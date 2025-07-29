Nasdaq Composite Live: Index to Hit New Highs Today Ajay Suresh / Wikimedia Commons

Key Points Tech giants like Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) soared by about $7.19 a share yesterday and are up another $2.80 in premarket trading.

Markets are also waiting to see if a deal can be made with China ahead of President Trump’s August 1 deadline.

Nasdaq futures are up about 108 points to 23,599 at the moment.

If it can open at that level, that’ll put the tech-heavy index at new all-time highs.

According to CNBC, “The moves come after the broad market index and the Nasdaq hit new all-time and closing highs during Monday’s trading session, just barely seeing gains. It was the 15th record close for the broad market index in 2025.”

Fueling momentum, tech giants like Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) soared by about $7.19 a share yesterday. Shares are up another $2.80 in premarket trading today. Helping, analysts at Bank of America just raised their price target on AMD to $200. The stock is also rising on news of a price increase for its Instinct MI350 chips.

In addition, there’s been excitement over the recent US-EU trade deal. Now, markets are waiting to see if a deal can be made with China. That’s ahead of President Trump’s August 1 deadline.

Plus, all eyes will be on the Federal Reserve, which is expected to leave interest rates as is. However, they’ll be listening to hints about a potential rate cut by September’s meeting. Friday will also be an important day, with the release of non-farm payroll numbers.

Goldman Sachs Reiterated a Buy Rating on Microsoft

Goldman Sachs says it’s bullish on Microsoft heading into earnings. “Microsoft is well-positioned to capitalize on this shift with a more capital-efficient and higher-margin recurring revenue model, just as it did during the on-prem to cloud transition,” as noted by CNBC.

Analysts at Oppenheimer just reiterated a Perform rating on Apple ahead of earnings, noting, “We take a neutral view into AAPL’s F3Q25 earnings. We expect investors to focus on the revenue outlook for F4Q25 after normalizing the potential FX tailwind, Services revenue growth, and the sales trend in Greater China.”

Citi analysts reiterated a buy rating on Coinbase, with a price target of $505 from $270. The firm noted the company has seen several catalysts recently. That includes the GENIUS Act, the House passage of the CLARITY Act, and its addition to the S&P 500 index.

Bank of America also reiterated a buy rating on Roblox, with a price target of $133. The firm sees an “extended runway for mid-20% growth as users worldwide adopt Roblox’s Metaverse, in a virtuous cycle that will draw developers, brands, and merchants to the platform,” as also quoted by CNBC.

