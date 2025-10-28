S&P 500
6,906.40
+0.26%
Dow Jones
47,938.60
+0.67%
Nasdaq 100
26,040.20
+0.58%
Russell 2000
2,521.18
-0.18%
FTSE 100
9,715.80
+0.34%
Nikkei 225
50,813.20
+0.46%
Stock Market Live October 28: S&P 500 (SPY) at Record Highs Above 6,800
Home > Investing > Wall Street is Pounding the Table Over AAPL, AMZN, QCOM, GFI, MSFT

Investing

Wall Street is Pounding the Table Over AAPL, AMZN, QCOM, GFI, MSFT

Wall Street is Pounding the Table Over AAPL, AMZN, QCOM, GFI, MSFT
By Ian Cooper
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

With solid earnings, cooling inflation, the potential for interest rate cuts, and hopes for a truce between the U.S. and China, there’s not much stopping upside potential.

Helping, analysts are incredibly bullish.

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL): Analysts at Baird just reiterated an outperform rating on Apple ahead of earnings, raising its price target to $280 from $230 a share. The firm expects Apple to post solid earnings and guidance. It’s also pleased with the latest iPhone 17.

Wall Street has an average price target of $260.40 on Apple.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN): Analysts at UBS reiterated a buy rating on Amazon ahead of earnings. The firm has a price target of $279, which is up from its previous target of $271.

Analysts at KeyBanc Capital say Amazon should benefit from the AI boom. The analysts say Amazon’s AWS is still growing strong. It also believes that the ramp of gigawatt data center clusters and customers like Anthropic are potential drivers of revenue acceleration into 2026. The analysts have an overweight rating on AMZN with a $300 price target.

Wall Street has an average price target of $269.03.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM): Analysts at Bank of America reiterated a buy on Qualcomm ahead of earnings next week. The QCOM stock exploded yesterday after announcing AI processors that will compete with AMD and Nvidia. The AI chips are a massive shift for QCOM, which has focused on semiconductors for wireless and mobile devices.

Wall Street has an average price target of $185.77 on QCOM.

Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI): Analysts at Citi just initiated a buy rating on Gold Fields, with a price target of $50 a share. While the stock exploded higher to rate, the firm believes it could race even higher. “It accounts for only 2% of global gold production and is well placed to benefit from the scarcity of large listed gold miners in rising gold price environment,” they said, as quoted by CNBC. “With production relatively balanced across four continents (Australia, Africa, and Americas), the risk from adverse jurisdictional/geopolitical events is diversified.”

Wall Street has an average price target of $43 on GFI.

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT): Evercore ISI just reiterated an outperform rating on MSFT, as the tech giant heads into earnings. The firm believes MSFT’s capex growth will be healthy and “reflect tight capacity for AI infrastructure,” as noted by CNBC.

Wall Street has an average price target of $630.28 on MSFT.

The image featured for this article is © ene / Shutterstock.com

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Cadence Down 1% After Reporting Q3 Earning: Here’s What You Need to Know

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 27, 2025

Cadence Down 1% After Reporting Q3 Earning: Here’s What You Need to Know
Celestica Up 9% After Hours – Here’s The One Thing You Need to Know

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 27, 2025

Celestica Up 9% After Hours – Here’s The One Thing You Need to Know

Continue Reading

Stock Market Live October 28: S&P 500 (SPY) at Record Highs Above 6,800
Ian Cooper | Oct 28, 2025

Stock Market Live October 28: S&P 500 (SPY) at Record Highs Above 6,800

Live Updates Live Coverage Updates appear automatically as they are published. Get The Best Apple Live Earnings Coverage Like This…
Wall Street Is Pounding the Drum on These Stocks Today: INTC, AMZN, COIN, MSFT, NVDA
Ian Cooper | Oct 24, 2025

Wall Street Is Pounding the Drum on These Stocks Today: INTC, AMZN, COIN, MSFT, NVDA

The major indices could see higher highs, especially with inflation cooler than expected. In fact, CPI, or the consumer price…
Stock Market Live October 27: S&P 500 (SPY) Racing Higher on Potential Trade War Truce
Ian Cooper | Oct 27, 2025

Stock Market Live October 27: S&P 500 (SPY) Racing Higher on Potential Trade War Truce

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Apple Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders,…
Wall Street Analysts Just Upgraded These Five Stocks
Ian Cooper | Oct 9, 2025

Wall Street Analysts Just Upgraded These Five Stocks

Analysts are doubling down on market leaders, with fresh upgrades for Nvidia, AMD, Walmart, Amazon, and Broadcom. Firms like Cantor…
Nasdaq Composite Live: Market Gains Momentum on US-EU Trade Deal
Ian Cooper | Jul 28, 2025

Nasdaq Composite Live: Market Gains Momentum on US-EU Trade Deal

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Apple Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders,…
Wall Street is Pounding the Table Over HON, GOOG, AAPL, MSFT, BKNG, and TSLA
Ian Cooper | Oct 27, 2025

Wall Street is Pounding the Table Over HON, GOOG, AAPL, MSFT, BKNG, and TSLA

Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon are all set to post earnings this week. Plus, the Federal Reserve is expected…
Wall Street Analysts Just Upgraded These Five Stocks: AMZN, WMT, AMD, META, PANW
Ian Cooper | Oct 13, 2025

Wall Street Analysts Just Upgraded These Five Stocks: AMZN, WMT, AMD, META, PANW

Analysts are still doubling down on market leaders, with fresh upgrades for Advanced Micro Devices, Walmart, Amazon, and Meta Platforms.…
Analysts Are Pounding the Table Over AAPL, TSLA, AVGO, META, NVDA
Ian Cooper | Oct 21, 2025

Analysts Are Pounding the Table Over AAPL, TSLA, AVGO, META, NVDA

The broad markets are mixed to kick off trading today. S&P 500 down -0.10% Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.13%…
Here’s are Some of Wednesday’s Biggest Analyst Calls: NFLX, DELL, APP AMZN
Ian Cooper | Oct 22, 2025

Here’s are Some of Wednesday’s Biggest Analyst Calls: NFLX, DELL, APP AMZN

After another record session, markets are little changed. At the moment, the Dow is down about five points. The S&P…

Top Gaining Stocks

Skyworks Solutions
SWKS Vol: 7,383,660
+$8.99
+11.85%
$84.83
Regeneron
REGN Vol: 1,265,916
+$53.20
+9.09%
$638.51
PayPal
PYPL Vol: 63,561,378
+$5.90
+8.40%
$76.15
United Parcel Service
UPS Vol: 21,932,901
+$7.18
+8.04%
$96.40
MSCI
MSCI Vol: 759,489
+$40.75
+7.45%
$587.61

Top Losing Stocks

-$13.63
17.50%
$64.25
Zebra Technologies
ZBRA Vol: 1,779,117
-$50.35
16.21%
$260.22
Everest Group
EG Vol: 900,814
-$33.36
9.70%
$310.63
Royal Caribbean Cruises
RCL Vol: 5,820,708
-$30.45
9.51%
$289.81
F5
FFIV Vol: 1,795,876
-$22.93
7.90%
$267.48