-expected results across the past three quarters. The packaging and containerboard manufacturer has struggled with volume softness in its core rigid industrial segment, especially in chemicals and agriculture-linked verticals. At the same time, Greif continues to post solid free cash flow, maintain a 3%+ dividend yield, and exercise cost discipline — key reasons institutional investors have stayed engaged.

Management has consistently positioned GEF as a low-beta, cash-return story with strategic pricing power and operational resilience. But after multiple earnings misses, the narrative is now on trial. This quarter is less about beating top-line estimates and more about re-establishing credibility on volume inflection and cost stability. Any sign that global demand is stabilizing — particularly in Europe or the Americas — could support the valuation re-rate investors have been waiting for.

Greif’s investor base is income-focused, so dividend sustainability and capital discipline remain core pillars. But the next leg of upside likely requires evidence that paperboard and containerboard markets are recovering, allowing volume/mix leverage to return to the model.

Travel Cards Are Getting Too Good To Ignore (sponsored) Credit card companies are pulling out all the stops, with the issuers are offering insane travel rewards and perks. We’re talking huge sign-up bonuses, points on every purchase, and benefits like lounge access, travel credits, and free hotel nights. For travelers, these rewards can add up to thousands of dollars in flights, upgrades, and luxury experiences every year. It’s like getting paid to travel — and it’s available to qualified borrowers who know where to look. We’ve rounded up some of the best travel credit cards on the market. Click here to see the list. Don’t miss these offers — they won’t be this good forever.