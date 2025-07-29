Live: Royal Caribbean (RCL) Drops After Q2 Earnings

Live Updates
Conference call highlights from CEO
“We now expect adjusted earnings per share to grow 31% year-over-year.”
This is the headline revision: RCL is raising full-year EPS guidance after a second straight quarterly beat, reinforcing the company’s powerful earnings momentum heading into peak season.
“Net yield grew 5.2%, 70 basis points higher than our guidance… Load factor was 110%.”
Both pricing and occupancy outperformed, signaling sustained pricing power even as capacity grew. A 110% load factor means ships are sailing over double occupancy — a strong utilization signal.
“Bookings for Star of the Seas and Celebrity Excel are strong… early demand for Royal Beach Club Paradise Island has been incredibly strong.”
Premium experiences like new ships and private destinations are booking well — key proof that RCL’s “destination-led” strategy is paying off with higher-margin products.
“Nearly 50% of onboard purchases are now coming through the mobile app, compared to 1/3 at the end of 2023.”
This is an important commercial flywheel data point. Higher app engagement means more upsell opportunities, increased spend per guest, and improved margins — all digitally enabled.
“We remain on track to achieve our Perfecta targets… but our ambitions go well beyond.”
The reaffirmation of the 2027 Perfecta goals (20% EPS CAGR, high-teens ROIC) is notable, but the 2028 expansion narrative — including 7 new ships, Perfect Day Mexico, and Celebrity River — outlines a clear multi-year growth runway.
“Repeat bookings are meaningfully rising and cross-brand loyalty is accelerating… loyalty members spend 25% more per trip.”
This backs up a key structural tailwind: RCL’s loyalty flywheel is driving higher spend and brand stickiness, giving it pricing insulation in a highly competitive travel market.
Fleet Expansion and Capital Allocation
-
Utopia of the Seas successfully launched in July, adding premium short-haul capacity
-
CapEx remains in check; balance sheet leverage continues to fall
-
Management reiterated focus on investment-grade credit rating recovery
With strong free cash flow generation and elevated ROIC, RCL is managing its growth responsibly while also exploring return of capital discussions for 2026.
Royal Caribbean’s Q2 confirms it’s in a “goldilocks” demand zone: high occupancy, rising pricing, and a consumer increasingly focused on experiential travel. This marks the second consecutive quarter of material upward guidance revisions.
Yield, Load Factor, and Spend Per Guest All Hitting Record
-
Net yields grew 10.0% YoY in constant currency
-
Load factor came in at 110%, indicating more passengers per cabin than double occupancy
-
Onboard revenue per passenger exceeded pre-pandemic levels, driven by experiences, drink packages, and premium dining
The pricing power theme remains intact, especially for Caribbean and European itineraries.
Management Commentary: "In Full Growth Mode"
CEO Jason Liberty stated:
“We are benefiting from a powerful demand environment, record yields, and a consumer that is prioritizing experiences over goods… This sets the stage for 2025 to be our best year ever.”
Liberty emphasized that all brands—Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, and Silversea—are outperforming expectations and that ships across geographies are now at or above pre-pandemic pricing power.
Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) delivered a strong Q2, reporting adjusted EPS of $4.38, well above the $4.08 estimate, and revenue of $4.54B, which also topped expectations. Record load factors, robust demand for onboard experiences, and favorable pricing trends across all brands fueled the company’s outperformance. Management raised full-year guidance for a second time in 2025.
Despite the beat, the stock is dropping fast in pre-market trading, down over 6% so far.
|Metric
|Estimate
|Actual
|Result
|Revenue
|$4.45B
|$4.54B
|✅ Beat
|Adjusted EPS
|$4.08
|$4.38
|✅ Beat
|Load Factor
|~110% est.
|110%
|✅ In line
|Net Yields (CC)
|~9.5%
|10.0%
|✅ Beat
Guidance Raised Again for Full-Year 2025
Fueled by continued pricing strength and higher onboard spend, RCL raised its FY25 outlook:
-
FY25 Adj. EPS: Raised to $11.85–$12.15, up from $10.70–$10.90 previously
-
Net Yields: Expected to grow 9.0–9.5% YoY (CC)
-
Load Factor: Now expected to average 108%+ for the year
-
Q3 EPS: Guided to $3.90–$4.00 vs. $3.85 est.
The company also reiterated strong demand visibility into 2026 bookings.
