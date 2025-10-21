Analysts Are Pounding the Table Over AAPL, TSLA, AVGO, META, NVDA

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

The broad markets are mixed to kick off trading today.

S&P 500 down -0.10%

Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.13%

Nasdaq down -0.30%

Despite the trade war and one of the longest government shutdowns in history, markets are shrugging it all off in favor of market highs and enthusiasm over earnings season. Fueling momentum, analysts are still pounding the table over some of the market’s hottest stocks.

Today’s Upgrades

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) just hit a record high on strong iPhone 17 sales and more upgrades.

Goldman Sachs, which has a buy rating on Apple, raised its price target to $279 from $266. “Into F2026, we expect continued strength in iPhone demand, supported by both U.S. carrier competition and continued form factor changes with the expected launch of the iPhone 18 foldable,” added the firm, as quoted by CNBC.

Wells Fargo, which has an overweight rating on Apple, raised its price target to $290 from $240.

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were just upgraded to overweight by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm is bullish on the stock ahead of the earnings.

The firm added, “Above all, we will be focusing on Elon’s commentary, particularly updates on the timing of several upcoming key material potential near-term catalysts, including: continued rollout of Robotaxi in Texas and California, ramp up of the Model 3/Y standard (lower-cost vehicle), FSD adoption in China and Europe, launch of the cybercab in 2026, and an update on the timeline for its humanoid Optimus Bot,” as quoted by CNBC.

Analysts at Mizuho just reiterated an outperform rating on Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), with a price target of $435 a share. As quoted by CNBC, the firm noted, “Reiterate AVGO at Outperform, raise PT to $435 (prior: $430), 42.7x our C26E P/E as we note AVGO now potentially with 5 Hyperscale ASIC customers (out of a possible ~7), as it continues to see its TAM/share expand with leadership in the AI ASIC market.”

Analysts at Bank of America just reiterated a buy rating on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) ahead of earnings this month. The firm noted, “Meta is an investment in increasing social and mobile Internet usage, and also offers exposure to the increasing use of AI/ML technology and potential long-term Metaverse opportunity.”

Mizuho analysts also reiterated an outperform rating on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

“We see NVDA remaining the leader in the AI training and inference chips for Data Center applications (we estimate >95% share today), which we believe is growing at ~60% CAGR to >$500B by 2028E,” said the firm, as also quoted by CNBC.