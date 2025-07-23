Live: QuantumScape (QS) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live Updates
How is everyone feeling?
With QuantumScape nailing milestones and locking in up to $131 M from VW PowerCo, how is everyone feeling?
1) All-in—can’t miss this train 2) Buying more—late but not too late 3) Holding—got my spot, thanks 4) Sitting out—no FOMO for me
Risks to keep in mind
- No Revenue, Still Burning Cash: QS is still years from sales, and that $114 million quarterly loss stings. Even with $800 million in cash, delays or tech hiccups could spook investors.
- Competition Lurking: Other players like Toyota and Solid Power are also chasing solid-state batteries. If they leapfrog QS, it could hurt the stock. X posts mention Toyota’s 2027–2028 solid-state timeline as a threat.
- Hype Trap: The stock’s recent run-up and retail excitement mean a letdown could trigger a sell-off, especially if no OEM news drops soon.
What a ride for retail investors
Partnerships
- With Volkswagen (via PowerCo): Their main partner is on track, with possible milestone payments (like $130 million) if they hit tech goals soon—maybe later in 2025 or 2026.
- Other Potential Partners: They hinted at two more carmaker deals, but the companies themselves will announce them (not QS). There’s investor talk about interest from big names like Tesla, Ford, Honda, Nissan, and VW, based on things like site visits. No new announcements in this report, though.
What to expect the back half of this year and 2026
- 2025 Outlook: Reiterate focus on Cobra scaling and QSE-5 B1 sample shipments. Capex flat at $45–75 million; EPS loss expected to remain stable. No revenue anticipated until commercialization.
- 2026 and Beyond: B1 samples supporting a potential launch vehicle (possibly VW’s Scalable Systems Platform). Aim for demonstration phase with customers like VW. Long-term: Positioned for EV market growth, with batteries enabling $1.35 billion market by 2032 (from $119 million in 2025, 41.6% CAGR).
- Management maintains a bullish tone on EV adoption and QS’s role in solving battery limitations, despite execution risks and competition.
Conference Call Starts At 5 P.M.
Given QuantumScape is a pre-revenue company, much of the reaction will be based upon what the company has to say on their conference call. You can register to attend here.
PowerCo Update
Here’s what QuantumScape had to say about thier PowerCo agreement:
“We have announced an expansion of our existing collaboration and licensing arrangement with Volkswagen Group’s battery maker PowerCo. This upgraded deal sees PowerCo contributing additional payments of up to $131M to QS over the next two years to support our joint commercialization activities. These payments are connected with certain milestones to be achieved by the joint scaleup team; the first milestones linked to expected payments of more than $10M have already been achieved. These new payments are additional to the previously announced $130M that will be due to QS upon satisfactory technical progress and execution of the full licensing agreement. As part of this upgraded collaboration agreement, QS will prioritize the output of QSE-5 cells from our San Jose pilot line to support our joint activities with PowerCo, though we maintain our non-exclusive arrangement and retain the right to provide cells to our other prospective customers.”
The Numbers
EPS of -.18 (slightly misses Wall Street estimates of $.20).
QuantumScape Up 3.4%
QunatumScape earnings are out and the highlight is the company says:
“We are happy to report that we have now entered into a joint development agreement with another major global automotive OEM.”
More analysis to come…
Still No Earnings
Alphabet just reported very solid earnings but we’re still waiting on QuantumScape. Once the company reports we’ll begin analyzing their earnings.
Closing Bell Has Rung
The closing bell has rung and we’ll be monitoring for QuantumScape’s earnings and posting updates in this live blog.
QuantumScape reports Q2 2025 earnings after the close today with no revenue expected, the key focus remains on execution milestones and capital allocation tied to the company’s licensing model. Investors will zero in on updates around the Cobra separator process, progress with lead customer PowerCo, and new ecosystem partners like Murata. This report is critical to validating management’s roadmap for scaled commercialization, especially as competition in the EV battery space intensifies.
Key Areas to Watch
Cobra Process Integration
Management said the Cobra separator is ahead of schedule and will enter baseline production in Q2. This process is critical to enabling high-throughput cell manufacturing at scale and reducing costs.
Murata Manufacturing Partnership
The new agreement with Murata adds credibility to QS’s licensing model and could meaningfully accelerate Cobra scalability. Investors will look for specifics on the structure, IP protections, and integration timeline.
QSE-5 B1 Sample Progress
QuantumScape reaffirmed its plan to ship Cobra-based QSE-5 B1 cells in 2025 for PowerCo’s launch program. Validation milestones, especially UN 38.3 compliance and BMS calibration progress, will be scrutinized.
PowerCo and OEM Traction
Management highlighted strong in-lab collaboration with PowerCo and “urgency” from other OEMs. Investors will watch for evidence of additional licensing discussions or ecosystem expansion.
Capital Spending and Cash Runway
QS ended Q1 with $860.3 million in liquidity and reiterated that its runway extends into H2 2028. Any shift in CapEx phasing or financing needs would be highly material.
Are You Ahead, or Behind on Retirement? (sponsor)
If you’re one of the over 4 Million Americans set to retire this year, you may want to pay attention. Many people have worked their whole lives preparing to retire without ever knowing the answer to the most important question: am I ahead, or behind on my goals?
Don’t make the same mistake. It’s an easy question to answer. A quick conversation with a financial advisor can help you unpack your savings, spending, and goals for your money. With Zoe Financial’s free matching tool, you can connect with trusted financial advisors in minutes.
Why wait? Click here to get started today!
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.