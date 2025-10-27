S&P 500
6,867.50
+1.01%
Dow Jones
47,490.00
+0.52%
Nasdaq 100
25,796.50
+1.59%
Russell 2000
2,517.52
+0.22%
FTSE 100
9,664.30
+0.20%
Nikkei 225
50,492.00
+1.80%
Stock Market Live October 27: S&P 500 (SPY) Racing Higher on Potential Trade War Truce
Home > Investing > Stock Market Live October 27: S&P 500 (SPY) Racing Higher on Potential Trade War Truce
Live News & Earnings

Stock Market Live October 27: S&P 500 (SPY) Racing Higher on Potential Trade War Truce

By Ian Cooper

Oct 27, 2025  |  Updated 9:57 AM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • There’s speculation we could see a potential trade war truce with China.
  • Markets expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates this week after cooler-than-expected inflation numbers.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates

Live Coverage Updates appear automatically as they are published.

JPMorgan reiterated an outperform rating on Alphabet

Live

Analysts at JPMorgan reiterated an outperform rating on Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) with a price target of $300 per share.  As noted by Investing.com, “The firm notes that Alphabet is the second-best performing ‘Mag 7″ name year-to-date, up 37% and 80% from April lows, compared to the S&P 500’s 15% and 36% gains respectively. JPMorgan cites the favorable outcome in the DOJ Search Commercial Agreement trial as removing a major overhang, while highlighting Google’s strong financial performance and AI innovation.”

Analysts at JPMorgan also reiterated an overweight rating on Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) with a price target of $290. The firm says Apple is heading into earnings with greater positives than at any other time in the last year. The firm is also bullish on iPhone sales.

Analysts at Guggenheim just upgraded Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) to a buy rating ahead of earnings, noting that MSFT is well-positioned for artificial intelligence. The firm has a price target of $586, which is 12% higher than current prices.

Don’t Best against Big Tech or the Federal Reserve this Week

Live

Firms are telling investors not to bet against earnings or the central bank this week.

“Over the last two weeks, we had a more cautious stance on markets,” JPMorgan’s trading desk wrote to clients, as quoted by CNBC. “While we did see a [volatility] spike and some churn, markets ultimately moved higher. Now, as we enter the bulk of Mag7 earnings with a series of trade deals expected to be formally announced this week, the setup is much cleaner.”

Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon will all post earnings this week. Plus, the Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates again this week.

Markets are pushing aggressively higher again.

At the moment, futures are exploding. Dow futures are up 254 points. S&P 500 futures are up 60 points. The NASDAQ is up 333 points. All on news of a potential trade war truce with China.

“I think we have a very successful framework for the leaders to discuss on Thursday,” said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent from the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, as quoted by CNBC.

“This framework potentially includes a delay of China’s rare earths restrictions that caused the latest trade flare-up, a spiking of Trump’s threatened 100% tariffs on China that were to start Nov. 1, and a resumption of Chinese purchases of soybeans. The agreement may include a resolution of the TikTok dispute with the U.S., getting a deal for the U.S. version of the social video app,” they added.

In addition, markets expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates this week after cooler-than-expected inflation numbers. Plus, we have quite a few Magnificent 7 stocks posting earnings this week, including Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Meta (NASDAQ: META), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

Magnificent 7 Stocks Reporting Earnings this Week 

On Wednesday, after the bell, Meta Platforms is expected to report revenue growth of about 20%. Last quarter, META posted a 10% jump in revenue and increased its forecast.

Alphabet will report earnings after the bell on Wednesday. Analysts expected GOOG to have grown earnings by 8%. Last quarter, GOOG beat earnings and raised its spending forecast.

Microsoft will post earnings on Wednesday after the bell. Analysts expect to see double-digit earnings and revenue growth in the report. Helping, analysts at Guggenheim just upgraded MSFT to a buy rating with a price target of $586 per share.

The firm “pointed to Azure, Microsoft’s cloud computing platform, as an obvious artificial intelligence beneficiary. He specifically applauded the recurring nature of its consumption model — which he believes acts similarly to a subscription service — as a revenue growth driver going forward,” as also noted by CNBC.

Amazon will post earnings after the bell on Thursday. Analysts expect to see nearly 10% earnings growth from the company. Last quarter, AMZN posted a poor outlook after posting stronger-than-expected earnings results.

And Apple will report after the bell on Thursday. Analysts expect Apple to post 7% growth in earnings and revenue. Last quarter, Apple posted its strongest revenue growth since 2021.

Stock Market Live October 27: S&P 500 (SPY) Racing Higher on Potential Trade War Truce

Continue Reading

Wall Street is Pounding the Table Over HON, GOOG, AAPL, MSFT, BKNG, and TSLA
Ian Cooper | Oct 27, 2025

Wall Street is Pounding the Table Over HON, GOOG, AAPL, MSFT, BKNG, and TSLA

Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon are all set to post earnings this week. Plus, the Federal Reserve is expected…
Wall Street Is Pounding the Drum on These Stocks Today: INTC, AMZN, COIN, MSFT, NVDA
Ian Cooper | Oct 24, 2025

Wall Street Is Pounding the Drum on These Stocks Today: INTC, AMZN, COIN, MSFT, NVDA

The major indices could see higher highs, especially with inflation cooler than expected. In fact, CPI, or the consumer price…
Nasdaq Composite Live: Earnings Beats are Pushing the Index to New Record Highs
Ian Cooper | Jul 31, 2025

Nasdaq Composite Live: Earnings Beats are Pushing the Index to New Record Highs

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Apple Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders,…
Here’s How the Magnificent 7 Have Done So Far This Earnings Season
Chris MacDonald | May 20, 2025

Here’s How the Magnificent 7 Have Done So Far This Earnings Season

No matter which investor bucket you may find yourself in, there’s a good chance that your portfolio has at least…
These Magnificent Seven Stocks Pulled the Stock Market Higher Today
Gerelyn Terzo | Apr 23, 2024

These Magnificent Seven Stocks Pulled the Stock Market Higher Today

What a difference a week makes. The bulls took control today as the magnificent seven tech stocks rallied and all…
Nasdaq Composite Live: Market Gains Momentum on US-EU Trade Deal
Ian Cooper | Jul 28, 2025

Nasdaq Composite Live: Market Gains Momentum on US-EU Trade Deal

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Apple Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders,…
Stock Market Live October 20: S&P 500 (VOO) Gaining Momentum Ahead of Big Earnings Week
Ian Cooper | Oct 20, 2025

Stock Market Live October 20: S&P 500 (VOO) Gaining Momentum Ahead of Big Earnings Week

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Apple Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders,…
Wall Street Analysts Just Upgraded These Five Stocks: AMZN, WMT, AMD, META, PANW
Ian Cooper | Oct 13, 2025

Wall Street Analysts Just Upgraded These Five Stocks: AMZN, WMT, AMD, META, PANW

Analysts are still doubling down on market leaders, with fresh upgrades for Advanced Micro Devices, Walmart, Amazon, and Meta Platforms.…
Here Are Analysts Biggest Calls of the Day: NVDA, AAPL, TSLA, NFLX
Ian Cooper | Oct 20, 2025

Here Are Analysts Biggest Calls of the Day: NVDA, AAPL, TSLA, NFLX

Even with the trade war and a high likelihood that the government won’t open until after Thanksgiving, markets are still…

Top Gaining Stocks

Qualcomm
QCOM Vol: 60,404,802
+$21.23
+12.57%
$190.17
Keurig Dr Pepper
KDP Vol: 28,337,803
+$1.96
+7.20%
$29.12
Super Micro Computer
SMCI Vol: 14,844,904
+$2.61
+5.40%
$50.90
Tesla
TSLA Vol: 54,670,586
+$22.71
+5.24%
$456.43
ON Semiconductor
ON Vol: 4,019,389
+$2.30
+4.54%
$53.01

Top Losing Stocks

Newmont
NEM Vol: 12,009,662
-$5.23
6.27%
$78.14
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 1,679,745
-$6.40
6.06%
$99.24
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 3,458,433
-$5.55
4.29%
$123.88
Ford
F Vol: 81,610,300
-$0.57
4.08%
$13.28
Huntington Bancshares
HBAN Vol: 58,446,938
-$0.60
3.70%
$15.48