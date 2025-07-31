Live: Will Coinbase (COIN) Post a Big Earnings Beat After Hours? Canva

Key Points Coinbase reports earnings after the bell today.

Here’s a look at Wall Street consensus: Revenue: $1.594 billion Adjusted EPS: $1.49 EPS (GAAP): $1.51 Free Cash Flow: $525.5 million

To receive updates once Coinbase’s earnings go live, simply leave this page open and new updates will automatically post. We expect to post a flurry of news and analysis once Coinbase reports after the bell.

Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN) reports earnings after the bell tonight. The ‘tea leaves’ look good headed into the company’s Q2 earnings. Robinhood (Nasdaq: HOOD) delivered excellent earnings last night, although the stock is flat today because its run up so much this year.

Then there’s the price and interest in cryptocurrencies themself. Bitcoin remains at all-time highs while investors have piled into XRP and many altcoins are seeing record highs.

With that, let’s look at what Coinbase delivered when they last reported earnings.

A Look Back at Coinbase’s First Quarter Earnings

Coinbase last reported earnings on May 8th. The stock soared in the days following its earnings and is now up 86% since. Here’s what they reported:

COIN | Coinbase Global, Inc. Q1’25 Earnings Highlights:

Diluted EPS: $0.24 ✅; DOWN -95% YoY

$0.24 ✅; DOWN -95% YoY Revenue: $2.0B [✅]; DOWN -10% QoQ

$2.0B [✅]; DOWN -10% QoQ Net Income: $66M [✅]; DOWN -94% YoY

$66M [✅]; DOWN -94% YoY Adjusted Net Income: $527M;

$527M; Adjusted EBITDA: $930M; DOWN -8% YoY

$930M; DOWN -8% YoY Total Operating Expenses: $1.3B; UP +7% QoQ

$1.3B; UP +7% QoQ Total Transaction Revenue: $1.3B; DOWN -19% QoQ

$1.3B; DOWN -19% QoQ Subscription and Services Revenue: $698M; UP +9% QoQ

$698M; UP +9% QoQ Average USDC Held in Coinbase Products: $12.3B; UP +49% QoQ

$12.3B; UP +49% QoQ Total USD Resources: $9.9B; UP +7% QoQ

Q1’25 Outlook:

Subscription and Services Revenue: $600-$680M [✅] We anticipate Q/Q growth in stablecoin revenue to be more than offset by a decline in blockchain rewards revenue due to lower asset prices. Transaction expenses are expected to be in the mid-teens as a percentage of net revenue.

$600-$680M [✅]

Q1 Segment Performance:

Transaction Revenue – Consumer: $1.1B; DOWN -19% QoQ

$1.1B; DOWN -19% QoQ Transaction Revenue – Institutional: $99M; DOWN -30% QoQ

$99M; DOWN -30% QoQ Other Transaction Revenue: $68M; FLAT QoQ

$68M; FLAT QoQ Subscription and Services Revenue – Stablecoin: $298M; UP +32% QoQ

$298M; UP +32% QoQ Subscription and Services Revenue – Blockchain Rewards: $197M; DOWN -9% QoQ

$197M; DOWN -9% QoQ Subscription and Services Revenue – Other: $141M; UP +5% QoQ

Other Key Q1 Metrics:

Adj. Operating Income: $705.8M

$705.8M Adj. Operating Expenses: $1.3B

$1.3B Effective Tax Rate: 20% (vs. 22% YoY)

20% (vs. 22% YoY) Full-Time Employees: 3,959; UP +5% QoQ

CEO Commentary:

Brian Armstrong: “We had strong Q1 results, gained market share, and generated $2.0 billion in revenue, $66 million in net income, and $930 million of Adjusted EBITDA. Our focus remains on expanding real-world crypto utility and strengthening our trading platform.”

CFO Commentary:

Aisha Evans: “Our balance sheet strengthened, ending Q1 with $9.9 billion in $USD resources. We are committed to maintaining financial discipline while investing in our long-term growth strategy.”

Strategic Updates:

Coinbase announced the acquisition of Sentillia B.V. (Deribit) for approximately $2.9 billion, which is expected to enhance profitability and diversify trading revenues.

Coinbase secured critical registrations in Argentina and India, expanding its global presence and market share.

New offerings like Bitcoin-backed USDC loans and enhancements to Coinbase One are driving customer engagement and utility.

