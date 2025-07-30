Live: Ford (NYSE: F) Earnings After the Bell - Is Its Dividend Safe?

Key Points
-
Ford reports earnings after the bell today.
-
Here are the key consensus figures Wall Street will be watching:
- Revenue: $43.93 billion
- Adjusted EPS: $.33
- Net Income (GAAP): $1.26 billion
-
We’ll be updating this live blog with news and analysis right after Ford earnings are released. Simply leave this article open in a your browser tab and new updates will push out automatically.
-
Live Updates
Final Reaction to tonight's earnings
Post-Earnings Move: 🔻 -4.32%
What Happened:
Revenue ($50.2B) and adjusted EPS ($0.37) beat, but GAAP net income swung to a loss on one-time EV and warranty charges. Full-year EBIT guidance was reinstated, but lower than February’s original.
Why the Stock Dropped:
Despite operational momentum, investors focused on rising tariff drag ($2B EBIT impact), GAAP losses, and Ford Blue weakness. Model e is growing but still bleeding red.
My Take:
Ford Pro is a gem, but macro and policy headwinds are stealing the spotlight. Until tariff clarity improves, expect the stock to trade defensively around cash flow and dividend safety.
Core Numbers Update
|KPI
|Q2 2025
|YoY Change
|Ford Pro Software Subs
|757K
|▲ +24%
|Adj. Free Cash Flow
|$2.8B
|▼ -$0.4B YoY
|Tariff-Related EBIT Impact
|-$0.8B
|▼ Worse
Segment Highlights
1. Ford Pro Still Dominates
-
Revenue: $18.8B (+11% YoY)
-
EBIT: $2.3B with 12.3% margin
-
Paid software/service subscriptions: +24% YoY to 757K
Software & services now make up 17% of Ford Pro EBIT trailing 12M
2. Ford Model e: Revenue Doubled, Losses Widened
-
Revenue: $2.4B (+105%)
-
EBIT: -$1.3B (worse YoY)
Losses stemmed from tariffs, EV plant startup costs, and next-gen R&D
Excluding tariffs, Mustang Mach-E & F-150 Lightning EBIT was flat YoY, a modest win.
3. Ford Blue: Pricing Power Offset by Tariffs
-
Revenue: $25.8B (-3% YoY)
-
EBIT: $661M vs. $1.17B a year ago
Despite “profitable share gains” and cost improvements, the segment was hit by a tough YoY comp from last year’s F-150 launch.
Management commentary and dividend update
-
CEO Jim Farley emphasized Ford+ execution and Ford Pro’s high-margin model:
“Ford Pro is a unique competitive advantage driving both top and bottom-line growth while creating new high-margin revenue streams from software and physical services.”
-
CFO Sherry House added:
“This marks our fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year cost improvement excluding tariffs. Our balance sheet continues to strengthen — we’re remaking Ford into a more durable business.”
Ford declared a 15 cent Q3 dividend, signaling confidence in cash generation despite net losses.
Guidance Update
Ford reinstated full-year guidance after pulling it last quarter:
-
Adjusted EBIT: $6.5B–$7.5B
-
Adj. Free Cash Flow: $3.5B–$4.5B
-
Capital Spending: ~$9B
-
Tariff-related EBIT headwind: ~$2B (up from $1.5B previously)
➡️ This is a lower EBIT range than the original February guide ($7.0B–$8.5B), but reflects confidence in cost improvements and strong cash flow momentum.
Ford Shares Lower After Earnings Release
Ford Motor Company reported its second-quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a record revenue of $50.2 billion, a 5% increase from the previous year.
Despite this, the company incurred a net loss of $36 million due to special charges related to a field service action and the cancellation of an electric vehicle program. Adjusted EBIT was $2.1 billion, impacted by $0.8 billion in net tariff-related costs.
The company generated $6.3 billion in operating cash flow and $2.8 billion in adjusted free cash flow. Ford declared a third-quarter dividend of 15 cents per share. The company reinstated its full-year 2025 guidance, expecting adjusted EBIT between $6.5 billion and $7.5 billion and adjusted free cash flow between $3.5 billion and $4.5 billion.
CEO Jim Farley emphasized the success of the Ford+ plan and the competitive advantage of Ford Pro, while CFO Sherry House noted continued cost improvements.
|Metric
|Reported
|Consensus
|Beat/Miss
|Revenue
|$50.2B
|$43.93B
|✅ Beat
|Adjusted EPS
|$0.37
|$0.33
|✅ Beat
|Net Income (GAAP)
|–$36M
|$1.26B
|❌ Miss
|Adjusted EBIT
|$2.1B
|—
|—
|Adj. Free Cash Flow
|$2.8B
|—
|—
Ford Shares Hit Daily Low After Powell Comments
As of 3:13 p.m. ET Ford shares are now down 1.85% for the day.
At around 3 p.m., Jerome Powell said there has been no decision made on cutting rates at the September meeting. Immediately after the comment, Treasury yields jumped 6 basis points and stocks fell.
Ford shares were caught in the crossfire, dropping nearly 1% between 2:45 p.m. and 3:10 p.m. ET. We said earlier to expect volatility during Powell’s press conference and we’re now seeing it.
Recent Analyst Calls
On July 9th RBC Capital raised its price target on Ford to $10 from a prior target of $9.
RBC maintained a ‘Sector Perform’ rating on the company’s stock. RBC is worried that consensus may be too high for the second quarter.
We’re just two hours away from Ford reporting earnings where we’ll see whether the company can top Wall Street’s expectations of $43.93 billion in sales.
Late Day Volatility in Ford Shares Could Be Related to the Fed's Decision
Jerome Powell is holding a press conference at 2:30 to discuss the Federal Open Market Committee’s July interest-rate decision.
Betting markets are placing a 99% chance that the Fed will leave rates unchanged, but commentary from Powell and other details will be important. There’s a chance that multiple Fed governors will vote against keeping rates locked.
The big picture: even without a rate cut, there could be significant volatility late in the trading day. If Ford shares are moving, it’s likely unrelated to traders making earnings bets and more related to big money movements after Powell’s press conference.
What Wall Street Expects This Quarter
Here’s what Wall Street expects when Ford reports tonight:
- Revenue: $43.93 billion
- Adjusted EPS: $.33
- Net Income (GAAP): $1.26 billion
After General Motors struggled with the impacts of tariffs on auto sales, close attention will be paid to what Ford has to say about the ongoing situation.
Another area to watch will be Ford’s dividend payment. The company’s payout ratio stands at 45% in the past twelve months, but ongoing geopolitical uncertainty puts it at more risk.
Ford (NYSE: F) shares are up 14% so far this year. With Q2 earnings on deck after the bell today, is the company headed for a crash or will it keep the rally going?
We’ll be updating this live blog with news and analysis right after Ford earnings are released. Simply leave this article open in a your browser tab and new updates will push out automatically. We expect a flurry of updates in the 30 minutes after Ford’s earnings are released shortly after the market closes at 4 p.m. ET.
Before looking at what Wall Street expects this quarter, let’s look back at Ford’s first quarter earnings.
What Ford Reported in the First Quarter
Here’s a summary of what Ford’s first quarter earnings looked like. The company reported on May 5th and shares are up more than 8% since then.
F | Ford Motor Company Q1’25 Earnings Highlights:
- Adj. EPS: $0.14 ✅; DOWN -71% YoY
- Revenue: $40.7B [✅]; DOWN -5% YoY
- Net Income: $0.5B [✅]; DOWN -64% YoY
- Adj. EBIT: $1.0B [✅]; DOWN -64% YoY
- Adj. Free Cash Flow: -$1.5B; DOWN -200% YoY
- Cash Flow from Operations: $3.7B; UP +164% YoY
- Wholesale Units: 971K [✅]; DOWN -7% YoY
Outlook:
- Revenue: Suspended guidance due to tariff-related uncertainties [➖]
- The company estimates a tariff-related net adverse adjusted EBIT impact of about $1.5 billion for full year 2025, subject to ongoing tariff-related policy developments.
- Ford’s underlying business remains strong, tracking within the previous adjusted EBIT guidance range of $7 billion to $8.5 billion, excluding new tariff-related impacts.
Q1 Segment Performance:
- Ford Blue Segment Revenue: $21.0B [✅]; DOWN -3% YoY
- Model e Segment Revenue: $1.2B [✅]; UP +967% YoY
- Ford Pro Segment Revenue: $15.2B [✅]; DOWN -16% YoY
- Ford Credit EBT: $0.58B [✅]; UP +81% YoY
Other Key Q1 Metrics:
- Adj. Operating Income: $1.0B [✅]; DOWN -64% YoY
- Adj. Operating Expenses: $2.4B; UP +2% YoY
- Effective Tax Rate: 23.8% (vs. 21.5% YoY)
- Cash and Cash Equivalents: $20.9B; DOWN -9% YoY
- Total Liquidity: $45B; UP +12% YoY
CEO Commentary:
- Jim Farley: “We are strengthening our underlying business with significantly better quality and our third straight quarter of year-over-year cost improvement, excluding the impact of tariffs. Ford Pro, our largest competitive advantage, is off to a strong start to the year, gaining market share in the most profitable U.S. and European customer segments.”
CFO Commentary:
- Sherry House: “Ford+ is creating a more efficient and durable company including a disciplined approach to capital allocation. Our strong balance sheet, with $27 billion in cash and $45 billion in liquidity, provides flexibility to continue to invest in profitable growth while managing current industry dynamics.”
Strategic Updates:
- Ford successfully renewed its $18 billion corporate credit facilities for another year, enhancing its financial flexibility amid ongoing industry challenges.
