Live: Complete Coinbase Earnings Coverage

Key Points
Coinbase reports Q3 results after the close, with Wall Street expecting a sharp rebound in EPS from last year’s crypto slowdown.
Analysts see revenue up roughly 50% year over year as trading volumes and custody fees remain strong.
Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better; learn more here.
Final Takeaway
Coinbase’s Q3 earnings reinforces its positioning as the emerging “financial super-app” for crypto. Derivatives integration, custody dominance, and stablecoin flywheel offer durable revenue drivers even as trading moderates. Earnings power is now anchored by a recurring revenue base rather than market beta.
Management Commentary
“We’re progressing toward the Everything Exchange vision and scaling payments by advancing stablecoin adoption with USDC.” — Coinbase Shareholder Letter, p. 1
Management reiterated its structural push beyond trading toward payments, custody, and derivatives — framing Coinbase as the bridge between traditional finance and on-chain economies. The tone remains bullish on policy clarity and institutional adoption.
Coinbase Up After Earnings, What You Need to Know
Coinbase turned in another robust print, extending its streak of profitable quarters despite a calmer trading environment. Net income reached $433 million, Adjusted EBITDA hit $801 million, and the company reaffirmed its ability to convert crypto volatility into margin leverage. With strong stablecoin inflows, record custody balances, and derivatives scaling post-Deribit, Coinbase’s “Everything Exchange” strategy is clearly gaining traction.
Metric
Actual
Estimate
QoQ / YoY
Beat / Miss
Revenue
$1.79 B
$1.81 B (est.)
+26% YoY / +26% QoQ
Inline
EPS (Diluted)
$1.50
$1.10 (est.)
+436% YoY / –71% QoQ
Beat
Adj. EBITDA
$801 M (45% margin)
~$720 M (est.)
+57% YoY
Beat
Net Income
$433 M
$350 M (est.)
+474% YoY
Beat
Revenue momentum should persist into Q4 with continued USDC expansion and institutional engagement offsetting lower trading spreads. Expense growth reflects integration of Deribit and incremental product investments but remains well-controlled.
Metric
Q4 2025 Guidance
Prior Q3 Guide
Consensus
Direction
Subscription & Services Revenue
$710 – $790 M
$665 – $745 M
~$730 M
📈 Raised
Tech + G&A Expenses
$925 – $975 M
$810 – $860 M
—
📉 Higher (cost growth from Deribit/Echo)
Sales & Marketing Expenses
$215 – $315 M
$190 – $290 M
—
⚖️ Flat range
Transaction Revenue (October run-rate)
≈ $385 M
—
—
⚖️ Steady
Prediction Markets Has Coinbase with a 74% Chance of Beating Earnings
Popular prediction market Polymarket currently assigns Coinbase Global (COIN) a 74% chance of beating quarterly earnings, down 1 percentage point in the past day.
Coinbase heads into tonight’s report with optimism high and expectations higher. The stock trades near $337 after a volatile October, supported by Bitcoin’s rally and improving institutional inflows. Shares are up roughly 30% year to date, reflecting investor confidence in the company’s operating leverage as crypto adoption accelerates.
Wall Street expects Q3 revenue of $1.81 billion and EPS of $1.10, representing 50% and 321% year-over-year growth, respectively. Those estimates follow a standout Q2 where Coinbase posted EPS of $5.14 versus $1.51 expected, a 240% upside surprise driven by trading activity and tight expense control.
Earnings History and Stock Performance
Quarter
EPS Surprise
1-Day Move
7-Day Move
14-Day Move
Q2 2025
+240.52%
–16.70%
–17.73%
–14.00%
Q1 2025
–87.18%
–3.48%
+18.37%
+31.69%
Q4 2024
+119.69%
–7.98%
–13.93%
–30.10%
Q3 2024
–27.11%
–15.34%
+20.10%
+34.47%
Consensus Estimates for Q3 2025
Metric
Estimate
YoY Change
Revenue (Q3 2025)
$1.81 B
+50.0%
EPS (Q3 2025)
$1.10
+320.7%
FY 2025 Revenue
$7.40 B
+12.8%
FY 2025 EPS
$7.83
–16.6%
FY 2026 Revenue
$8.46 B
+14.3%
FY 2026 EPS
$7.27
+1.6%
While year-over-year comparisons look impressive, analysts expect full-year earnings to normalize following an exceptional 2024. Growth in recurring, less volatile service revenue remains key to multiple expansion.
Key Areas to Watch
1. Transaction Revenue Stability- Last quarter’s surge in trading fees fueled the record beat. A sharp drop-off could signal that retail enthusiasm is cooling faster than expected.
2. Institutional and Custody Growth- Coinbase continues to deepen relationships with ETF issuers and corporates. Updates on custody flows or new institutional partnerships could set the tone for 2026 earnings visibility.
3. Subscription and Services Expansion- Non-trading revenue grew nearly 30% sequentially in Q2, driven by staking and USDC yield income. Investors want confirmation that this diversification trend is holding.
4. Regulatory and Legal Developments- Progress in the SEC lawsuit or new global licensing wins would remove overhangs and broaden Coinbase’s operating reach.
5. Operating Expense Discipline- Management’s cost controls were a major driver of the Q2 beat. Maintaining that discipline could preserve margins even if trading softens.
