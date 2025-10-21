S&P 500
6,746.80
-0.06%
Dow Jones
47,074.00
+0.59%
Nasdaq 100
25,135.30
-0.23%
Russell 2000
2,495.98
-0.34%
FTSE 100
9,437.30
-0.10%
Nikkei 225
49,470.50
-0.47%
Stock Market Live October 21: S&P 500 (VOO) at All Time Highs on Strong Earnings
Home > Investing > Analysts Are Pounding the Table Over AAPL, TSLA, AVGO, META, NVDA

Investing

Analysts Are Pounding the Table Over AAPL, TSLA, AVGO, META, NVDA

Analysts Are Pounding the Table Over AAPL, TSLA, AVGO, META, NVDA
By Ian Cooper
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • Despite the trade war and one of the longest government shutdowns in history, markets are shrugging it all off in favor of higher highs.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)

The broad markets are mixed to kick off trading today.

S&P 500 down -0.10%
Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.13%
Nasdaq down -0.30%

Despite the trade war and one of the longest government shutdowns in history, markets are shrugging it all off in favor of market highs and enthusiasm over earnings season. Fueling momentum, analysts are still pounding the table over some of the market’s hottest stocks.

Today’s Upgrades

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) just hit a record high on strong iPhone 17 sales and more upgrades.

Goldman Sachs, which has a buy rating on Apple, raised its price target to $279 from $266. “Into F2026, we expect continued strength in iPhone demand, supported by both U.S. carrier competition and continued form factor changes with the expected launch of the iPhone 18 foldable,” added the firm, as quoted by CNBC.

Wells Fargo, which has an overweight rating on Apple, raised its price target to $290 from $240.

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were just upgraded to overweight by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm is bullish on the stock ahead of the earnings.

 

The firm added, “Above all, we will be focusing on Elon’s commentary, particularly updates on the timing of several upcoming key material potential near-term catalysts, including: continued rollout of Robotaxi in Texas and California, ramp up of the Model 3/Y standard (lower-cost vehicle), FSD adoption in China and Europe, launch of the cybercab in 2026, and an update on the timeline for its humanoid Optimus Bot,” as quoted by CNBC.

Analysts at Mizuho just reiterated an outperform rating on Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), with a price target of $435 a share. As quoted by CNBC, the firm noted, “Reiterate AVGO at Outperform, raise PT to $435 (prior: $430), 42.7x our C26E P/E as we note AVGO now potentially with 5 Hyperscale ASIC customers (out of a possible ~7), as it continues to see its TAM/share expand with leadership in the AI ASIC market.”

Analysts at Bank of America just reiterated a buy rating on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) ahead of earnings this month. The firm noted, “Meta is an investment in increasing social and mobile Internet usage, and also offers exposure to the increasing use of AI/ML technology and potential long-term Metaverse opportunity.”

Mizuho analysts also reiterated an outperform rating on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

“We see NVDA remaining the leader in the AI training and inference chips for Data Center applications (we estimate >95% share today), which we believe is growing at ~60% CAGR to >$500B by 2028E,” said the firm, as also quoted by CNBC.

The image featured for this article is © 24/7 Wall St.

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Battle of the $100 Billion Deals: AMD & NVIDIA Both Pin Strategy Hopes on OpenAI

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 20, 2025

Battle of the $100 Billion Deals: AMD & NVIDIA Both Pin Strategy Hopes on OpenAI
NVIDIA’s $100 Billion OpenAI Deal In Focus: Are We In an AI Bubble?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 19, 2025

NVIDIA’s $100 Billion OpenAI Deal In Focus: Are We In an AI Bubble?

Continue Reading

Here Are Analysts Biggest Calls of the Day: NVDA, AAPL, TSLA, NFLX
Ian Cooper | Oct 20, 2025

Here Are Analysts Biggest Calls of the Day: NVDA, AAPL, TSLA, NFLX

Even with the trade war and a high likelihood that the government won’t open until after Thanksgiving, markets are still…
Stock Market Live October 21: S&P 500 (VOO) at All Time Highs on Strong Earnings
Ian Cooper | Oct 21, 2025

Stock Market Live October 21: S&P 500 (VOO) at All Time Highs on Strong Earnings

Live Updates Live Coverage Updates appear automatically as they are published. Get The Best Apple Live Earnings Coverage Like This…
Wall Street Analysts Just Upgraded These Five Stocks
Ian Cooper | Oct 9, 2025

Wall Street Analysts Just Upgraded These Five Stocks

Analysts are doubling down on market leaders, with fresh upgrades for Nvidia, AMD, Walmart, Amazon, and Broadcom. Firms like Cantor…
Major Wall Street Firms Upgrade AMD, Oracle, Baidu And NVIDIA
Ian Cooper | Oct 10, 2025

Major Wall Street Firms Upgrade AMD, Oracle, Baidu And NVIDIA

Analysts are getting even more bullish on market leaders, with more upgrades for NVIDIA and AMD. Firms like Morgan Stanley,…
Wall Street Analysts Just Upgraded These Five Stocks: DASH, AMD, WMG, META, PANW
Ian Cooper | Oct 14, 2025

Wall Street Analysts Just Upgraded These Five Stocks: DASH, AMD, WMG, META, PANW

Markets may be slipping on trade war fears, but analysts are still very bullish on some of the market’s hottest…
Analysts Aren’t Buying into AI Bubble Fears — Instead, They’re Even More Bullish
Ian Cooper | Oct 17, 2025

Analysts Aren’t Buying into AI Bubble Fears — Instead, They’re Even More Bullish

Between the Trump administration’s ongoing trade war, the federal government shutdown and now regional banks disclosing issues with bad and…
Wall Street Analysts Just Upgraded These Five Stocks: AMZN, WMT, AMD, META, PANW
Ian Cooper | Oct 13, 2025

Wall Street Analysts Just Upgraded These Five Stocks: AMZN, WMT, AMD, META, PANW

Analysts are still doubling down on market leaders, with fresh upgrades for Advanced Micro Devices, Walmart, Amazon, and Meta Platforms.…
Here are Some of Today’s Biggest Analyst Calls
Ian Cooper | Aug 7, 2025

Here are Some of Today’s Biggest Analyst Calls

Goldman Sachs just raised its price target on Nvidia to $200 from $185, with a buy rating. As noted by…
Here are Some of Today’s Biggest Analyst Calls
Ian Cooper | Aug 8, 2025

Here are Some of Today’s Biggest Analyst Calls

Analysts at Bank of America see substantial upside for LegalZoom (LZ). The firm just upgraded the stock to a buy…

Top Gaining Stocks

General Motors
GM Vol: 24,205,867
+$8.97
+15.46%
$66.97
Warner Bros Discovery
WBD Vol: 41,343,135
+$1.98
+10.81%
$20.30
Halliburton
HAL Vol: 17,000,003
+$1.94
+8.58%
$24.56
Gartner
IT Vol: 446,748
+$20.33
+8.49%
$259.81
Danaher
DHR Vol: 5,963,279
+$15.99
+7.67%
$224.38

Top Losing Stocks

Newmont
NEM Vol: 8,320,884
-$9.12
9.61%
$85.77
Philip Morris International
PM Vol: 10,312,048
-$11.96
7.57%
$146.10
Quest Diagnostics
DGX Vol: 1,106,467
-$9.25
4.86%
$181.16
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 1,027,277
-$3.91
4.06%
$92.24
Vistra
VST Vol: 2,196,175
-$7.73
3.98%
$186.51