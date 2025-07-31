Should You Dive into Nvidia's Leading Cloud Bet: CoreWeave (CRWV) for Long-Term Gains? Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) enjoyed an incredible rally after its IPO. Shares have almost tripled, but the music has also been fading. CRWV stock is down by more than 30% over the past month. Some investors believe it is a good buying opportunity, while others are still skeptical about the company’s valuation.

The stock has a lot of momentum, and a bull rally can trigger big gains for investors. However, momentum goes both ways, as we have seen in recent weeks. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) believes in the company based on its big investment, but does CRWV stock make sense for your portfolio? These are some of the details to consider.

Key Points CoreWeave came out of the gate during its IPO but is now in the middle of a sharp correction.

Growth remains superb, but there are some key risks to consider.

Revenue Growth And The Opportunity

Fans and critics can’t deny that CoreWeave is a fast-growing company. The AI cloud firm delivered 420% year-over-year revenue growth in the first quarter. Deep partnerships with multiple tech giants helped CoreWeave provide exceptional growth for patient investors.

Many companies are eager to pay CoreWeave top dollar for its AI cloud infrastructure. However, that’s not enough for the AI giant. It has positioned itself to make key investments that will expand its market share and make it harder for competitors to catch up. For instance, CoreWeave recently acquired Core Scientific for $9 billion. Core Scientific is a data center infrastructure operator.

Revenue growth should remain in the triple-digits for several quarters. The longer revenue growth rates stay elevated, the more rewarding it will be to hold CRWV stock.

Rising Costs And A Lofty Valuation

Coreweave’s high revenue growth, AI positioning, and partnership with Nvidia have brought it a lot of attention, and that hasn’t been good for investors who want to start accumulating shares. CoreWeave has a lofty valuation due to all of the publicity.

The stock has a 19 price-to-sales ratio, and that valuation requires strong growth to continue. However, the valuation gets even worse when you look at the company’s net income. Although revenue growth has been robust, net income has been trending in the opposite direction. CoreWeave burned through $314.6 million in the first quarter, which was even worse than the company’s $129.3 million net loss in the same quarter last year.

Spending money to make money only works for so long. CoreWeave has to demonstrate a viable path to profitability to justify its high stock price. Right now, its losses have been building at a dangerous pace.

The Final Verdict: Should You Buy CoreWeave Stock?

CoreWeave finds itself in the right place at the right time. Its AI cloud platform is experiencing high demand from key tech giants with parabolic budgets for AI spending. However, the stock’s rising net losses and lofty valuation are concerning.

Investors may want to monitor this stock and wait for a more attractive price point. However, the AI boom is here to stay, and investors with 10-year time horizons may be rewarded greatly if they accumulate shares.

