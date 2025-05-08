Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN) Earnings Live: Coinbase Q1 in Focus 24/7 wall Street

Key Points Crypto trading volumes rebound alongside ETF flows and market momentum.

Base network drives developer traction and Layer 2 transaction growth.

Subscription and services revenue improves overall margin stability.

Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN) enters earnings day riding high on a wave of crypto optimism — but also facing elevated expectations. The company has been a major beneficiary of resurgent crypto asset prices, a flood of spot Bitcoin ETF inflows, and a friendlier regulatory tone out of Washington. At the same time, increased scrutiny from institutions, shifting trading volumes, and new competition in custody and derivatives keep the execution bar high.

For Q1, investors are watching closely for signs that Coinbase is converting macro tailwinds into real revenue gains across trading, stablecoins, and subscription services. CFO Alesia Haas has been vocal about the upside potential in derivatives and international expansion, while CEO Brian Armstrong continues to push Coinbase deeper into L2 infrastructure and tokenized finance.

Consensus calls for relatively flat revenue near $1.37 billion, but with volatility ticking higher and regulatory clarity improving, bulls are looking for meaningful beats and bullish full-year commentary.

Keep checking back — we’ll add coverage and updates throughout the day.

