QuantumScape Live: Q3 Earnings Coverage

QuantumScape (Nasdaq:QS) is set to release earnings at 4:15 pm ET tonight after suffering a 11.5% decline during the days trading session. After the numbers are released, I will break down the quarter and give a few of what is to come for the remainder of 2025. QuantumScape, will follow up earnings with a 5 pm ET conference call.

Commercialization Milestones & Cobra Throughput- Investor focus is on Cobra’s step-change vs. Raptor and whether B1 shipments stay on-track in 2025. Management called Cobra “transformative,” citing 25× productivity vs. Raptor and over 200× vs. early 2023 processes. Any color on yields, reliability, or UN 38.3 steps will be stock-moving.

PowerCo Workstreams, Cash Inflows, and Accounting- The expanded deal targets up to $131M over two years; QS expects to invoice over $10M in Q3 tied to joint development. Update on invoicing timing, OpEx/EBIT impact, and whether inflows remain non-revenue accounting will be closely parsed.

Second OEM JDA: Scope and Roadmap- Management framed the new JDA as following the PowerCo “playbook”: tailor QS tech to customer specs, industrialize with a joint team, then license/royalty ramp. Investors want milestones, resourcing/bandwidth comfort, and any hints on application/form factor.

CapEx, Runway, and Optionality- With runway extended into 2029, updated CapEx phasing and potential non-dilutive customer cash are central to sustaining the commercialization sprint without equity taps.