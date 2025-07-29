Trump’s Big, Beautiful Bill Hands AI Stocks Like NVIDIA & Meta Platforms a Powerful Catalyst

Get More AI Stock Ideas Now: Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better. Click here to learn more.

In a recent episode of the AI Investor Podcast (embedded above), host Austin Smith and technology analyst Eric Bleeker discussed the implications of the Big Beautiful Bill on the tech industry, particularly regarding artificial intelligence and domestic manufacturing.

The conversation highlighted a significant change in the tax code that allows companies to fully expense their research and development costs within a single year, rather than amortizing them over five years. This shift is expected to provide a substantial financial boost to major tech companies, potentially influencing their hiring and investment strategies.

Bleeker elaborated on how this new tax structure could serve as a powerful incentive for companies to relocate their operations back to the United States. He pointed to the aggressive expansion plans of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) in Arizona and NVIDIA‘s (Nasdaq: NVDA) strategic moves to enhance its supercomputer supply chain domestically. In addition, companies like Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: META) that are hiring aggressively for AI research are now incentivized to move that research back to the United States, as they can use research amortization to significantly reduce their tax bill.

The discussion also touched on investment opportunities in companies that are poised to benefit from these changes, with some stocks already experiencing significant gains. One stock that Bleeker thinks has a lot to gain is Emcor Group (NYSE: EME), which benefits from domestic advanced manufacturing and the growth of new energy to power AI data centers.

Bleeker emphasized that the evolving landscape of U.S. high-tech manufacturing presents dynamic investment prospects that could unfold over the next few years.

