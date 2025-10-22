S&P 500
Stock Market Live October 22: S&P 500 (SPY) Little Changed After Another Record Session
Home > Investing > Prediction: QuantumScape Will Soar Over the Next 3 Years

Investing

Prediction: QuantumScape Will Soar Over the Next 3 Years

Prediction: QuantumScape Will Soar Over the Next 3 Years
By Joel South
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • Cobra upgrade boosts production 25×, moving QuantumScape toward gigafactory-scale solid-state output by 2027.

  • QS’s 500 Wh/kg battery and 15-minute charge promise long-term EV disruption despite near-term risks.

  • Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better; learn more here.

QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) has been a top performer in 2025, surging 180% year-to-date. Yet with shares trading below $15 before today’s earnings, the stock remains more than double Wall Street’s average price target of around $7. As a pre-revenue, R&D-focused company, this rally reflects retail enthusiasm rather than financial fundamentals. QuantumScape’s after-hours earnings release today could swing the stock sharply. Major deals or prototype-to-production timelines might spark a rally, while delays could trigger a pullback. Regardless of the immediate reaction, here’s why I believe QS will trend higher over the next three years.

At the heart of QuantumScape’s appeal is its anode-free lithium-metal architecture. It replaces liquid electrolytes with a ceramic separator, boosting energy density to 500 Wh/kg, double that of current lithium-ion packs. Proof arrived in September’s real-world motorcycle demo, where a QS cell operated flawlessly for hours without overheating or degradation.

 The true breakthrough, however, is manufacturing: This summer’s “Cobra” upgrade ramps separator production 25-fold, positioning the company to shift from prototypes to gigafactory-scale output by early 2027. QuantumScape also has key deals in the works, such as Volkswagen’s battery arm PowerCo seriously considering integration of QS’s solid-state tech into its EVs. This hands QS a significant edge as the frontrunner for scaled commercialization, while rivals like Toyota and Solid Power remain far from ready.

EVs show no signs of fading, even amid Elon Musk’s warnings of “rough quarters” ahead as subsidies phase out. Tesla’s Q3 deliveries reached 497,099 units, underscoring persistent demand. QS’s promise of 15-minute charges and 500-mile ranges could sway skeptics, particularly in rural areas hampered by charging deserts. With $1 billion in cash, QS can sustain its $300 million-plus annual burn through 2029, buying time to achieve scale and generate meaningful revenue.

Metric

Lithium-Ion Today

QS Solid-State Goal

Energy Density

250 Wh/kg

500 Wh/kg

Charge Time (80%)

30-60 min

15 min

Cycle Life

1,000 cycles

1,000+ (stable)

Safety

Fire-prone

Thermal runaway-proof

QuantumScape remains pre-revenue, but its cash runway and leadership in solid-state tech provide a buffer. If it delivers a commercially viable product by 2027, well ahead of competitors, the stock could surge through 2030 as EV adoption accelerates.

Pre-revenue plays like QS carry inherent risks, from execution delays to EV market headwinds. But for investors betting on electric vehicle expansion and batteries that charge in minutes while lasting longer, the upside could be transformative.

The image featured for this article is © Scharfsinn86 / iStock via Getty Images

