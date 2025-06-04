Greif Inc. (GEF) Earnings Live: Stock Hunts Redemption in Punishing Climate

Key Points
-
Three consecutive EPS misses have dampened sentiment despite FCF strength
-
Stock is down 8% YTD, but rebounded 3.5% into Q2 earnings
-
Focus now on volume bottoming and margin resilience amid raw material deflation
-
Live Updates
Keys to Watch
- Are volumes showing bottoming trends across rigid packaging and paperboard?
- Is price/mix still holding amid softer resin and containerboard markets?
- What is the FCF outlook for FY25, and how does it shape dividend headroom?
The main question for Q2 is whether GEF’s volume declines have stabilized. Containerboard and rigid packaging trends remain mixed across end markets, and any signal that orders are improving would support a Q3 reacceleration thesis. Price realization was resilient last year, but analysts are watching whether deflation in resin and recovered fiber pricing starts to erode margins.
Management commentary on industrial and agriculture-linked demand will also be key. Orders from food producers, chemicals, and energy-linked firms provide critical volume base for Greif’s packaging business. An improvement in order rates — even modest — would signal that FY25 revenue downside is likely contained.
Free cash flow is another focus. GEF has a track record of capital discipline, and continued FCF strength could reassure income-focused holders even in the face of flattish EBITDA. If management affirms its capex and dividend plans while still showing deleveraging, that could support upside.
Consensus Snapshot
- Q2 EPS Estimate (GAAP): $1.04
- Revenue Estimate: $1.428 billion
- EBITDA Estimate: $192 million
- YoY Revenue Growth: +4.2%
- Dividend Yield: 3.3%
- EBITDA Margin: ~13.5%
Street expectations reflect modest top-line improvement but continued pressure on operating leverage. The $1.428B revenue estimate implies slight YoY growth, helped by more stable resin pricing and less pricing erosion in the Global Industrial Packaging segment. EBITDA is pegged at $192M — down from peak 2023 levels but likely sufficient to maintain dividend coverage and conservative leverage.
EPS of $1.04 would mark sequential improvement over Q1 ($0.90), but still well below the $1.34 posted in the year-ago quarter. Analysts have trimmed estimates steadily over the past six months, so sentiment is tepid — but the bar is low. A modest beat combined with solid cash conversion could shift the narrative from defensive to selectively constructive.
Greif (NYSE: GEF) heads into its Q2 FY2025 earnings with a muted setup. While shares have modestly rebounded over the last month, they remain in a year-to-date drawdown following weaker-than-expected results across the past three quarters. The packaging and containerboard manufacturer has struggled with volume softness in its core rigid industrial segment, especially in chemicals and agriculture-linked verticals. At the same time, Greif continues to post solid free cash flow, maintain a 3%+ dividend yield, and exercise cost discipline — key reasons institutional investors have stayed engaged.
Management has consistently positioned GEF as a low-beta, cash-return story with strategic pricing power and operational resilience. But after multiple earnings misses, the narrative is now on trial. This quarter is less about beating top-line estimates and more about re-establishing credibility on volume inflection and cost stability. Any sign that global demand is stabilizing — particularly in Europe or the Americas — could support the valuation re-rate investors have been waiting for.
Greif’s investor base is income-focused, so dividend sustainability and capital discipline remain core pillars. But the next leg of upside likely requires evidence that paperboard and containerboard markets are recovering, allowing volume/mix leverage to return to the model.
