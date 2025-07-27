Arm’s Bold Bid: Can It Steal Half the Data Center Market from Intel and AMD? Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

Key Points in This Article: Arm Holdings (ARM) aims to capture 50% of the data center CPU market by 2025, up from 15% in 2024, primarily displacing x86 leaders Intel and AMD .

The data center CPU market is projected to grow from $7.42 billion in 2024 to $8.35 billion in 2025, with Arm’s success potentially boosting its revenue to $3.3–3.4 billion and market cap to as much as 168.3 billion.

Arm’s goal faces skepticism due to x86’s entrenched ecosystem, but its energy-efficient designs and hyperscaler adoption make it a formidable contender.

On a Mission to Dominate

British chip design titan Arm Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) sent shockwaves through the tech industry earlier this year with a bold claim: it aims to capture 50% of the data center CPU market by the end of 2025, up from 15% in 2024.

This ambitious goal threatens to reshape the competitive landscape, challenging x86 giants Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD). As artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing drive unprecedented demand for energy-efficient processors, Arm’s rise could redefine the data center industry.

But who stands to lose most, and what would this mean for Arm’s revenue and valuation?

Who Arm Would Displace

Arm’s audacious target puts Intel and AMD, the x86 architecture leaders, directly in its crosshairs. Intel, with its Xeon processors, has long dominated the data center CPU market, while AMD’s EPYC chips have gained traction with competitive performance.

If Arm achieves a 50% share, it would primarily erode Intel’s larger market position, as Intel lacks new server CPUs until 2026, making it vulnerable to Arm’s energy-efficient designs like Amazon‘s (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS Graviton and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Grace. AMD would also face significant losses, as hyperscalers like AWS, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Google increasingly adopt Arm-based CPUs for their cost and power savings.

Arm’s rise is fueled by the AI boom, with its CPUs serving as host chips in AI systems, and a growing Arm-native software ecosystem that challenges x86’s legacy advantage.

A Big and Growing Data Center CPU Market

The global data center chip market, encompassing CPUs, GPUs, and accelerators, was valued at $21.21 billion in 2024 by Grand View Research and is projected to grow at a 12.5% CAGR, reaching $23.86 billion by the end of this year.

The CPU segment, roughly 30% to 40% of this market, translates to approximately $7.42 billion in 2024 and $8.35 billion in 2025 — an increase of $930 million. Arm’s 50% share of the CPU market would give it influence over $4.175 billion in chip value, a significant leap from its 15% share last year.

What It Means for Arm’s Revenue and Valuation

Arm’s business model, centered on licensing IP and collecting royalties (2% to 3% per data center chip), differs from traditional chipmakers. In fiscal 2025, Arm generated $4 billion in total revenue, with its cloud and networking business contributing approximately $326 million to $434 million, based on industry royalty estimates. Capturing 50% of the data center CPU market could boost Arm’s data center revenue to $504 million to $604 million, driving total revenue to as much as $4.1 billion.

With some 4.175 million CPUs at a $1,000 average price and a 2.5% royalty, Arm could earn around $104 million in royalties, plus increased licensing fees from hyperscalers like AWS and Nvidia. Note, though, that analysts estimate Arm is earning higher royalty rates for its new v9 architecture, which Morningstar estimates could reach a blended 5% rate by 2030, which would scale revenue significantly higher.

In terms of valuation, Arm’s current market cap is $172.5 billion at a stock price of $163 per share. Achieving its goal could justify a premium, with analysts projecting a forward P/E of 73 to 150. At a conservative P/E of 73 and fiscal 2025 earnings of $1.63 per share, Arm’s market cap could grow to around $200 billion. At a bullish P/E of 150, it could hit almost $260 billion by the end of the year. These ranges suggest a stock price between $190 and $246 per share, implying 16% and 51% upside by the end of the year.

Analyst price targets currently average $142 per share, but attaining its goal could see them boost it much higher, reflecting optimism around Arm’s AI-driven growth.

Key Takeaway

Arm’s 50% target is ambitious but faces skepticism. Analysts like Omdia’s Manoj Sukumaran estimate Arm-based servers will reach only 20% to 23% of the market by the end of 2025, citing x86’s entrenched ecosystem and software compatibility challenges.

Arm’s success hinges on flawless execution, hyperscaler adoption, and overcoming Intel and AMD’s potential counter-moves, like energy-efficient x86 designs. While Arm’s energy efficiency and AI relevance position it strongly, achieving 50% market share in one year seems aspirational.

I’m not certain Arm Holdings can’t actually achieve its goal, but it’s clear the chip designer is laser focused on the future and even partial success could solidify its role as a data center powerhouse.

If You’ve Been Thinking About Retirement, Pay Attention (sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how it works: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today! (sponsor)