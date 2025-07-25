Nasdaq Composite Live: Higher Highs with the Federal Reserve on Deck Ajay Suresh / Wikimedia Commons

Key Points Fueled in part by Alphabet’s stronger than expected earnings report, and further hopes for more trade deals, the Nasdaq could go on to test higher highs.

There’s even a potential U.S.-European Union deal on the table.

Are dividend-paying blue-chip stocks a good fit for you? Why not meet with a financial advisor near you for a complete portfolio review? Click here to get started finding one today. (Sponsored)

Live Updates Live Coverage

Stock futures are inching higher, with the Nasdaq at another record high.

Fueled in part by Alphabet’s stronger-than-expected earnings report and further hopes for more trade deals, the Nasdaq could go on to test higher highs.

Regarding the trade deals, the recent U.S.-Japan trade agreement has tariffs now set at 15% instead of the previously threatened 25%. In return, Japan will invest $550 billion in the U.S. and open its domestic market to more U.S. exports, such as cars and farm products.

There’s even a potential U.S.-European Union deal on the table that could establish 15% tariffs on most EU imports. Plus, according to the European Union, it believes a trade agreement is “within reach” ahead of the August 1 deadline.

Next week, the Federal Reserve is scheduled to meet again, with some hoping the central bank will cut interest rates, while others expect it to keep interest rates at their current target range of between 4.25% and 4.5%.

Earnings also continued to be strong.

Last night, Intel’s second-quarter revenue of $12.86 billion topped the $11.92 billion analysts were expecting. Its third-quarter revenue guidance also beat expectations.

Deckers’ EPS of 93 cents on revenue of $965 million beat estimates calling for EPS of 68 cents on sales of $901 million in revenue.

Mining company, Newmont, posted adjusted earnings of $1.43 per share and revenue of $5.32 billion. Estimates called for $1.16 per share in earnings and $4.85 billion in revenue.

Boston Beer’s second-quarter earnings per share blew past the Street’s forecast. The company posted $5.45 per share, while analysts anticipated $3.83 a share. Revenue for the quarter came in at $587.9 million, which was just outside the estimate for $589 million.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Click here to get started!