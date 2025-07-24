Live Reactions After Quantumscape (QS) Earnings?

Key Points
QuantumScape recently had a breakthrough that drove its stock into the stratosphere. Can the latest quarterly result derail the rally?
The Cobra breakthrough is impressive, but likely baked into the share price. A pullback doesn’t seem all too out of the ordinary.
Don’t Sleep on the Second OEM Deal
his one flew under the radar, but it could be huge. QuantumScape signed a joint development agreement with a second major global automaker. That may not sound dramatic—but if you’ve been following QS, you know how rare it is for them to expand their customer base beyond Volkswagen.
This is how I read it: QS now has a working commercialization framework with PowerCo and is using that to build a modular, repeatable licensing model. The second OEM is the next proof point.
Also, this JDA is an upgrade from a prior sampling relationship. So they’re not just kicking tires—they’re actively co-developing with the goal of licensing. This matters for risk management too: QS no longer lives or dies by VW. And for a company still in pre-revenue mode, customer diversity is a very big deal.
If QS nails execution here, the licensing snowball gets real traction in 2026 and beyond.
Take on PowerCo
The new PowerCo deal is a lot more than a cash. Yes, $131 million in milestone-based payments is great, especially since it’s non-dilutive. But what stands out to me is what it says about confidence.
VW’s battery arm just deepened its bet on QS tech, not just for VW vehicles but for non-VW customers too. That’s key. It suggests PowerCo sees QS’s QSE-5 cells as a broadly viable platform, not a science project.
Even better: these payments are tied to joint industrialization work already happening at the San Jose pilot line. That’s a much tighter form of engagement than QS has had in the past—and it sets up a real path to licensing revenue, not just collaboration fees.
To me, this confirms QS isn’t just developing tech—it’s building a playbook for commercialization. And now one of Europe’s biggest industrial players is helping write it.
Most Important News From Yesterday
f you’re looking for the most important development in QS’s Q2 update it’s Cobra. This is a complete game-changer on the manufacturing side, and I don’t think the Street fully gets how critical this is.
Cobra replaces the older “Raptor” ceramic separator process with something 25x faster—and that’s just baseline. When you’re dealing with technical ceramics at scale, that kind of leap isn’t incremental, it’s transformative. It’s what makes B1 sample shipments realistic by year-end. Without Cobra, I think that timeline would’ve slipped.
What really matters here is throughput. Solid-state batteries have always struggled to scale. Cobra just made that less of an issue. It also aligns perfectly with QS’s capital-light licensing model. If Cobra delivers as expected, we’re looking at the true unlock mechanism for QS’s commercial future.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) opened Thursday’s session up 1.8%, a modest bounce that follows a sharp 10% drop in after-hours trading on Wednesday. At first glance, the move seemed puzzling—this is a pre-revenue company with no sales to report and an EPS loss of ($0.20), just slightly wider than consensus. But this is a name that’s rallied over 200% in the last three months. That kind of move demands not just progress, but positive surprises. This quarter didn’t offer one.
What it did offer, however, was real substance. Most notably, QS unveiled an expanded collaboration with Volkswagen’s battery unit PowerCo, which brings up to $131 million in new milestone-based payments over the next two years. This builds on an earlier $130 million licensing agreement and reflects growing validation of QS’s capital-light commercialization model.
Beyond VW, QuantumScape also disclosed a new Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with another global auto OEM, signaling further traction outside its existing customer base. And on the manufacturing front, QS confirmed that its next-gen “Cobra” ceramic separator process—a massive leap in throughput—has officially replaced the legacy “Raptor” system. The Cobra line is expected to enable B1 sample shipments in 2025 and pave the way for field testing in 2026.
Importantly, QS now guides for a cash runway into 2029, with $797.5M in liquidity and milestone inflows helping offset its capital burn. The company also reaffirmed a narrowed CapEx range ($45M–$65M) and reduced its full-year EBITDA loss guidance.
Still, the reaction shows the danger of momentum setups with little margin for error. This wasn’t a miss—but it also wasn’t a breakout moment. For now, bulls and bears are back in a stalemate, and today’s action may be less about the fundamentals and more about resetting sentiment after a euphoric melt-up.
