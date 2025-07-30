Live: Ford (NYSE: F) Earnings After the Bell - Is Its Dividend Safe? Canva

Key Points Ford reports earnings after the bell today.

Here are the key consensus figures Wall Street will be watching: Revenue: $43.93 billion Adjusted EPS: $.33 Net Income (GAAP): $1.26 billion

We’ll be updating this live blog with news and analysis right after Ford earnings are released. Simply leave this article open in a your browser tab and new updates will push out automatically.

Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better. Click here to learn more.

Live Updates Live Coverage

Ford (NYSE: F) shares are up 14% so far this year. With Q2 earnings on deck after the bell today, is the company headed for a crash or will it keep the rally going?

We’ll be updating this live blog with news and analysis right after Ford earnings are released. Simply leave this article open in a your browser tab and new updates will push out automatically. We expect a flurry of updates in the 30 minutes after Ford’s earnings are released shortly after the market closes at 4 p.m. ET.

Before looking at what Wall Street expects this quarter, let’s look back at Ford’s first quarter earnings.

What Ford Reported in the First Quarter

Here’s a summary of what Ford’s first quarter earnings looked like. The company reported on May 5th and shares are up more than 8% since then.

F | Ford Motor Company Q1’25 Earnings Highlights:

Adj. EPS: $0.14 ✅; DOWN -71% YoY

$0.14 ✅; DOWN -71% YoY Revenue: $40.7B [✅]; DOWN -5% YoY

$40.7B [✅]; DOWN -5% YoY Net Income: $0.5B [✅]; DOWN -64% YoY

$0.5B [✅]; DOWN -64% YoY Adj. EBIT: $1.0B [✅]; DOWN -64% YoY

$1.0B [✅]; DOWN -64% YoY Adj. Free Cash Flow: -$1.5B; DOWN -200% YoY

-$1.5B; DOWN -200% YoY Cash Flow from Operations: $3.7B; UP +164% YoY

$3.7B; UP +164% YoY Wholesale Units: 971K [✅]; DOWN -7% YoY

Outlook:

Revenue: Suspended guidance due to tariff-related uncertainties [➖] The company estimates a tariff-related net adverse adjusted EBIT impact of about $1.5 billion for full year 2025, subject to ongoing tariff-related policy developments. Ford’s underlying business remains strong, tracking within the previous adjusted EBIT guidance range of $7 billion to $8.5 billion, excluding new tariff-related impacts.

Suspended guidance due to tariff-related uncertainties [➖]

Q1 Segment Performance:

Ford Blue Segment Revenue: $21.0B [✅]; DOWN -3% YoY

$21.0B [✅]; DOWN -3% YoY Model e Segment Revenue: $1.2B [✅]; UP +967% YoY

$1.2B [✅]; UP +967% YoY Ford Pro Segment Revenue: $15.2B [✅]; DOWN -16% YoY

$15.2B [✅]; DOWN -16% YoY Ford Credit EBT: $0.58B [✅]; UP +81% YoY

Other Key Q1 Metrics:

Adj. Operating Income: $1.0B [✅]; DOWN -64% YoY

$1.0B [✅]; DOWN -64% YoY Adj. Operating Expenses: $2.4B; UP +2% YoY

$2.4B; UP +2% YoY Effective Tax Rate: 23.8% (vs. 21.5% YoY)

23.8% (vs. 21.5% YoY) Cash and Cash Equivalents: $20.9B; DOWN -9% YoY

$20.9B; DOWN -9% YoY Total Liquidity: $45B; UP +12% YoY

CEO Commentary:

Jim Farley: “We are strengthening our underlying business with significantly better quality and our third straight quarter of year-over-year cost improvement, excluding the impact of tariffs. Ford Pro, our largest competitive advantage, is off to a strong start to the year, gaining market share in the most profitable U.S. and European customer segments.”

CFO Commentary:

Sherry House: “Ford+ is creating a more efficient and durable company including a disciplined approach to capital allocation. Our strong balance sheet, with $27 billion in cash and $45 billion in liquidity, provides flexibility to continue to invest in profitable growth while managing current industry dynamics.”

Strategic Updates:

Ford successfully renewed its $18 billion corporate credit facilities for another year, enhancing its financial flexibility amid ongoing industry challenges.

“The Next NVIDIA” Could Change Your Life