2 Stocks to Play AI's Insane Need for New Power: American Superconductor & Power Solutions International

Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better. Click here to learn more.

Another stock that could be an attractive purchase is Power Solutions International (Nasdaq: PSIX). The company has seen earnings soar far in advance of revenue as AI data centers have created rabid demand for the company’s diverse portfolio of engines.

One buy suggestion is American Superconductor (Nasdaq: AMSC). The company specializes in High-Temperature Superconductors, which are extremely efficient and have high reliability. Those are both qualities that are extremely attractive to companies building massive data centers.

In the most recent episode of the AI Investor Podcast, we analyzed stocks that could be the biggest winners solving the energy bottleneck in America as AI data centers take off.

In a recent AI Investor Podcast discussion, hosts Austin and Eric Bleeker dived into the pressing issue of the global power bottleneck, particularly as it relates to the burgeoning demands of artificial intelligence.

Eric highlighted that while the trend may seem less exciting, it represents a critical challenge that requires urgent attention and investment in grid infrastructure. He noted that the U.S. has not significantly expanded its power grid since the mid-1970s, creating a substantial gap that needs to be addressed.

During the conversation, Eric pointed out key investment opportunities arising from this trend, particularly in companies like GE Vernova, which has seen its stock soar by 92% this year due to increased demand for gas turbines.

He also discussed American Superconductor (Nasdaq: AMSC), which specializes in high-temperature superconductors, and Power Solutions International (Nasdaq: PSIX), a more speculative investment that has shown impressive EPS growth. Eric’s insights underscore the potential for investors to capitalize on the evolving energy landscape, especially as the need for reliable power solutions becomes increasingly critical.

Get More AI Stock Ideas

If you’re on the hunt for more AI stock ideas, check out the latest episode of 24/7 Wall St.’s AI Investor Podcast.

Each week we break down the biggest news in the AI space and invest $500,000 in our favorite AI ideas. The best part? You can subscribe and follow along with what we expect to be the biggest trend in technology history for free. You can listen to the latest episode (where we breakdown AI’s insane need for new energy) in either Spotify or Apple Podcast below.