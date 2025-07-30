Live Earnings: Will Robinhood (HOOD) Blow Out Earnings Today?

Key Points
Robinhood shares are up an astounding 162% year-to-date headed into today’s Q2 earnings.
Wall Street expects the company to report:
Revenue: $931 million
Adjusted EPS: $.35
Free Cash Flow: $291.5 million
We’ll be updating this live blog throughout the trading day and then post a flurry of news and analysis immediately after Robinhood reports. To get updates on why Robinhood shares are moving after hours, simply keep this page open and new updates will automatically load.
Live Updates
What Wall Street is Saying Before Robinhood's Earnings
On July 1st KeyBanc raised their price target on Robinhood from $60 to $110 and maintained an overweight rating on shares.
The first is most impressed by Robinhood’s introduction of toekenized equities for European users and an expanded geographic footprint for crypto trading.
KeyBanc seeing significant TAM expansion from Robinhood’s recent product launches.
What Does Wall Street Expect from Robinhood in Q2?
We already detailed what Robinhood reported in Q1, so let’s take a look at what Wall Street expects them to report this quarter.
What Wall Street Expects from Robinhood’s Q2
- Revenue: $913.3 million
- Adjusted EPS: $.35
- Free Cash Flow: $253.5 million
Robinhood’s forward guidance has been centered around operating expenses in the past, but Wall Street currently expects the third quarter to be relatively flat.
Wall Street Expectations for Robinhood’s Q3
- Revenue: $931 million
- Adjusted EPS: $.35
- Free Cash Flow: $291.5 million
Any commentary from Robinhood that could cause Wall Street to take up expectations for next quarter could likely lead to more share growth in the coming weeks.
It’s important to note that we’ve seen many stocks this earnings season that had seen strong share gains into earnings fall even after surpassing earnings. With Robinhood shares up 162% so far this year, the company will likely need to surpass expectations by a healthy margin for shares to ‘pop’ after hours tonight.
Shares of Robinhood (Nasdaq: HOOD) have been on absolute fire recently. Shares are up 162% so far in 2025, and 387% in the past year. In fact, shares of Robinhood now trade for more than 10X what they were worth in late 2023!
After the bell tonight Robinhood reports its second-quarter earnings. After such a furious rally, what will Robinhood need to report to keep investors happy? We’ll preview earnings and also continue updating this new live blog with news and analysis the moment Robinhood’s earnings hit after 4 p.m. ET today.
All you have to do is simply leave this tab open and new updates will automatically appear.
Before we take a deeper look at what Wall Street expects today, let’s look at what Robinhood reported last quarter.
A Look Back at Robinhood’s First Quarter
Robinhood last reported earnings on April 30th. Shares closed down the day following earnings but have rallied strongly since then. Here’s what the company reported:
- Robinhood Markets reported a strong financial performance for Q1 2025, with revenues increasing by 50% year-over-year to $927 million.
- The company achieved a net income of $336 million, marking a 114% increase from the previous year, and a diluted EPS of $0.37, up 106% year-over-year.
- The growth was driven by a significant rise in transaction-based revenues, particularly in cryptocurrencies, options, and equities.
- Robinhood also reported record net deposits of $18 billion and an increase in Robinhood Gold subscribers to 3.2 million.
- The company expanded its share repurchase authorization by $500 million to $1.5 billion, reflecting confidence in its financial strength and growth prospects.
- Additionally, Robinhood completed the acquisition of TradePMR and announced new product initiatives, including Robinhood Strategies, Banking, and Cortex, aimed at enhancing customer engagement and expanding its financial ecosystem.
It’s worth noting that rivals like Charles Schwab and Interactive Brokers have already reported strong earnings in recent weeks. With equities and crypto rallying, the wind is at Robinhood’s back, and its expected their business gained momentum throughout the second quarter.
