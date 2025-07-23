Live: QuantumScape (QS) Q2 Earnings Coverage 24/7 Wall St.

QuantumScape reports Q2 2025 earnings after the close today with no revenue expected, the key focus remains on execution milestones and capital allocation tied to the company’s licensing model. Investors will zero in on updates around the Cobra separator process, progress with lead customer PowerCo, and new ecosystem partners like Murata. This report is critical to validating management’s roadmap for scaled commercialization, especially as competition in the EV battery space intensifies.

Key Areas to Watch

Cobra Process Integration

Management said the Cobra separator is ahead of schedule and will enter baseline production in Q2. This process is critical to enabling high-throughput cell manufacturing at scale and reducing costs.

Murata Manufacturing Partnership

The new agreement with Murata adds credibility to QS’s licensing model and could meaningfully accelerate Cobra scalability. Investors will look for specifics on the structure, IP protections, and integration timeline.

QSE-5 B1 Sample Progress

QuantumScape reaffirmed its plan to ship Cobra-based QSE-5 B1 cells in 2025 for PowerCo’s launch program. Validation milestones, especially UN 38.3 compliance and BMS calibration progress, will be scrutinized.

PowerCo and OEM Traction

Management highlighted strong in-lab collaboration with PowerCo and “urgency” from other OEMs. Investors will watch for evidence of additional licensing discussions or ecosystem expansion.

Capital Spending and Cash Runway

QS ended Q1 with $860.3 million in liquidity and reiterated that its runway extends into H2 2028. Any shift in CapEx phasing or financing needs would be highly material.

