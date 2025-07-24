Live Reactions After Quantumscape (QS) Earnings? BsWei / Shutterstock.com

Key Points QuantumScape recently had a breakthrough that drove its stock into the stratosphere. Can the latest quarterly result derail the rally?

The Cobra breakthrough is impressive, but likely baked into the share price. A pullback doesn’t seem all too out of the ordinary.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) opened Thursday’s session up 1.8%, a modest bounce that follows a sharp 10% drop in after-hours trading on Wednesday. At first glance, the move seemed puzzling—this is a pre-revenue company with no sales to report and an EPS loss of ($0.20), just slightly wider than consensus. But this is a name that’s rallied over 200% in the last three months. That kind of move demands not just progress, but positive surprises. This quarter didn’t offer one.

What it did offer, however, was real substance. Most notably, QS unveiled an expanded collaboration with Volkswagen’s battery unit PowerCo, which brings up to $131 million in new milestone-based payments over the next two years. This builds on an earlier $130 million licensing agreement and reflects growing validation of QS’s capital-light commercialization model.

Beyond VW, QuantumScape also disclosed a new Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with another global auto OEM, signaling further traction outside its existing customer base. And on the manufacturing front, QS confirmed that its next-gen “Cobra” ceramic separator process—a massive leap in throughput—has officially replaced the legacy “Raptor” system. The Cobra line is expected to enable B1 sample shipments in 2025 and pave the way for field testing in 2026.

Importantly, QS now guides for a cash runway into 2029, with $797.5M in liquidity and milestone inflows helping offset its capital burn. The company also reaffirmed a narrowed CapEx range ($45M–$65M) and reduced its full-year EBITDA loss guidance.

Still, the reaction shows the danger of momentum setups with little margin for error. This wasn’t a miss—but it also wasn’t a breakout moment. For now, bulls and bears are back in a stalemate, and today’s action may be less about the fundamentals and more about resetting sentiment after a euphoric melt-up.

