Stock Market Live July 24: Tech Earnings May Keep S&P 500 (VOO) Above Water on Thursday Dirima / Shutterstock.com

Key Points The S&P 500 enters Thursday trading right where it left off Wednesday night — neither up nor down.

Multiple big tech companies reporting earnings last night may overshadow new earnings reports coming out this morning.

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) hit a new all-time high last night, buoyed by investors happy to hear that President Trump has won trade concessions from Japan, and hoping a similar deal with the European Union might soon appear. No such luck so far this morning, and the Voo is looking pretty flat in pre-market trading… but the day is still young.

In the absence of big, world-shaking geopolitical tariffs news, investor eyes are drawn instead to earnings season, and in particular, a series of tech giants and S&P 500 components that reported their Q2 numbers last night.

Let’s dive in.

Last Night’s Earnings

Beginning with the obvious, tech behemoth Alphabet (Nasdaq: GOOG) reported $2.31 per share in profit last night on $96.4 billion in sales, beating on top and bottom lines. All-important cloud computing revenue (a proxy for the company’s AI business) was $13.6 billion, up 32% year over year.

Meanwhile, Alphabet announced it will spend $85 billion this year on capital spending, largely aimed at keeping that AI business growing.

Fellow tech giant IBM (NYSE: IBM), which would really like to be an AI company itself, also reported top- and bottom-line earnings beats. Q2 profits were $2.80 per share and IBM did $17 billion in sales in Q2 — then raised its guidance for full-year free cash flow to $13.5 billion.

Rounding up the evening’s Big 3, Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) reported $0.40 per share in profit, right in line with expectations, and revenue of $22.5 billion — down 16% year over year, but still a bit ahead of expectations. Gross profit margins moved 250 basis points higher, sequentially, to 15%.

In cryptic commentary, Tesla alluded to “initial production of a more affordable model [electric car] in 1H25 — which has just ended. This would appear to the long-awaited Model 2 economy car, but Tesla wasn’t more specific.

Today’s Earnings

Then, this morning we got earnings news from a few more S&P components.

Test results giant Labcorp (NYSE: LH) says it earned $4.35 per share in Q2 on sales of $3.53 billion, about $50 million more than expected. Management also raised earnings guidance to as high as $16.50 for the year, well ahead of Wall Street forecasts.

American Airlines (Nasdaq: AAL) reports $0.95 per share in profit on sales of $14.4 billion. Again, both numbers topped expectations, albeit the forecast for the rest of this year looks iffier. American Airlines says it might earn as much as $0.80 this year — or it could lose as much as $0.20.

It all really depends on how the economy shakes out.

