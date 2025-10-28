Wall Street is Pounding the Table Over AAPL, AMZN, QCOM, GFI, MSFT

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

With solid earnings, cooling inflation, the potential for interest rate cuts, and hopes for a truce between the U.S. and China, there’s not much stopping upside potential.

Helping, analysts are incredibly bullish.

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL): Analysts at Baird just reiterated an outperform rating on Apple ahead of earnings, raising its price target to $280 from $230 a share. The firm expects Apple to post solid earnings and guidance. It’s also pleased with the latest iPhone 17.

Wall Street has an average price target of $260.40 on Apple.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN): Analysts at UBS reiterated a buy rating on Amazon ahead of earnings. The firm has a price target of $279, which is up from its previous target of $271.

Analysts at KeyBanc Capital say Amazon should benefit from the AI boom. The analysts say Amazon’s AWS is still growing strong. It also believes that the ramp of gigawatt data center clusters and customers like Anthropic are potential drivers of revenue acceleration into 2026. The analysts have an overweight rating on AMZN with a $300 price target.

Wall Street has an average price target of $269.03.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM): Analysts at Bank of America reiterated a buy on Qualcomm ahead of earnings next week. The QCOM stock exploded yesterday after announcing AI processors that will compete with AMD and Nvidia. The AI chips are a massive shift for QCOM, which has focused on semiconductors for wireless and mobile devices.

Wall Street has an average price target of $185.77 on QCOM.

Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI): Analysts at Citi just initiated a buy rating on Gold Fields, with a price target of $50 a share. While the stock exploded higher to rate, the firm believes it could race even higher. “It accounts for only 2% of global gold production and is well placed to benefit from the scarcity of large listed gold miners in rising gold price environment,” they said, as quoted by CNBC. “With production relatively balanced across four continents (Australia, Africa, and Americas), the risk from adverse jurisdictional/geopolitical events is diversified.”

Wall Street has an average price target of $43 on GFI.

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT): Evercore ISI just reiterated an outperform rating on MSFT, as the tech giant heads into earnings. The firm believes MSFT’s capex growth will be healthy and “reflect tight capacity for AI infrastructure,” as noted by CNBC.

Wall Street has an average price target of $630.28 on MSFT.