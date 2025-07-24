Starbucks CEO Niccol Makes 6,666 Times Company's Workers 2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

A new study from the AFL-CIO titled the “Annual Executive Paywatch Report” examines CEO pay by category, industry, and state. Among its conclusions is that the highest-paid chief executive in the United States last year was Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) CEO Brian Niccol. His compensation was 6,666 times the median pay of the company’s workers. The data is filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission each year.

According to the report, “The median Starbucks worker would have had to start working for Starbucks in 4643 BC (during the Stone Age!) just to earn what Starbucks’ CEO earned in 2024 alone.”

The report was broken down by industry (e.g., mining, retail, healthcare, and real estate), by the components of pay packages (base pay, bonuses, stock options, and benefits), and by state. In 2024, the average CEO compensation among S&P 500 companies increased by 7% from 2023 to $18.9 million. “The median employee would have had to start working in 1740 to earn what the average CEO received in 2024.”

At the far end of the list, eight companies had CEOs who made only 1.1 times the median pay of their workers. These companies were Airbnb, American Coastal Insurance, Affirm Holdings, Amplitude, Aurora Innovation, Doximity, Forrester Research, and Franklin Street Properties.

The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) is a group of 63 national and international labor unions. It represents approximately 15 million workers, and it was founded in 1955.

Niccol has had a rough start at Starbucks, which he joined in September of 2024. His pay package was criticized because, among other things, it included a private airplane to fly him from his home in Newport Beach, California, to Starbucks headquarters in Seattle. Recently, he told some Starbucks executives that they would need to move to Seattle and Toronto. According to Benefits Canada, “Niccol said affected workers who choose not to relocate will be eligible for a one-time voluntary exit program with a cash payment.”

So far this year, Starbucks stock is up 5%, compared to an increase of 8% for the S&P 500.

