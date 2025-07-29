Live: Royal Caribbean (RCL) Drops After Q2 Earnings 247 Wall Street

Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) delivered a strong Q2, reporting adjusted EPS of $4.38, well above the $4.08 estimate, and revenue of $4.54B, which also topped expectations. Record load factors, robust demand for onboard experiences, and favorable pricing trends across all brands fueled the company’s outperformance. Management raised full-year guidance for a second time in 2025.

Despite the beat, the stock is dropping fast in pre-market trading, down over 6% so far.

Metric Estimate Actual Result Revenue $4.45B $4.54B ✅ Beat Adjusted EPS $4.08 $4.38 ✅ Beat Load Factor ~110% est. 110% ✅ In line Net Yields (CC) ~9.5% 10.0% ✅ Beat

Guidance Raised Again for Full-Year 2025

Fueled by continued pricing strength and higher onboard spend, RCL raised its FY25 outlook:

FY25 Adj. EPS: Raised to $11.85–$12.15, up from $10.70–$10.90 previously

Net Yields: Expected to grow 9.0–9.5% YoY (CC)

Load Factor: Now expected to average 108%+ for the year

Q3 EPS: Guided to $3.90–$4.00 vs. $3.85 est.

The company also reiterated strong demand visibility into 2026 bookings.

