S&P 500
6,682.80
+0.40%
Dow Jones
46,486.00
+0.82%
Nasdaq 100
24,775.00
+0.09%
Russell 2000
2,514.54
+2.27%
FTSE 100
9,496.80
+0.41%
Nikkei 225
47,245.40
+0.44%
Stock Market Live October 14: S&P 500 (VOO) Under Pressure on Trade War Concerns
Home > Investing > Move Over, SCHD: 3 Monthly Dividend ETFs With Superior Long-Term Returns

Investing

Move Over, SCHD: 3 Monthly Dividend ETFs With Superior Long-Term Returns

Move Over, SCHD: 3 Monthly Dividend ETFs With Superior Long-Term Returns
By Rich Duprey
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • The three ETFs below provide monthly dividend ETFs with competitive long-term gains. 
  • Their 10-year returns outperform or rival SCHD, with equally strong five-year results. 
  • Each ETF offers unique strategies, balancing income, growth, and stability.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Investors seeking reliable income and growth often turn to exchange-traded funds (ETFs) like Schwab US Dividend Equity (NYSE:SCHD), known for its consistent dividends and solid performance. 

However, other monthly dividend ETFs offer compelling alternatives with strong 10-year returns and even competitive five-year performances. The three ETFs below also have the benefit of providing more frequent payouts, appealing to those prioritizing steady cash flow for reinvestment or income needs.

Although SCHD is often considered the gold standard for dividend-paying ETFs, let’s see why these ETFs may outshine SCHD for long-term investors, focusing on their decade-long track records while also noting shorter-term results.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income (DIVO)

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income (NYSEARCA:DIVO) stands out with its actively managed approach, blending dividend-paying stocks with a covered call strategy to boost income. Over the past 10 years, DIVO has delivered a robust 12.5% annualized return, slightly edging out SCHD’s 12.2%. This performance stems from its focus on high-quality, dividend-growing companies combined with option income, which cushions volatility. 

While DIVO has a tech component representing 16.9% of the total portfolio, which has helped amplify returns during the artificial intelligence boom, financials (28.8% of the total) and industrials (16.5%) provide necessary balance. Its top three positions are Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Visa (NYSE:V).

Over five years, DIVO’s 13.4% return significantly outpaces SCHD’s 12.0%, making it a strong contender for investors seeking both income and growth. Its monthly payouts provide steady cash flow, ideal for reinvestment or income-focused portfolios.

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend (DTD)

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend (NYSEARCA:DTD) takes a comprehensive approach, targeting a wide range of dividend-paying U.S. stocks across all market caps. Its 10-year annualized return of 12.4% closely rivals SCHD’s, reflecting its diversified exposure to stable, dividend-focused companies. DTD’s methodology weights stocks by their total dividend payments, favoring firms with consistent cash flows. 

Like DIVO, Wisdom Tree also invests heavily into financial stocks, which account for almost 21% of the portfolio, while technology stocks represent 16.1%. Healthcare stocks, though, are the third leg of its stool at more than 11% of the portfolio. Its top three holdings are Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Over five years, DTD shines brighter with a 15.1% return, surpassing SCHD. given this ETF’s broad diversification, its monthly dividend checks make it a reliable choice for investors prioritizing long-term stability and income.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) tracks the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average, offering exposure to 30 blue-chip US companies. With a 10-year annualized return of 13.3%, DIA easily outperforms SCHD, driven by its focus on industry leaders with strong fundamentals. Over five years, DIA’s 12.8% return slightly outpaces SCHD’s 12.0%, showing resilience despite its concentrated holdings. 

Like the index itself, DIA is centered on financials, which comprise 27% of the total, followed by tech, at 20.5%. Industrials make up another 14%, while consumer discretionary stocks are almost 13% of the portfolio. Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is the largest position at over 10% of its holdings, with Microsoft and Caterpillar neck-and-neck in second and third place at just over 6%, respectively.

DIA’s monthly dividends, derived from stalwart companies, appeal to investors seeking a balance of growth and income with a proven track record.

Why These ETFs Stand Out

While SCHD remains a popular choice, DIVO, DTD, and DIA offer distinct advantages. DIVO’s active management and options strategy enhance returns, particularly in volatile markets. DTD’s broad dividend focus provides diversification, reducing sector-specific risks. DIA’s blue-chip exposure ensures stability and consistent growth, appealing to conservative investors. 

All three ETFs deliver monthly dividends, unlike SCHD’s quarterly payouts, offering more frequent income for reinvestment or withdrawals. 

Their 10-year returns either match or exceed SCHD’s performance, while their five-year performances highlight their edge in recent years.

Balancing Risk and Reward

Each ETF carries unique risks. DIVO’s active management and options strategy may introduce higher volatility in certain conditions. DTD’s broad exposure mitigates sector risk but may lag in growth-driven markets, while DIA’s focus on 30 large-cap stocks limits diversification but benefits from the stability of blue-chip firms. 

Investors should weigh these factors against their goals, but the combination of monthly dividends and strong long-term returns makes these ETFs compelling alternatives to SCHD.

The image featured for this article is © Chainarong Prasertthai / iStock via Getty Images

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live Earnings Coverage: Applied Digital Reports Earnings After the Bell

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 9, 2025

Live Earnings Coverage: Applied Digital Reports Earnings After the Bell
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Live

Douglas A. McIntyre |

Sep 29, 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Continue Reading

3 Monthly Dividend ETFs That Crush SCHD for Total Returns
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Aug 15, 2025

3 Monthly Dividend ETFs That Crush SCHD for Total Returns

There are new cohorts of exchange-traded funds that can deliver double-digit total returns while paying you dividends every month. ETFs…
Build Wealth Forever with These Two Powerhouse Dividend ETFs
Rich Duprey | Jul 27, 2025

Build Wealth Forever with These Two Powerhouse Dividend ETFs

The Power of Passive Income Through Dividends Passive income through dividend-paying stocks offers a reliable way to build wealth without…
3 Monthly Dividend ETFs That Outperform SCHD and Pay You More Often
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Oct 3, 2025

3 Monthly Dividend ETFs That Outperform SCHD and Pay You More Often

Part of the reason why the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is so popular is that it is almost unmatched when…
Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Just Cut Its Dividend. Time to Panic?
Rich Duprey | Jun 29, 2025

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Just Cut Its Dividend. Time to Panic?

SCHD’s Track Record and Recent Dividend Cut The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is a favorite among income-focused investors,…
5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold for a Lifetime of Passive Income
Rich Duprey | May 8, 2025

5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold for a Lifetime of Passive Income

Dividend stock investing offers a reliable path to passive income and long-term wealth creation, making it a cornerstone for many…
These 5 ETFs (SCHD, DIVO, QQQI, JEPQ, MSTY) Are Dividend Royalty
Vandita Jadeja | Jun 23, 2025

These 5 ETFs (SCHD, DIVO, QQQI, JEPQ, MSTY) Are Dividend Royalty

  When it comes to passive income investing, nothing fares better than exchange-traded funds. An ETF offers portfolio diversification, ownership…
2 Schwab ETFs to Buy in May to Generate Big Passive Income In Retirement
Rich Duprey | May 1, 2025

2 Schwab ETFs to Buy in May to Generate Big Passive Income In Retirement

Dividend stock investing offers retirees a dependable way to generate passive income, ensuring financial stability in a time when fixed…
DIVO, SPHD & PFF: 3 Monthly Dividend ETFs Perfect for Retirement Income
David Moadel | Sep 26, 2025

DIVO, SPHD & PFF: 3 Monthly Dividend ETFs Perfect for Retirement Income

At various stages of life, we can have different financial goals and this will mean owning different exchange traded funds…
These 5 Dividend ETFs (SCHD, DIVO, JEPQ, QQQI, SPYI) Are Portfolio Game-Changers
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Jun 17, 2025

These 5 Dividend ETFs (SCHD, DIVO, JEPQ, QQQI, SPYI) Are Portfolio Game-Changers

If you want to play it safe and you’re in it for the long term, you can’t go wrong with…

Top Gaining Stocks

Wells Fargo
WFC Vol: 26,605,862
+$6.37
+8.07%
$85.29
Builders FirstSource
BLDR Vol: 1,444,814
+$7.73
+6.40%
$128.44
Enphase Energy
ENPH Vol: 4,520,357
+$2.16
+6.20%
$36.98
Generac
GNRC Vol: 751,278
+$10.16
+5.84%
$184.28
KKR
KKR Vol: 4,278,501
+$6.27
+5.21%
$126.71

Top Losing Stocks

Arista Networks
ANET Vol: 9,508,322
-$7.70
5.22%
$139.75
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 5,368,799
-$4.68
3.94%
$114.18
Humana
HUM Vol: 2,014,356
-$9.92
3.66%
$261.08
NVIDIA
NVDA Vol: 155,523,026
-$6.53
3.47%
$181.79
Mosaic
MOS Vol: 3,417,407
-$0.88
2.82%
$30.12