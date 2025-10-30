Live: Complete Coinbase Earnings Coverage

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points Coinbase reports Q3 results after the close, with Wall Street expecting a sharp rebound in EPS from last year’s crypto slowdown.

Analysts see revenue up roughly 50% year over year as trading volumes and custody fees remain strong.

Live Updates Live Coverage Updates appear automatically as they are published. Get The Best Coinbase Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on Coinbase, market updates, and brand-new stock recommendations delivered directly to your inbox. Oct 30, 2025 3:49 PM Live Live Popular prediction market Polymarket currently assigns Coinbase Global (COIN) a 74% chance of beating quarterly earnings, down 1 percentage point in the past day. Coinbase heads into tonight’s report with optimism high and expectations higher. The stock trades near $337 after a volatile October, supported by Bitcoin’s rally and improving institutional inflows. Shares are up roughly 30% year to date, reflecting investor confidence in the company’s operating leverage as crypto adoption accelerates. Wall Street expects Q3 revenue of $1.81 billion and EPS of $1.10, representing 50% and 321% year-over-year growth, respectively. Those estimates follow a standout Q2 where Coinbase posted EPS of $5.14 versus $1.51 expected, a 240% upside surprise driven by trading activity and tight expense control.

Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN) heads into tonight’s earnings report with optimism high and expectations higher. The stock trades near $337 after a volatile October, supported by Bitcoin’s rally and improving institutional inflows. Shares are up about 30% year to date, signaling renewed faith in the company’s operating leverage as crypto adoption accelerates.

The Q2 blowout changed the narrative. Coinbase reported EPS of $5.14 versus $1.51 expected, a 240% upside surprise, driven by surging trading activity and disciplined expense control. That quarter reinforced the idea that Coinbase’s profitability can expand dramatically when crypto markets awaken. Now, investors want proof that those gains are sustainable as volumes moderated through September.

Consensus Estimates for Q3 2025

Metric Estimate YoY Change Revenue (Q3 2025) $1.81 B +50.0% EPS (Q3 2025) $1.10 +320.7% FY 2025 Revenue $7.40 B +12.8% FY 2025 EPS $7.83 –16.6% FY 2026 Revenue $8.46 B +14.3% FY 2026 EPS $7.27 +1.6%

While year-over-year comparisons look impressive, analysts expect full-year earnings to normalize following an exceptional 2024. Growth in recurring, less volatile service revenue remains key to multiple expansion.

Key Areas to Watch

1. Transaction Revenue Stability- Last quarter’s surge in trading fees fueled the record beat. A sharp drop-off could signal that retail enthusiasm is cooling faster than expected.

2. Institutional and Custody Growth- Coinbase continues to deepen relationships with ETF issuers and corporates. Updates on custody flows or new institutional partnerships could set the tone for 2026 earnings visibility.

3. Subscription and Services Expansion- Non-trading revenue grew nearly 30% sequentially in Q2, driven by staking and USDC yield income. Investors want confirmation that this diversification trend is holding.

4. Regulatory and Legal Developments- Progress in the SEC lawsuit or new global licensing wins would remove overhangs and broaden Coinbase’s operating reach.

5. Operating Expense Discipline- Management’s cost controls were a major driver of the Q2 beat. Maintaining that discipline could preserve margins even if trading softens.